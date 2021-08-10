U.S. markets close in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,441.08
    +8.73 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,276.30
    +174.45 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,798.58
    -61.59 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.17
    +6.36 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.55
    +2.07 (+3.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.90
    +6.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3370
    +0.0200 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    -0.0012 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5860
    +0.2810 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,026.29
    -822.80 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,108.33
    +865.66 (+356.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

Global Graph Database Market (2021 to 2026) - Semantic Knowledge Graphs for Addressing Complex Scientific Research Presents Opportunities

·10 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Graph Database Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (RDF and LPG), Application (Fraud Detection and Prevention, and Recommendation Engine), Component (Software and Services), Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global graph database market size to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2021 to USD 5.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.5% during the forecast period.

COVID-19's global impact has shown that interconnectedness plays an important role in international cooperation. As a result, several governments started rushing toward identifying, evaluating, and procuring reliable solutions powered by AI. graph databases and AI are invaluable to organizations managing uncertainty in real-time, but most predictive models rely on historical patterns. The use of graph database and AI has accelerated in the COVID-19 pandemic period. This has helped organizations engage customers through digital channels, manage fragile and complex supply chains, and support workers through disruption to their work and lives.

New practices, such as work from home and social distancing, have led to the requirement of graph database solutions and services and the development of digital infrastructures for large-scale technology deployments. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 brought accelerating changes in consumer preferences and behaviors and putting pressure on brands to keep pace and provide a personalized customer experience. Enterprises have witnessed a reduction in their operational spending and are now focusing more on business continuity and sustainability.

Technology and service providers have been facing significant disruption to their businesses from COVID-19. Hence, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the global financial markets and has created panic, uncertainty, and distraction in the operations of global corporations.

The cloud segment to have the largest CAGR during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the graph database market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The CAGR of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. The cloud-based deployment helps businesses more efficiently process and report data findings, enhance collaboration, and enable decision-makers to get faster access to business intelligence leading to its higher adoption in the graph database market.

The SMEs segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

The graph database market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. The market for SMEs is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period as cloud-based solutions and services help them improve business performance and enhance productivity. Whereas the large enterprises segment is expected to hold a larger market share in the graph database market during the forecast period due to the affordability and the acceptance of emerging technologies.

Among regions, APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period. Opportunities for smaller graph database vendors to introduce graph database solutions for numerous sectors have also increased. All these factors are responsible for the expeditious growth of the graph database market in the region. Companies operating in APAC continue to focus on improving customer services to drive market competitiveness and revenue growth. China, Japan, and AnZ have displayed ample growth opportunities in the graph database market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Dynamics
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Need to Incorporate Real-Time Big Data Mining with Visualization of Result
5.1.1.2 Growing Demand for Solutions That Can Process Low-Latency Queries
5.1.1.3 Adoption of Ai-Based Graph Database Tools and Services to Drive the Market
5.1.2 Restraint
5.1.2.1 Lack of Standardization and Programming Ease
5.1.3 Challenges
5.1.3.1 Lack of Technical Expertise
5.1.4 Opportunity
5.1.4.1 Enterprise Data Unification and Rapid Proliferation of Knowledge Graphs
5.1.4.2 Semantic Knowledge Graphs for Addressing Complex Scientific Research
5.1.4.3 Emergence of Open Knowledge Networks
5.2 Graph Database Market Trends
5.2.1 Growing Popularity of Enterprise Knowledge Graph
5.2.2 Rapid Use of Virtualization for Big Data Analytics
5.2.3 Massive Data Generation Across Bfsi, Retail, and Media and Entertainment Industries to Drive the Adoption of Graph Database Software.
5.3 Case Study Analysis
5.4 Revenue Shift - Yc/Ycc Shift for Graph Database Market
5.5 Graph Database: Evolution
5.6 Graph Database: Architecture
5.7 Investments in Analytics
5.8 Acquisitions in the Market
5.9 Patent Analysis
5.10 Graph Database: Ecosystem/ Value/Supply Chain
5.11 Pricing Model Analysis
5.12 Technology Analysis
5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.13.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.13.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.13.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.13.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.14 Regulatory Implications
5.14.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.14.2 The International Organization for Standardization 27001
5.14.3 EU Data Governance Act
5.14.4 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996
5.14.5 Basel Committee on Banking Supervision 239 Compliance
5.14.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

