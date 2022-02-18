Global Gold Mining Technology Market Report 2021: How AI, ML, Blockchain, IoT, and Robotics have Altered Conventional Company Value Chain Operations
Getting a hold of GOLD - How Technology is Transforming Mining from Bedrocks to Minerals!
Summary
Rapid technological advancements, including automation and digitization, have a profound impact on the mining sector. A wide range of emerging technologies, including AI, ML, blockchain, IoT, and robotics have altered how conventional company value chain operations or processes were carried out.
Their implementation in a variety of operations ranging from ore exploration to final ore processing can be conspicuously witnessed. They are helping mining companies to mitigate risks, minimize expenses, and improve efficiency. This report highlights how the mining sector is embracing such technologies to foster innovation and accelerate its transformation.
Innovations presents real-world innovation use cases and examples related to the implementation of emerging technologies by companies as well as startups in the mining sector. It casts light on how tech-enabled innovations are transforming every segment of the sector value chain.
Scope
Theme Exposure: Presents the top themes impacting the sector over the last three years compared to other sectors.
Innovation Map: key real-world innovation use cases of emerging technologies implemented by enterprises and startups in the sector.
Innovation Insights: innovation examples by each value chain segment of the sector to present key trends.
Vendor Map: represents a sample list of vendors in each use case highlighted in the report.
Reasons to Buy
No surprise that technology has been a driving force in business transformation for years, but the term 'emerging technologies' has all of the sudden became the key catalyst to drive the next wave of innovation across sectors.
The sense of urgency weighs different across different sectors, where the direct customer-facing sectors are at the forefront compared to other capital-intensive sectors. Companies in one sector can take cues from successful innovations in other sectors to either draw analogies with existing products, services and processes or transfer strategic approaches for a revolutionary transformation.
Against this backdrop, enterprises need to understand which emerging technologies are impacting their sector and how various companies are implementing them to meet various challenges.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Sector innovation insights: overview
2. What are the key sector strategic challenges faced?
3. Which technologies are helping the sector?
4. Theme exposure map: sector benchmarking
5 Patent filings: theme benchmarking
6 Innovation map by sector value chain: key use cases
6.1 Prospecting + Exploration & Resource Evaluation
6.2 Feasibility Studies, Mine Planning & Development
6.3 Mining & Extraction + Processing
6.4 Marketing
6.5 Reclamation
7 Vendor map by sector value chain: key use cases
8 Methodology
