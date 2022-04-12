ReportLinker

Executive Summary The Global Gold Mining Market was valued at USD 197. 58 Billion in the year 2021. Global Gold Mining Market witnessed healthy growth during the historical period, on account of a significant increase in disposable income of consumers across the globe.

New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gold Mining Market (2022 Edition) – Analysis By Mining Method, End-Use, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267724/?utm_source=GNW

Further, major factors driving sales of gold products include increasing, changing consumer preferences coupled with the rising population of high-net-worth individuals. Additionally, different customs followed by people across the world regarding the adoption of ornaments and gems are further anticipated to boost the purchase of products significantly.



Gold Mining Market 2020 turned out to be one of the most volatile in contemporary history, with a number of unusual events. The pace with which the COVID-19 pandemic spread, the severity of the lockdowns, the scope of global government stimulus efforts, and the extent of the equities market bounce were all major factors. Further, higher gold prices and weaker local currencies drove the domestic price of gold to historical highs, negatively impacting the demand for jewellery.



Gold mining is a global business with operations on every continent, except Antarctica, and gold is extracted from mines of widely varying types and scales. The rising demand for gold jewelry is driving the supply of gold. Many central banks, particularly in developing nations, are continuing to diversify their assets away from the dollar and euro, and are likely to increase their holdings in the near future. Gold has been considered one of the best sources of investment for centuries and is always in high demand regardless of any fluctuating economies and happenings in society. The high demand for gold ensures that Jewelry holds its value and will always be easy to liquidate when needed, thus impelling the market growth.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Gold Mining Market by Value (USD Billion) and by Volume (thousand tonnes).



• The report presents the analysis of the Gold Mining Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.



• The report analyses the Gold Mining Market by Mining Method (Placer Mining, Hardrock Mining, Others).



• The report analyses the Gold Mining Market by End-Use (Jewelry, Investment, Central Banks, Technology).



• The Global Gold Mining Market has been analysed by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA).



• The Global Gold Mining Market has been analysed by Country (United States, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Australia).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Mining Method, by End Use)



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Newmont Goldcorp, Barrick Gold Corporation, Polyus, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Newcrest Mining Limited, Kinross Gold Corporation, Gold Fields, Anglogold Ashanti, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and Yamana Gold.



Key Target Audience



• Gold Mining Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267724/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



