Global Graph Database Market (2021 to 2026) - Semantic Knowledge Graphs for Addressing Complex Scientific Research Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Graph Database Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (RDF and LPG), Application (Fraud Detection and Prevention, and Recommendation Engine), Component (Software and Services), Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global graph database market size to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2021 to USD 5.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.5% during the forecast period.

COVID-19's global impact has shown that interconnectedness plays an important role in international cooperation. As a result, several governments started rushing toward identifying, evaluating, and procuring reliable solutions powered by AI. graph databases and AI are invaluable to organizations managing uncertainty in real-time, but most predictive models rely on historical patterns. The use of graph database and AI has accelerated in the COVID-19 pandemic period. This has helped organizations engage customers through digital channels, manage fragile and complex supply chains, and support workers through disruption to their work and lives.

New practices, such as work from home and social distancing, have led to the requirement of graph database solutions and services and the development of digital infrastructures for large-scale technology deployments. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 brought accelerating changes in consumer preferences and behaviors and putting pressure on brands to keep pace and provide a personalized customer experience. Enterprises have witnessed a reduction in their operational spending and are now focusing more on business continuity and sustainability.

Technology and service providers have been facing significant disruption to their businesses from COVID-19. Hence, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the global financial markets and has created panic, uncertainty, and distraction in the operations of global corporations.

The cloud segment to have the largest CAGR during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the graph database market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The CAGR of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. The cloud-based deployment helps businesses more efficiently process and report data findings, enhance collaboration, and enable decision-makers to get faster access to business intelligence leading to its higher adoption in the graph database market.

The SMEs segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

The graph database market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. The market for SMEs is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period as cloud-based solutions and services help them improve business performance and enhance productivity. Whereas the large enterprises segment is expected to hold a larger market share in the graph database market during the forecast period due to the affordability and the acceptance of emerging technologies.

Among regions, APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period. Opportunities for smaller graph database vendors to introduce graph database solutions for numerous sectors have also increased. All these factors are responsible for the expeditious growth of the graph database market in the region. Companies operating in APAC continue to focus on improving customer services to drive market competitiveness and revenue growth. China, Japan, and AnZ have displayed ample growth opportunities in the graph database market.