6 Graph Database Market: COVID-19 Impact

7 Graph Database Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 Software
7.2.1 Demand to Harness Precise and In-Depth Data Connections to Drive the Adoption of Graph Database Software
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Managed Services
7.3.1.1 Increasing Need for Monitoring and Maintaining Tool Operations and Reducing Overhead Costs to Drive the Growth of Managed Services in the Market.
7.3.2 Professional Services
7.3.2.1 Consulting Services
7.3.2.1.1 Technicalities Involved in Implementing Graph Database Tools and Services to Boost the Growth of Consulting Services
7.3.2.2 Deployment and Integration Services
7.3.2.2.1 Growing Need to Overcome System-Related Issues Effectively to Drive Deployment and Integration Services
7.3.2.3 Support and Maintenance Services
7.3.2.3.1 Growing Deployment of Graph Database Software to Drive the Demand for Support and Maintenance Services

8 Graph Database Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Resource Description Framework
8.2.1 Demand for Intelligent Data Management Solutions to Drive the Growth of Resource Description Framework in the Market
8.3 Labeled Property Graph
8.3.1 Increasing Demand to Find Relationships Among Numerous Entities to Boost the Labeled Property Graph Segment Growth

9 Graph Database Market, by Deployment Mode
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact
9.1.2 Deployment Mode: Operational Drivers
9.2 Cloud
9.2.1 Reduced Operational Cost and Higher Scalability to Enable Growth in Cloud-Based Deployments
9.3 On-Premises
9.3.1 with Growing Threat of Data Theft, Organizations to Prefer Graph Database Solutions to Remain On-Premises

10 Graph Database Market, by Organization Size
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact
10.1.2 Organization Size: Operational Drivers
10.2 Large Enterprises
10.2.1 Advances in Graph Technology and Cloud Adoption to Drive the Market Across Large Enterprises
10.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
10.3.1 Robust Cloud-Based Deployments to Lead Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises to Record a Higher Growth Rate and Cost-Effective Solutions

11 Graph Database Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Applications: COVID-19 Impact
11.1.2 Applications: Market Drivers
11.2 Graph Database: Enterprise Use Cases
11.3 Customer Analytics
11.3.1 Growing Demand to Understand Customer Buying Behavior for Key Business Decisions to Drive the Market
11.4 Risk, Compliance, and Reporting Management
11.4.1 Demand to Secure Customers' Data and Meet Stringent Regulatory Compliance to Pave the Way for the Adoption of Graph Database
11.5 Recommendation Engines
11.5.1 Increasing Need to Provide Efficient, Accurate, and Personalized Services to Retain the Customers and Enhance Their Shopping Experience
11.6 Fraud Detection and Prevention
11.6.1 Growing Focus on Mitigating Risks and Reducing Loss to Drive the Adoption of Graph Database Tools and Services
11.7 Supply Chain Management
11.7.1 Demand to Track Inventory Levels and Shipments to Fuel the Growth of Graph Database Tools and Services in Supply Chain Management
11.8 Operations Management and Asset Management
11.8.1 Market: Drivers and Opportunities; Asset Management
11.9 Iot, Infrastructure Management, and Industry 4.0
11.9.1 with Advancements in Technologies, Such as Iot, Infrastructure Management, and Industry 4.0, the Use of Graph Database Technology is on the Rise
11.10 Knowledge Management
11.10.1 Demand to Track Inventory Levels and Shipments to Fuel the Growth of Graph Database Tools and Services in Supply Chain Management
11.11 Content Management, Data Extraction, and Search
11.11.1 Need to Gain Insights in Real Time to Fuel the Growth of Graph Database Solutions
11.12 Metadata and Masterdata Management
11.12.1 Need to Create a Central View of Data Assets to Drive the Growth of Graph Database Solutions
11.13 Scientific Data Management
11.14 Other Applications

12 Graph Database Market, by Vertical
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact
12.1.2 Verticals: Market Drivers
12.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
12.2.1 Growing Focus on Financial Standards and Compliance with Regulations to Drive the Market in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Industry Vertical
12.3 Retail and Ecommerce
12.3.1 Growing Demand to Identify Customer Behavior in Real Time to Fuel the Growth of the Graph Database Market in the Retail and Ecommerce Industry Vertical
12.4 Telecom and It
12.4.1 Increasing Demand to Provide Improved Services for a Growing Customer Base to Boost the Adoption of the Market in the Telecom and It Industry Vertical
12.5 Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, and Life Sciences
12.5.1 Growing Demand to Achieve Better Patient Experience and Personalized Treatment in Real Time to Fuel the Growth of the Market in the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, and Life Sciences Industry Vertical
12.6 Government and Public Sector
12.6.1 Growing Demand for Enhanced Data Security and Advanced Intelligence to Drive the Graph Database Market in Government and Public Sector
12.7 Manufacturing and Automotive
12.7.1 Growing Need to Extend the Lifespan of Factory Equipment and Reduce the Risk of Production Delays to Fuel the Growth of the Graph Database Application in the Manufacturing Industry Vertical
12.8 Media and Entertainment
12.9 Energy and Utilities
12.10 Travel and Hospitality
12.11 Transportation and Logistics
12.11.1 Increasing Need to Gain Complete and Real-Time Visibility into Operations to Minimize Risks to Drive the Market in the Transportation and Logistics Industry Vertical
12.12 Other Verticals

