Global Graphene and 2D Materials Market Research Report 2022 with Profiles of 362 Producers and Application/Product Developers

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Graphene and 2D Materials to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Graphene and 2D Materials is the most comprehensive and up-to date report on graphene and 2D materials currently available, from the world's leading market authority on graphene.

Profiling over 360 companies, the report provides key information for investors and executives to enable them to understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by graphene and 2D materials.

The market for graphene has grown hugely in the past decade, with numerous products now on the market and more to come as graphene producers record steadily increasing revenues and OEMs witnessing significant returns in clothing, sportswear, footwear, tyres, batteries etc. The market for graphene in batteries is witnessing large-scale investments.

Graphene is attracting increasing attention from investors, researchers and industrial players due to exceptional mechanical, electronic, and thermal properties.

Graphene is available in multi-ton quantities from many producers and has been identified by many industry sectors as a key materials that will drive future product development in flexible electronics, smart textiles, biosensors, drug delivery, water filtration, supercapacitors and more.

The Global Market for Graphene and 2D Materials contains:

  • Assessment of graphene by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for graphene, technology drawbacks, competing materials, potential consumption of graphene to 2033 and main players.

  • Assessment of graphene materials (CVD graphene, graphene nano platelets, graphene oxide, etc), intermediate products (graphene masterbatches, dispersions, etc) and final products with graphene embedded (e.g. headphones, tennis racquets, etc). Tabular data on current graphene products.

  • Graphical depictions of graphene applications by market.

  • In depth-assessment of graphene producer and distributor pricing in 2022.

  • Global market for graphene in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2033. Global graphene market size split by market in 2021 and for each application to 2033.

  • Full list of technology collaborations, strategic partnerships, and M&As in the global graphene market including collaboration dates.

  • Applications roadmap, by market.

  • In-depth profiles of more than 362 graphene and 2D materials producers and application/product developers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets. Companies profiled include Advanced Material Development (AMD), Anaphite Limited, CamGraPhic, Directa Plus, First Graphene, Global Graphene Group, Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd., Grapheal, Graphex Group Ltd, Haydale Graphene, Graphmatech, Huvis, Lyten, NanoXplore, Paragraf, SafeLi LLC, Saint Jean Carbon, Versarien, Talga Resources, and many more.

  • List of ex-graphene producers.

  • Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand.

  • Market overview of industry developments in 2020-22.

  • Unique market assessment tools to assess the viability of graphene, by market, and application.

  • Market assessment of other 2D materials.

  • Analysis of 2D materials market including Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs), hexagonal boron-nitride (BNNS), transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDC), Mxenes, Borophene, Phosphorene, Graphitic carbon nitride, Germanene, Graphyne, graphane, Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2), silicene, Stanene/tinene, Tungsten diselenide, Antimonene, diamene and indium selenide.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Graphene properties
1.2 Commercialization
1.3 The graphene market to date
1.4 The graphene market in 2021
1.5 The graphene market in 2022
1.6 Graphene commercial market developments 2020-2022
1.7 Graphene funding and investments 2020-2022
1.8 Publicly listed graphene companies
1.9 Graphene global production capacities, in tons and by type
1.10 Global demand for graphene
1.10.1 Global graphene demand, to 2033, tons
1.10.2 Global graphene demand, by end user market to 2033
1.10.3 Graphene market, by region
1.11 Graphene products
1.12 Industrial collaborations and licence agreements
1.13 Graphene market challenges

2 OVERVIEW OF GRAPHENE
2.1 History
2.2 Properties
2.3 Types of graphene
2.3.1 Graphene materials
2.3.1.1 CVD Graphene
2.3.1.1.1 Applications
2.3.1.2 Graphene nanoplatelets
2.3.1.3 Graphene oxide and reduced Graphene Oxide
2.3.1.4 Graphene quantum dots (GQDs)
2.3.1.4.1 Composition
2.3.1.4.2 Comparison to quantum dots
2.3.1.4.3 Properties
2.3.1.4.4 Synthesis
2.3.1.4.5 Applications
2.3.1.4.6 Markets for graphene quantum dots
2.3.1.4.6.1 Electronics and photonics
2.3.1.4.6.2 Energy storage and conversion
2.3.1.4.6.3 Sensors
2.3.1.4.6.4 Biomedicine and life sciences
2.3.1.4.6.5 Anti-counterfeiting
2.3.1.4.7 Challenges
2.3.1.4.8 Production of graphene quantum dots
2.3.1.4.9 Current and projected revenues
2.3.1.4.10 Pricing
2.3.2 Intermediate products
2.3.2.1 Graphene masterbatches
2.3.2.2 Graphene dispersions

