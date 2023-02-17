Global Gold Industry In-Situ Valuation 2022 Report with a Focus on Players Agnico-Eagle Mines, Barrick Gold Corporation, Eldorado Gold, Orla Mining, Pan African Resources, Newcrest Mining and More

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gold Industry In-Situ Valuation Report" financial report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Gold Industry In-Situ Valuation Report is designed to assist any person that needs to evaluate the in-situ value of gold assets or projects. This report can be used to benchmark asset valuations, inform value expectations, identify over- or under-valued gold mining stocks, assess past or proposed transactions, or estimate impairment risk.

This report will add value to professionals in the gold industry, including Investment Advisory Services, Corporate Finance, Transaction Advisory Services and Audit Services. From the information provided, the value of any gold mineral asset can be quickly and accurately determined based on the estimated in-situ gold Mineral Resources.

The report covers the following topics:

Fundamental Premise : The report commences with a discussion on the fundamentals that drive the value of a mining or exploration company.

Valuation Methodologies : The valuation methodologies are detailed as prescribed by global regulatory codes. This section also highlights the limitations of these methodologies and provides context on how the datasets provided in this report can overcome the current limitations faced when using the Market Approach for the valuation of mineral assets.

The Market Comparative Dataset : This section walks through the process of data gathering, Quality Assurance and Quality Control, data processing as well as the validation of the processed results. It also summarises the Global Dataset, a comprehensive dataset compiled by the analyst, containing almost 400 assets held by 56 companies. The data is provided in the form of insitu United States Dollar per Ounce (USD/oz) distribution curves for each Mineral Resource category. Mineral assets are further grouped by their development stage and jurisdiction to simplify the identification of the appropriate value ranges for a mineral asset. The distribution curves for these regions are related to the Global Dataset to provide a regional and global perspective.

Using the Datasets : Simple examples of the applications of the datasets are discussed.

Company Analysis : This section provides key insights into the gold assets of each of the 56 companies in this report. This includes what percentage of their in-situ Mineral Resources are gold resources, the proportion of each Mineral Resource category, their development stages, their share price over the last 6 months, as well as graphical illustrations of the company assets on the USD/oz in-situ value distribution curves compared to the Global Dataset.

Transaction Analysis : This section highlights key details for each of the 39 transactions included in the Transaction Dataset. Each transaction is also compared to the Total Transaction dataset for perspective, and the Total Transaction Dataset is in turn compared to the Global Dataset to ensure the reader can tie all the needed information together to make the most informed decision possible.

The Appendices to this report provide the tables and graphs from the database. Appendix 1 is a table of the Global Dataset, including each project’s attributable Mineral Resources and in-situ resource value ranges. Appendix 2 shows the Value Distribution Graphs for the Global Dataset. Appendix 3 is a summary table of the Transaction Dataset.

Fundamental Premise

The fundamental premise of this report is that the value of a company involved in the exploration, development or extraction of material of economic interest in or on the earth’s crust should be driven by the in-situ Mineral Resources. All other plants, equipment, infrastructure and intellectual property associated with the company or project exist purely to increase the probability of profitably extracting the estimated Mineral Resources. Therefore, companies or projects that have a higher probability of successfully extracting the Mineral Resources profitably will have a higher in-situ resource value per unit of mineralisation.

The following contributing factors play a primary role in the probability of profitably extracting the Mineral Resources:

Mineral Resource Confidence,

Development Stage,

Jurisdiction.

The impact of these factors on the probability and consequently, the impact on asset value, are outlined in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Fundamental Premise Mineral Resource Confidence Development Stage Jurisdiction

Valuation Methodologies Limitations of the Cost Approach Limitations on the Cash Flow Approach Limitations of the Market Approach

Market Comparative Dataset Data Gathering Data from Publicly Listed Companies Transaction Data

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Data Processing

The Global Dataset and Subsets

Using the Datasets Analysis using the Market Comparative Dataset

Company Analysis African Rainbow Minerals Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited Alamos Gold Americas Gold and Silver AngloGold Ashanti Argonaut Gold Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd B2Gold Corp Barrick Gold Corporation Buenaventura Mining Company Centerra Gold Coeur Mining DRDGold Dundee Precious Metals Eldorado Gold Corp Endeavour Mining Equinox Gold Evolution Mining First Quantum Minerals Ltd Great Panther Mining Limited Harmony Gold Limited Hecla Mining Company Hycroft Mining i-80 Gold Corp IAMGold Corporation Kinross Gold Corp Lundin Gold Lundin Mining Corporation Marathon Gold MMG New Gold Inc Newcrest Mining Limited Newmont Corporation Nexa Resources Northern Star Resources Limited NovaGold Resources OceanaGold Corporation Orla Mining OZ Minerals Limited Pan African Resources PLC Pan American Silver Corporation Polymetal International PLC Regis Resources Limited Resolute Mining Limited Sandfire Resources Seabridge Gold Sibanye Stillwater SilverCrest Metals South32 SSR Mining St Barbara Limited Teck Resources Limited Torex Gold Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd Wesdome Western Copper and Gold

Transaction Analysis T001: Orla Mining - Gold Standard Ventures T002: Zacatecas Silver - Alamos Esperanza T003: G Mining Ventures - Eldorado Gold T004: Eldorado Gold - QMX Gold Corporation T005: Lundin Mining - Josemaria Resources Inc T006: Avino - Coeur Mining T007: Perseus Mining Limited - Orca Gold Inc T008: Regis Acquires - Tropicana Gold Project T009: Argonaut Acquires - Alio Gold Inc T010: Newmont Corporation - Buenaventura T011: Newmont Corporation - Sumitomo T012: Gold Line Resources - Agnico Eagle T013: Evolution Mining - Northern Star T014: Black Cat Syndicate - Northern Star T015: Kalamazoo Resources - Northern Star T016: Evolution Mining - Battle North Gold T017: Evolution Mining A - Newmont Gold Corp T018: Evolution Mining - Glencore T019: Aeris Resources - Evolution Mining T020: Navarre Minerals - Evolution Mining T021: B2Gold - Oklo Resources T022: Calibre Mining Corp - B2Gold T023: West African Resources - B2Gold T024: Endeveavour Mining - Semafo T025: Endeavour - Teranga Gold T026: Newcrest - Pretium Resources T027: Indotan Halmahera Bangkit - Newcrest Mining T028: Kinross - Royal Gold and Contango Ore T030: Asante Gold - Kinross Gold Corp T031: Highland Gold - Kinross Gold Corp T032: Allied Gold - IAMGOLD and Anglogold T034: IAMGOLD - TomaGold T035: Calibre Mining - IAMGOLD T036: Polymetal International - Rosgeology T037: Dundee Precious Metals - INV Metals T038: Equinox Gold - Premier Gold Mines T039: Bear Creek Mining - Equinox Gold T040: Equinox Gold - Orion Mine Finance Group

Signature Page

Appendix 1: Global Dataset

Appendix 2: Value Distribution Graphs

Appendix 3: Transaction Dataset

Appendix 4: Company Omissions





