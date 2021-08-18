U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,400.27
    -47.81 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,960.69
    -382.59 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,525.91
    -130.27 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,158.78
    -18.39 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.52
    -2.07 (-3.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.80
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7570
    +0.1820 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,632.20
    -381.33 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.06
    -12.63 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

The Global Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market is expected to grow by $ 3.27 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05466924/?utm_source=GNW
27 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Our report on the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the golf tourism industry and better promotional strategies and social media presence. In addition, the growth of the golf tourism industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market analysis includes the product, end-user, distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.

The golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Clothing
• Shoes
• Accessories

By End-user
• Men
• Women
• Children

By Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• MEA

This study identifies the rise in popularity of pro-golf tournaments as one of the prime reasons driving the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market covers the following areas:
• Golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market sizing
• Golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market forecast
• Golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market vendors that include adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Callaway Golf Co., MIZUNO Corp., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., and Under Armour Inc. Also, the golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05466924/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


