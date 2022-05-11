U.S. markets open in 3 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,039.50
    +42.75 (+1.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,364.00
    +277.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,510.00
    +161.00 (+1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.70
    +21.80 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.58
    +2.82 (+2.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.40
    +9.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    +0.34 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0564
    +0.0031 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.12
    -2.63 (-7.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2370
    +0.0054 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7540
    -0.6760 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,597.26
    +34.18 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    737.46
    +20.25 (+2.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,324.45
    +81.23 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

Global Goat Milk Cosmetics Market Report 2022, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Dionis, Bend Soap Company, Ziaja and Crabtree & Evelyn

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Goat Milk Cosmetics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global goat milk cosmetics market to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during 2021-2027. The demand for goat milk cosmetics is influenced by growing demand for ethical cosmetics, growing consumption of skin care products and shifting demand from luxury brands to artisanal products

The report considers the present scenario of the goat milk cosmetics market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

  • Premiumization of Beauty Products

  • Diversifying Product Portfolios

  • Social Influencers Reshaping the Cosmetics Market

GOAT MILK COSMETICS MARKET SHARE AND SEGMENTATION

  • Bathing accessories segment hold the highest revenue share in the market; however, market for other goat milk cosmetics products such as lip balm and shaving cream is expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 8.99% (by value) during 2022-2027, due to the increasing demand for these products in the market.

  • The change in demand from mass beauty goods to luxury premium items tailored to the needs of the consumer has created a plethora of opportunities for new products to enter the goat milk cosmetics market

Segmentation by Product Type

  • Bathing Accessories

  • Skin Care

  • Hair Care

  • Foot Hand & Nail Care

  • Other

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Specialty Stores

  • Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

  • Drug Stores

  • Online Channels

  • Others

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • The market consists of various vendors including Dionis, Bend Soap Company, Ziaja and others. There is intense competition among vendors for market share. The goat milk cosmetics business is extremely fragmented, with local, regional, and multinational suppliers operating all over the world. However, the number of global players is limited, and the growing popularity of natural cosmetics has given rise to a wave of domestic and local vendors in the business, all of whom pose a major challenge to vendors worldwide.

  • Companies are developing products for specific skin conditions. For example, Bend Soap Company, a goat milk soap company, has created goat milk soap for those with specific skin conditions, including eczema, acne, and sensitive skin

Key Company Profiles

  • Dionis

  • Bend Soap Company

  • Ziaja

  • Gorgeous Soaps

  • Sunaroma

  • Crabtree & Evelyn

  • Legend's Creek

  • Horse O Peace

  • Dr Squatch

  • Zum Bars

  • Beekman

  • Nubian Heritage

  • Windrift Hills

  • Bates Family Farm

  • Lover's Care

  • Goat Milk Stuff

  • Harvest Hill Skincare

  • Sun Hill Skincarel

  • Little Seed Farm

  • Kate Somerville

  • Haute Goat

  • Chivas Skin Care

  • Whey Organic Cosmetics

  • Mt Capra (Whey Organic Cosmetics)

  • Billie Goat Soap

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America region was the biggest revenue contributors in the goat milk cosmetics market. However, the Asia- Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography

  • North America

  • US

  • Canada

  • APAC

  • China

  • South Korea

  • Japan

  • India

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p6n65f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • The Big Breaking News That Sent Nio Stock Surging Early Today

    After Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock's Monday crash, the electric vehicle (EV) stock opened Tuesday on a strong note, even surging as high as 8.3% at one point in early trading. Although Nio shares gave up most of those gains and then some as the day progressed, they were back in the green as of 1:35 p.m. ET. Had it not been for the choppy market, Nio shares could have easily sustained momentum through the day given the big breaking news that came in this morning.

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Rises on Record $4.7 Billion Quarterly Profit

    Occidental's first-quarter profit rises to a record $4.7 billion on the back of a 65% increase in realized oil prices.

  • Here's Why Upstart Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) plunged 56% on Tuesday after the artificial intelligence-powered lending platform slashed its full-year growth forecast. Upstart's revenue soared 156% year over year to $310 million in the first quarter. Upstart's operating income, in turn, surged 123% to $34.8 million.

