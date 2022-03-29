U.S. markets close in 1 hour 22 minutes

Global Goat Milk Products Market to 2030 - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Goat Milk Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Powdered, Liquid), by Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), by Region (Europe, APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global goat milk products market size is anticipated to reach USD 17.90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period.

The global market is predominantly driven by the increasing demand for goat milk in infant food and follow-on formula. In addition, goat milk is considered healthier than cow milk owing to its nutritional profile. According to Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd., the demand for goat milk is increasing in infant foods and follow-on formula products application. This is on account of the easy digestibility of goat milk and its high nutritional quality. In addition, it contains all essential amino acids with a high Digestible Indispensable Amino Acid Score (DIAAS).

It also contains naturally higher nucleotide levels, which are important for cell metabolism, and has a high level of oligosaccharides, which are essential elements as they act as a prebiotic. All these benefits associated with goat milk are driving its demand among consumers and manufacturers. The prices of goat milk products were observed slightly high in some countries in 2020 owing to the disruption in the supply chain due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. As per the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Asia Pacific is the largest producer and consumer of goat milk in the world. The market is developing in countries, such as New Zealand and China, which do not have a tradition of goat milk.

India remained the world's largest producer of goat milk products. The lower-middle-class group in the country has the majority of goats and deliver milk to dairies. In 2019, the total goat milk production in India was recorded at around 5.4 million tons. India is the largest producer of goat milk in the world. The country alone accounts for approximately one-fourth of the global production. Europe is the second-largest market. Germany, Italy, and France are the major contributors to the Europe regional market. Germany is the largest importer and exporter of goat milk in the world. France is the largest producer and Italy is the largest consumer of goat milk in the region.

Goat Milk Products Market Report Highlights

  • The powdered product segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

  • The demand for powdered goat milk is increasing among both consumers and manufacturers mainly due to long shelf life, which played a key role during pandemic-induced lockdown

  • The demand for powdered milk is increasing among infant formula manufacturers owing to its high nutritional value, low sugar, high beta-casein, and lower alpha S1-casein, which help in easy digestion

  • The B2B segment is expected to witness the CAGR over the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for various goat milk products, such as chevre, butter, cheese, flavored milk, and yogurt among others

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Goat Milk Products Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1 Retail Chain Analysis
3.3.2 Profit Margin Analysis
3.4 Market Dynamics
3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.4.1.1 Growing health and wellness trend among consumers globally
3.4.1.2 Increasing lactose intolerant population
3.4.1.3 Increasing application in infant formula
3.4.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.4.2.1 Lack of availability as compared to cow and buffalo milk
3.4.3 Industry Challenges
3.4.4 Industry Opportunities
3.5 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
3.6 Business Environment Analysis
3.6.1 Goat Milk Products Industry Analysis - PORTER'S Five Forces
3.6.1.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.6.1.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.6.1.3 Competitive rivalry
3.6.1.4 Threat of substitutes
3.6.1.5 Threat of new entrants

Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.1. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Goat Milk Products Market

Chapter 5. Consumer Behavior Analysis
5.1 Demographic Analysis
5.2 Consumer Trends & Preferences
5.3 Factors Affecting Buying Decision
5.4 Consumer Product Adoption
5.5 Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 6. Goat Milk Products Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
6.2 Liquid Milk
6.2.1 Liquid Goat Milk Market Estimates And Forecast,2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.3 Powdered Milk
6.3.1 Powdered Goat Milk Market Estimates And Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Goat Milk Products Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1 Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
7.2 B2B
7.2.1 Goat Milk Products Market Estimates And Forecast, For B2B, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.3 B2C
7.3.1 Goat Milk Products Market Estimates AND Forecast, For B2C, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Goat Milk Products Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9. Goat Milk Products Market: Competitive and Vendor Analysis
9.1 Key Global Players, Recent Developments, And Their Impact on The Industry
9.2 Key Company Categorization
9.2.1 List Of Few Market Players
9.3 Vendor Landscape
9.3.1 Heat Map Analysis, 2021

Chapter 10. Company Profiles
10.1. Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd.
10.1.1. Company Overview
10.1.2. Financial Performance
10.1.3. Product Benchmarking
10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.2. AVH Dairy Trade B.V.
10.2.1. Company Overview
10.2.2. Financial Performance
10.2.3. Product Benchmarking
10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.3. Goat Partners International
10.3.1. Company Overview
10.3.2. Financial Performance
10.3.3. Product Benchmarking
10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.4. Holle baby food AG
10.4.1. Company Overview
10.4.2. Financial Performance
10.4.3. Product Benchmarking
10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.5. Meyenberg
10.5.1. Company Overview
10.5.2. Financial Performance
10.5.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.6. Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery
10.6.1. Company Overview
10.6.2. Financial Performance
10.6.3. Product Benchmarking
10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.7. St Helen's Farm
10.7.1. Company Overview
10.7.2. Financial Performance
10.7.3. Product Benchmarking
10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.8. Stickney Hill Dairy Inc
10.8.1. Company Overview
10.8.2. Financial Performance
10.8.3. Product Benchmarking
10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.9. Woolwich Dairy Inc.
10.9.1. Company Overview
10.9.2. Financial Performance
10.9.3. Product Benchmarking
10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.10. Xi'an Baiyue Goat Dairy Group Co.Ltd. (Baiyue)
10.10.1. Company Overview
10.10.2. Financial Performance
10.10.3. Product Benchmarking
10.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pvdg8r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-goat-milk-products-market-to-2030---size-share--trends-analysis-report-301512754.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

