The Global Grape Juice Market is expected to grow by $ 414.9 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.47% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Grape Juice Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the grape juice market and it is poised to grow by $ 414. 9 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3. 47% during the forecast period.

New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Grape Juice Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284935/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the grape juice market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing number of organized retail outlets, increase in export of green grapes, and growth in global online retail.

The grape juice market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The grape juice market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing focus on organic and non-GM products as one of the prime reasons driving the grape juice market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of grape juice in mocktails and cocktails and rising adoption of innovative and sustainable packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on grape juice market covers the following areas:

• Grape juice market sizing

• Grape juice market forecast

• Grape juice market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading grape juice market vendors that include Cantine Brusa 1888 Spa, Citrus World Inc., Dabur India Ltd., De La Rosa Real Foods and Vineyards, Eckes Granini Group GmbH, G Patritti and Co. Ltd., Harvest Hill Beverage Co., Kayco Co., Kineta SA, Langer Juice Co. Inc., Lassonde Industries Inc., Nestle SA, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Odyssey International Import Export Pty Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Vina Montpellier S.A., Voelkel GmbH, Welch Foods Inc., and Windmill Organics Ltd. Also, the grape juice market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284935/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