  • ARK's Wood sees global recession, blames market selloff on Fed hike plan

    The global economy is in recession and recent stock market volatility is a sign investors believe that the Federal Reserve's plan to continue hiking interest rates is too aggressive, star stock picker Cathie Wood said in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF outperformed all other U.S. equity funds during the pandemic rally in 2020, said slowing economic growth will likely benefit the type of innovative companies that the fund invests in.

  • Altria's Surprise Drop Was Small Compared to This After-Hours Mover Tuesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) still fell on the day, but both the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were able to regain their footing and post modest gains to claw back some lost ground. One surprising source of declines came from tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which until now had been a relatively secure defensive play that had held up well. Could Altria lose its closest partner?

  • Cathie Wood shocks the market after dumping $12.7 million of Tesla stock to snap up some in General Motors

    The tech über-bull trimmed her holdings in Elon Musk’s carmaker amid a recent slump to put a bet down on GM’s fledgling robotaxi business.

  • Selloff in Stocks Isn’t Over Yet, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in stocks isn’t over just yet, according to Morgan Stanley strategists, who see scope for both US and European equities to correct further amid mounting concerns of slowing growth.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapCrypto’s Audacious Algor

  • Coinbase Earnings Reveal a Large Loss. The Stock Is Sinking.

    Coinbase Global stock was tumbling Wednesday after the broker reported a wider-than-expected loss. Coinbase shares were falling 15.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after dropping 12.6% ahead of the earnings report. Coinbase stock is down 83% from an all-time high of $368.90 last November, when Bitcoin’s price also peaked at $67,802.30 per coin.

  • Coinbase earnings: Analyst details crypto company’s ‘biggest strength’

    Lisa Ellis, a partner at MoffettNathanson, breaks down Coinbase's latest earnings results and highlights the crypto company's key strengths and weaknesses.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • SoftBank Faces Record Loss as Masayoshi Son’s Bets Tumble Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Masayoshi Son is poised to set another record -- and not the good kind. When he reports earnings for the March quarter Thursday, SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund investment unit may have lost more money in one quarter than it ever has before. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Bac

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    A series of headwinds have inflamed worries lately, as investors try to find a path through geopolitical turmoil and the threat of recession in the mid-term. Worse are the stubborn inflationary pressures, rising prices that show no signs of slowing down. Taken all together, these factors are straining the economy and have pushed the S&P 500 well into correction territory this year, down by 15% so far. All of this has investors moving heavily into defensive stocks. Watching the market conditions

  • MicroStrategy Options Hedge Risk of 96% Drop After Bitcoin Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few companies are tethered as closely to Bitcoin as MicroStrategy Inc., a software company that’s plowed its profits and borrowed money into the cryptocurrency. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens:

  • Tesla, Nvidia, and 10 Other Beaten-Up Stocks That Look Like Opportunities

    Companies with rising earnings estimates and falling stock prices can be a good buy. There are plenty of stocks that meet that criteria in this market.

  • Not worried about Bitcoin margin call: MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor

    The CEO of business analytics software firm MicroStrategy took to Twitter to reassure investors as an outsized bet on Bitcoin faltered. See related article: Has Bitcoin become a victim of its own success? Fast facts If the price of Bitcoin falls below US$3,562, the company could post some other collateral, Saylor claimed. MicroStrategy has a […]

  • Why the U.S. stock market is tumbling in 2022

    The U.S. stock market is off to brutal start in 2022. The S&P 500, which is widely considered to be the main benchmark for U.S. stock market performance, declined 13.3% through April, the steepest four-month drop to start any year since 1939. The index continues to fall in May and was down 16% year-to-date as of Tuesday's close, approaching the 20% threshold that some investors consider confirmation of a bear market.

  • Stock Market Recession 2022: 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the stock market recession theories and the 10 stocks to sell now according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Stock Market Recession 2022: 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts. While the S&P 500 returned 27% to investors in 2021, the index […]

  • Energy Transfer Is About to Stomp on the Gas

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has invested billions of dollars in building one of the largest energy midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has completed a steady stream of expansion projects and acquisitions, giving it a nearly unparalleled footprint. The company is working on a growing list of development projects while also pursuing strategic acquisitions that could reaccelerate its growth engine.