U.S. markets open in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,504.25
    +35.25 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,082.00
    +111.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,706.75
    +214.50 (+1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.60
    +7.20 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.52
    +1.25 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.90
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.12 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1456
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.31
    +2.22 (+10.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3575
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0200
    +0.0590 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,992.32
    +1,037.61 (+2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    894.21
    +35.16 (+4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.67
    +33.83 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Global Gojob appoints Angie College Hooper as US Chief Operating Officer

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gojob, the global digital disrupter in temporary recruitment with social impact, has appointed Angie College Hooper as Chief Operating Officer (COO) in the US to drive Gojob's expansion and growth in North America.

Formerly Head, Growth Operations, Associate Care and Shared Services for global HR giant, The Adecco Group, Angie's previous roles at Adecco include Senior Vice President of Operations and Vice President NA Operations and Candidate Experience. Angie also served on the 2021 American Staffing Association (ASA) Industrial Section Council and is Chair of the Kentucky Apprenticeship Steering Committee.

Already France's leading temporary worker agency, Gojob's digital technology helps employers find candidates five times faster than traditional agencies. With specialist expertise in fulfillment, technology and customer centricity, Angie will lead the Gobjob US team to deliver its vision and business growth plans for NA.

Having also dedicated her professional life to supporting young people with a pathway into careers using her extensive background in HR and business operations, Angie's new role will include overseeing delivery, sales and operations. Gojob aims to solve the mismatch between candidate supply and demand by building a more inclusive labour market and access to employment regardless of age, gender, origin, qualification or experience.

Comments Pascal Lorne, Gojob founder and CEO: "I'm thrilled to welcome Angie onboard. We share the same passion for human development. Combining Angie's amazing positive energy and market knowledge with Gojob's AI technology, we are genuinely embarking on to a journey to positively change the face of the HR market in the US."

Adds Angie College Hooper: "The passion and mission of Gojob is critical in the US market and the future of work. The ability to utilize technology to find the right fit for job seekers along with focus on their training and career paths is essential to remain a step ahead in an evolving job market - capturing the positions for our candidates and the best talent for our clients."

About Gojob

Gojob is an ambitious and fast growing, global company with a mission to build a more inclusive labour market.

With US headquarters in New York and operations in London (UK) Paris and Aix-en-Provence (France), in 2021, Gojob entered FT1000, the Financial Times' prestigious ranking of the 1,000 highest and fastest growing European companies. Access to images available HERE

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-gojob-appoints-angie-college-hooper-as-us-chief-operating-officer-301475207.html

SOURCE Gojob

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon stock soars 15% after earnings, will hike Prime membership fee

    Amazon (AMZN) reported fourth quarter results on Thursday and announced a fee hike for its Prime membership. The stock is soaring in after-hours.

  • Ford shares dip after Q4 earnings report, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's quarterly earnings and why the stock is falling.

  • Why PayPal Stock Keeps Crashing

    It's been a little over a week since I warned investors -- ahead of PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, I might add -- that this stock was far from cheap. Now that earnings are out, PayPal stock has plunged 25%, and some folks on Wall Street are questioning precisely how much PayPal is worth. Barclays Bank has cut its price target on PayPal to $200.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Early Thursday

    One analyst sees massive growth prospects for the electric vehicle company, and expects its shares to more than triple from recent levels.

  • Facebook wasn’t Thursday’s only big loser — these 16 other Nasdaq-100 stocks dropped at least 5%

    Investors have been very sensitive to any weakness shown by large tech players, especially Meta Platforms.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Small-Cap Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    How do you make sense of the current market conditions? We came off a strong bull year for stocks with the worst January in a long time – but the month ended, and February started with the best two-day action since April 2000. And in a quirk, that investors should note, small-cap stocks are showing strong signs of being heavily oversold. Small-caps took a harder hit in January’s swoon than the market giants, and according to JPMorgan's Chief Global Markets Strategist Marko Kolanovic, investors s

  • Amazon stock surges on Q4 earnings, Prime membership price raised to $140/year

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports Amazon's positive quarterly earnings and price increases.

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • Amazon Stock Soars on Earnings Release: 6 Metrics You Should See

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported fourth-quarter 2021 results after the market close on Thursday, Feb. 3 that pleased investors. The market's reaction is largely attributable to fourth-quarter operating income coming in higher than the company's guidance, along with earnings that crushed the Wall Street consensus estimate. Amazon's net quarterly sales grew 9% year over year to $137.4 billion, which was in line with the $137.4 billion Wall Street had expected.

  • U.S. Shale Surge Should Worry Oil Markets, Conoco CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips said traders should be worried about strong oil production growth coming out of the U.S. this year and in 2023, potentially echoing the supply surges of the past decade. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout

  • Market conditions could warrant 'potential bounce' in meme stocks, strategist says

    Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director of Equity, Derivatives & Quantitative Strategy Julian Emanuel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss whether meme stocks will make a comeback in the market.

  • A few more stock pullbacks, and then a big one, are coming, warns this manager. Here’s how investors should prepare.

    We chat with David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth U.S., who says single-digit gains for the S&P 500 may be the best we get this year.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again on Thursday

    It's Thursday, the Nasdaq Composite Index is plummeting -- now down 2.7% -- and it's taking the stock of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) along for the slide. Shares of the semiconductor giant were down 3.6% as of 1:10 p.m. ET today. In a note out earlier this week, analysts at TheStreet.com reported that the semiconductor sector is in a slump despite a tight supply of microchips globally, with manufacturers having just five days' supply of chips on hand (versus closer to 40 days' worth as recently as 2019).

  • Meta stock blowup is an important investing lesson: strategist

    Big tech stocks such as Facebook aren't exactly risk-free, reminds this veteran strategist.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • Why DXC Technology Is Up 14% Today

    In a sea of red linked to major earnings concerns, "not so bad" becomes the basis for bullishness.

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • Meta made a crucial mistake with bitcoin: MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor

    Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor weighs in on Facebook after the tech giant's earnings whiff sent the stock crashing.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    Rising inflation and the threat of higher interest rates have crushed many of the market's favorite growth stocks over the past few months. That low price-to-sales ratio could quickly lure back growth-oriented investors in the near future.