13 Graph Database Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Key Players
15.2.1 Ibm
15.2.2 Oracle
15.2.3 Microsoft
15.2.4 Aws
15.2.5 Sap
15.2.6 Neo4J
15.2.7 Marklogic
15.2.8 Tigergraph
15.2.9 Stardog
15.2.10 Datastax
15.2.11 Hpe
15.2.12 Franz Inc
15.2.13 Ontotext
15.2.14 Openlink Software
15.2.15 Dgraph Labs
15.2.16 Tibco
15.2.17 Teradata
15.2.18 Redis Labs
15.2.19 Eccenca GmbH
15.2.20 Cambridge Semantics
15.2.21 Bitnine
15.2.22 Arangodb
15.2.23 Fluree
15.2.24 Blazegraph
15.2.25 Memgraph
15.2.26 Objectivity
15.2.27 Graphbase
15.2.28 Graph Story

16 Adjacent and Related Markets

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2gbg5f


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-graph-database-market-2021-to-2026---semantic-knowledge-graphs-for-addressing-complex-scientific-research-presents-opportunities-301352392.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 10%

    Ever since the company reported earnings last week, Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock has been on a tear -- shooting up nearly 27% in four trading days. Last week, Lithium Americas had some modest good news for its shareholders. Also, Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass feasibility study should be completed by the end of this year.

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • 3 Things I'm looking For in Upstart's Earnings

    Earnings season can be overwhelming. Company after company delivers a flood of numbers and shares often move up or down violently. Revenue and income numbers are always the go to explanations of Wall Street's reaction, but it's important to dig deeper.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • 10 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best EV materials stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy. The increase in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) around the world over the past few years has also given a […]

  • 12 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we will be looking at 12 best artificial intelligence stocks to invest in right now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the artificial intelligence industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Invest In Right Now. The COVID-19 pandemic hastened the advent of AI […]

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • Is Roku Inc. (ROKU) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    LRT Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +29.68% was recorded by the LRT Economic Moat strategy for the Q2 of 2021, extending its 12-month returns to +42.18%. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings […]

  • 10 Best Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best blue chip dividend stocks hedge funds are buying. To skip our detailed analysis of blue chip stocks and dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying. Blue chip stocks are generally among some of […]

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is Fighting an Uphill Battle to Deliver Long-Term Growth

    There's been a notable change in appetite for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares in the week since its quarterly report, with the stock down 19% pre-market to US$8.11. We want to take a look at the growth prospects for Zynga and put them into context with long term expectations.

  • Raymond James Goes Bargain Hunting; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    Now that the second quarter earnings are mostly in, we can sift through the result to find stocks that are primed for gains in the second half. In a note from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has stared the sorting process. McCourt introduces the firm's picks, noting: “We highlight... stocks/subject areas where stock reactions ran materially counter to Raymond James analyst opinion during 2Q21 earnings season so far. We suspect these names are a good hunting ground for further study as Au

  • AT&T Inc. (T): Were Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Why Oak Street Health Stock Is Sinking Today

    CEO Mike Pykosz said that Oak Street Health had higher medical costs in the second quarter. Pykosz stated that Oak Street Health thinks the higher medical costs will only be a temporary issue. Oak Street Health plans to add between 46 and 48 new centers for 2021.

  • Coinbase earnings in focus — here’s what to expect

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss what to expect ahead of Coinbase posting earnings as the company stock rises in anticipation and the possibility of regulation coming as Congress debates the future of crypto.

  • What You Need to Know About SunPower's Latest Results

    SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) continues to transform its business in 2021, partly as a result of new technologies coming out and partly because it's no longer in the business of building solar panels after spinning off its panel manufacturing to Maxeon Solar Technologies. As we've seen before, there were some good trends for SunPower and some weak points for the business. Overall, I think this is a solar energy stock that has a lot of potential, but the stock's performance will depend on how the company executes its growth strategy.

  • 10 Best NFT Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best NFT stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best NFT Stocks to Buy Now. Non-fungible token (NFT) sales jumped to more than $2.5 billion in the first six months of 2021, according to digital […]

  • Should You Think About Buying BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Now?

    BlackBerry Limited ( TSE:BB ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial...