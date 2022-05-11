Global Goat Milk Cosmetics Market Report 2022, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Dionis, Bend Soap Company, Ziaja and Crabtree & Evelyn

Company Logo

Dublin, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Goat Milk Cosmetics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global goat milk cosmetics market to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during 2021-2027. The demand for goat milk cosmetics is influenced by growing demand for ethical cosmetics, growing consumption of skin care products and shifting demand from luxury brands to artisanal products

The report considers the present scenario of the goat milk cosmetics market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

Premiumization of Beauty Products

Diversifying Product Portfolios

Social Influencers Reshaping the Cosmetics Market

GOAT MILK COSMETICS MARKET SHARE AND SEGMENTATION

Bathing accessories segment hold the highest revenue share in the market; however, market for other goat milk cosmetics products such as lip balm and shaving cream is expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 8.99% (by value) during 2022-2027, due to the increasing demand for these products in the market.

The change in demand from mass beauty goods to luxury premium items tailored to the needs of the consumer has created a plethora of opportunities for new products to enter the goat milk cosmetics market

Segmentation by Product Type

Bathing Accessories

Skin Care

Hair Care

Foot Hand & Nail Care

Other

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Drug Stores

Online Channels

Others

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The market consists of various vendors including Dionis, Bend Soap Company, Ziaja and others. There is intense competition among vendors for market share. The goat milk cosmetics business is extremely fragmented, with local, regional, and multinational suppliers operating all over the world. However, the number of global players is limited, and the growing popularity of natural cosmetics has given rise to a wave of domestic and local vendors in the business, all of whom pose a major challenge to vendors worldwide.

Companies are developing products for specific skin conditions. For example, Bend Soap Company, a goat milk soap company, has created goat milk soap for those with specific skin conditions, including eczema, acne, and sensitive skin

Key Company Profiles

Dionis

Bend Soap Company

Ziaja

Gorgeous Soaps

Sunaroma

Crabtree & Evelyn

Legend's Creek

Horse O Peace

Dr Squatch

Zum Bars

Beekman

Nubian Heritage

Windrift Hills

Bates Family Farm

Lover's Care

Goat Milk Stuff

Harvest Hill Skincare

Sun Hill Skincarel

Little Seed Farm

Kate Somerville

Haute Goat

Chivas Skin Care

Whey Organic Cosmetics

Mt Capra (Whey Organic Cosmetics)

Billie Goat Soap

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America region was the biggest revenue contributors in the goat milk cosmetics market. However, the Asia- Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

APAC

China

South Korea

Japan

India

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

