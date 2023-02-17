Global Gold Industry In-Situ Valuation 2022 Report with a Focus on Players Agnico-Eagle Mines, Barrick Gold Corporation, Eldorado Gold, Orla Mining, Pan African Resources, Newcrest Mining and More
Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gold Industry In-Situ Valuation Report" financial report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Gold Industry In-Situ Valuation Report is designed to assist any person that needs to evaluate the in-situ value of gold assets or projects. This report can be used to benchmark asset valuations, inform value expectations, identify over- or under-valued gold mining stocks, assess past or proposed transactions, or estimate impairment risk.
This report will add value to professionals in the gold industry, including Investment Advisory Services, Corporate Finance, Transaction Advisory Services and Audit Services. From the information provided, the value of any gold mineral asset can be quickly and accurately determined based on the estimated in-situ gold Mineral Resources.
The report covers the following topics:
Fundamental Premise: The report commences with a discussion on the fundamentals that drive the value of a mining or exploration company.
Valuation Methodologies: The valuation methodologies are detailed as prescribed by global regulatory codes. This section also highlights the limitations of these methodologies and provides context on how the datasets provided in this report can overcome the current limitations faced when using the Market Approach for the valuation of mineral assets.
The Market Comparative Dataset: This section walks through the process of data gathering, Quality Assurance and Quality Control, data processing as well as the validation of the processed results. It also summarises the Global Dataset, a comprehensive dataset compiled by the analyst, containing almost 400 assets held by 56 companies. The data is provided in the form of insitu United States Dollar per Ounce (USD/oz) distribution curves for each Mineral Resource category. Mineral assets are further grouped by their development stage and jurisdiction to simplify the identification of the appropriate value ranges for a mineral asset. The distribution curves for these regions are related to the Global Dataset to provide a regional and global perspective.
Using the Datasets: Simple examples of the applications of the datasets are discussed.
Company Analysis: This section provides key insights into the gold assets of each of the 56 companies in this report. This includes what percentage of their in-situ Mineral Resources are gold resources, the proportion of each Mineral Resource category, their development stages, their share price over the last 6 months, as well as graphical illustrations of the company assets on the USD/oz in-situ value distribution curves compared to the Global Dataset.
Transaction Analysis: This section highlights key details for each of the 39 transactions included in the Transaction Dataset. Each transaction is also compared to the Total Transaction dataset for perspective, and the Total Transaction Dataset is in turn compared to the Global Dataset to ensure the reader can tie all the needed information together to make the most informed decision possible.
The Appendices to this report provide the tables and graphs from the database. Appendix 1 is a table of the Global Dataset, including each project’s attributable Mineral Resources and in-situ resource value ranges. Appendix 2 shows the Value Distribution Graphs for the Global Dataset. Appendix 3 is a summary table of the Transaction Dataset.
Fundamental Premise
The fundamental premise of this report is that the value of a company involved in the exploration, development or extraction of material of economic interest in or on the earth’s crust should be driven by the in-situ Mineral Resources. All other plants, equipment, infrastructure and intellectual property associated with the company or project exist purely to increase the probability of profitably extracting the estimated Mineral Resources. Therefore, companies or projects that have a higher probability of successfully extracting the Mineral Resources profitably will have a higher in-situ resource value per unit of mineralisation.
The following contributing factors play a primary role in the probability of profitably extracting the Mineral Resources:
Mineral Resource Confidence,
Development Stage,
Jurisdiction.
The impact of these factors on the probability and consequently, the impact on asset value, are outlined in the report.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Fundamental Premise
Mineral Resource Confidence
Development Stage
Jurisdiction
Valuation Methodologies
Limitations of the Cost Approach
Limitations on the Cash Flow Approach
Limitations of the Market Approach
Market Comparative Dataset
Data Gathering
Data from Publicly Listed Companies
Transaction Data
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
Data Processing
The Global Dataset and Subsets
Using the Datasets
Analysis using the Market Comparative Dataset
Company Analysis
African Rainbow Minerals
Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited
Alamos Gold
Americas Gold and Silver
AngloGold Ashanti
Argonaut Gold
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd
B2Gold Corp
Barrick Gold Corporation
Buenaventura Mining Company
Centerra Gold
Coeur Mining
DRDGold
Dundee Precious Metals
Eldorado Gold Corp
Endeavour Mining
Equinox Gold
Evolution Mining
First Quantum Minerals Ltd
Great Panther Mining Limited
Harmony Gold Limited
Hecla Mining Company
Hycroft Mining
i-80 Gold Corp
IAMGold Corporation
Kinross Gold Corp
Lundin Gold
Lundin Mining Corporation
Marathon Gold
MMG
New Gold Inc
Newcrest Mining Limited
Newmont Corporation
Nexa Resources
Northern Star Resources Limited
NovaGold Resources
OceanaGold Corporation
Orla Mining
OZ Minerals Limited
Pan African Resources PLC
Pan American Silver Corporation
Polymetal International PLC
Regis Resources Limited
Resolute Mining Limited
Sandfire Resources
Seabridge Gold
Sibanye Stillwater
SilverCrest Metals
South32
SSR Mining
St Barbara Limited
Teck Resources Limited
Torex Gold
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd
Wesdome
Western Copper and Gold
Transaction Analysis
T001: Orla Mining - Gold Standard Ventures
T002: Zacatecas Silver - Alamos Esperanza
T003: G Mining Ventures - Eldorado Gold
T004: Eldorado Gold - QMX Gold Corporation
T005: Lundin Mining - Josemaria Resources Inc
T006: Avino - Coeur Mining
T007: Perseus Mining Limited - Orca Gold Inc
T008: Regis Acquires - Tropicana Gold Project
T009: Argonaut Acquires - Alio Gold Inc
T010: Newmont Corporation - Buenaventura
T011: Newmont Corporation - Sumitomo
T012: Gold Line Resources - Agnico Eagle
T013: Evolution Mining - Northern Star
T014: Black Cat Syndicate - Northern Star
T015: Kalamazoo Resources - Northern Star
T016: Evolution Mining - Battle North Gold
T017: Evolution Mining A - Newmont Gold Corp
T018: Evolution Mining - Glencore
T019: Aeris Resources - Evolution Mining
T020: Navarre Minerals - Evolution Mining
T021: B2Gold - Oklo Resources
T022: Calibre Mining Corp - B2Gold
T023: West African Resources - B2Gold
T024: Endeveavour Mining - Semafo
T025: Endeavour - Teranga Gold
T026: Newcrest - Pretium Resources
T027: Indotan Halmahera Bangkit - Newcrest Mining
T028: Kinross - Royal Gold and Contango Ore
T030: Asante Gold - Kinross Gold Corp
T031: Highland Gold - Kinross Gold Corp
T032: Allied Gold - IAMGOLD and Anglogold
T034: IAMGOLD - TomaGold
T035: Calibre Mining - IAMGOLD
T036: Polymetal International - Rosgeology
T037: Dundee Precious Metals - INV Metals
T038: Equinox Gold - Premier Gold Mines
T039: Bear Creek Mining - Equinox Gold
T040: Equinox Gold - Orion Mine Finance Group
Signature Page
Appendix 1: Global Dataset
Appendix 2: Value Distribution Graphs
Appendix 3: Transaction Dataset
Appendix 4: Company Omissions
For more information about this financial report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kufuy-gold?w=12