3 GRAPHENE PRODUCTION
3.1 Quality
3.2 Assessment of graphene production methods

4 REGULATIONS
4.1 Environmental, health and safety regulation
4.1.1 Europe
4.1.2 United States
4.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2 Workplace exposure

5 GRAPHENE PATENTS AND PUBLICATIONS

6 GRAPHENE PRODUCTION
6.1 Commercial production capacities
6.2 Graphene oxide and reduced Graphene Oxide production capacities
6.3 Graphene nanoplatelets production capacities
6.4 CVD graphene film
6.5 Graphene production issues and challenges
6.5.1 Oversupply
6.5.2 Quality
6.5.3 Large-volume markets
6.5.4 Commoditisation
6.5.5 Industrial end-user perspective

7 GRAPHENE PRICING
7.1 Pristine graphene flakes pricing/CVD graphene
7.2 Few-Layer graphene pricing
7.3 Graphene nanoplatelets pricing
7.4 Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) pricing
7.5 Graphene quantum dots pricing
7.6 Multilayer graphene (MLG) pricing
7.7 Graphene ink

8 PRIMARY MARKETS FOR GRAPHENE
8.1 Energy Storage: Batteries
8.2 Energy Storage: Supercapacitors
8.3 Polymer Composites
8.4 Sensors
8.5 Thermal Management Materials
8.6 Conductive Inks
8.7 Transparent Conductive Films And Displays
8.8 Transistors
8.9 Filtration Membranes

9 SECONDARY MARKETS FOR GRAPHENE
9.1 Additive Manufacturing
9.2 Adhesives
9.3 Aerospace
9.4 Automotive
9.5 Construction And Buildings
9.6 Memory Devices
9.7 Fuel Cells
9.8 Biomedicine And Healthcare
9.9 Lighting
9.10 Lubricants
9.11 Oil And Gas
9.12 Paints And Coatings
9.13 Photonics
9.14 Photovoltaics
9.15 Rubber And Tyres
9.16 Textiles And Apparel
9.17 Other Markets

10 GRAPHENE PRODUCER ASSESSMENT
10.1 Types of graphene produced, by producer
10.2 Markets targeted, by producer
10.3 Graphene product developers target markets

11 GRAPHENE COMPANY PROFILES (343 company profiles)

12 GRAPHENE EX-PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

13 OTHER 2-D MATERIALS
13.1 Comparative analysis of graphene and other 2D materials
13.2 2D MATERIALS PRODUCTION METHODS
13.2.1 Top-down exfoliation
13.2.1.1 Mechanical exfoliation method
13.2.1.2 Liquid exfoliation method
13.2.2 Bottom-up synthesis
13.2.2.1 Chemical synthesis in solution
13.2.2.2 Chemical vapor deposition
13.3 TYPES OF 2D MATERIALS
13.3.1 Hexagonal boron-nitride (h-BN)/Bboron nitride nanosheets (BNNSs)
13.3.2 MXenes
13.3.3 Transition metal dichalcogenides (TMD)
13.3.4 Borophene
13.3.5 Phosphorene/ Black phosphorus
13.3.6 Graphitic carbon nitride (g-C3N4)
13.3.7 Germanene
13.3.8 Graphdiyne
13.3.9 Graphane
13.3.10 Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2)
13.3.11 Silicene
13.3.12 Stanene/tinene
13.3.13 Antimonene
13.3.14 Indium selenide
13.3.15 Layered double hydroxides (LDH)
13.4 2D MATERIALS PRODUCER AND SUPPLIER PROFILES (19 company profiles)

14 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

15 REFERENCES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xfovqw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

