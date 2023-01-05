U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,873.25
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,387.00
    -29.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,001.50
    +2.25 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.60
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.32
    +1.48 (+2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.90
    -7.10 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.32 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0604
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.16
    -0.74 (-3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2006
    -0.0051 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0530
    +0.6130 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,829.37
    -3.86 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.49
    +0.23 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,624.84
    +39.65 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.80
    +103.94 (+0.40%)
     

Global Graphene Magazine: Graphene and 2D Materials Industry Research, Developments and Products

·1 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Graphene Magazine" newsletter has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Graphene Magazine is the world's only Graphene and 2D Materials information resource, focusing on Graphene and 2D Materials industry research, development and products.

Each month, Graphene Magazine features include:

  • In-depth articles on markets Graphene and 2D Materials are impacting

  • Government Graphene and 2D Materials policy news worldwide

  • Latest global Graphene and 2D materials regulatory initiatives

  • Current business and commercialization activities in Graphene and 2D Materials

  • Contributions from key industry figures

  • Latest products.

Why Subscribe to Graphene Magazine?

  • Access to the most comprehensive round up of the news, ideas and latest discoveries in Graphene & 2D Materials

  • Delivered monthly to your desktop, tablet or smartphone

  • You'll save on the monthly issue price with a yearly subscription.

  • Discount on selected Future Markets reports.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gpffa5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-graphene-magazine-graphene-and-2d-materials-industry-research-developments-and-products-301713653.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Micron Is Rallying Today

    The memory giant rose on reports that China may be throwing in the towel on subsidizing competitors.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Rallies, So Let's Adjust Our Bullish Strategy

    The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows some slight improvement from late September. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is bullish. The weekly OBV line has stayed steady but the MACD oscillator is now above the zero line and bullish.

  • Amazon sheds 18,000 jobs in biggest cut back in its history

    Amazon is to shed 18,000 jobs in the biggest round of cuts in its history as big tech companies brace for the global economic slowdown.

  • 39% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Tech Giants

    Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, is much more invested in the tech sector than it used to be.

  • Amazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is laying off more than 18,000 employees — the biggest reduction in its history — in the latest sign that a tech-industry slump is deepening.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of CutsFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Say

  • Why It’s Hard for Apple to Make iPhones Outside of China

    Apple is facing an uphill battle as it plans to shift its production out of China. Here’s why it’s difficult to replicate Foxconn’s ‘iPhone City’ in Zhengzhou and the company’s finely-tuned ecosystem in countries like India and Vietnam. Photo: Karen Dias/Bloomberg News

  • China has a 10,000 euro cost advantage in small EVs, auto supplier says

    Chinese automakers can build an electric vehicle (EV) for 10,000 euros ($10,618) less than European automakers, an overwhelming cost advantage that will put pressure on European manufacturers in their home market, the head of auto supplier Forvia said. As European consumers seek cheap EVs, Forvia Chief Executive Patrick Koller told the CES convention in Las Vegas on Wednesday that China was producing "good vehicles" and Europe would not be able to stop imports. The issue is "more dangerous" for Europe than the United States, Koller told Reuters in an interview, as high duties have limited China's U.S. market share.

  • Here's what Marc Benioff told employees as he cut 8,000 Salesforce jobs

    Salesforce, the San Francisco-based customer management software company, announced Wednesday it will cut 10% of its 80,000-strong global workforce and exit office leases. Here's the letter to employees co-CEO Marc Benioff sent explaining the reasoning behind the cuts: As one ‘Ohana, over the last 23 years, Salesforce has built the #1 CRM that drives incredible customer success across every line of business for every industry around the world.

  • Oil rebounds after biggest drop in decades at start of year

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rebounded over 2% on Thursday after posting the biggest two-day loss for the start of a year in three decades with the shutdown of a U.S. fuel pipeline providing support, though economic concerns capped gains. Big declines in the previous two days were driven by worries about a global recession, especially since short-term economic signs in the world's two biggest oil consumers, the United States and China, looked weak. Helping drive the gains on Thursday was a statement from top U.S. pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline, which said late on Wednesday its Line 3 had been shut for unscheduled maintenance with a restart expected on Jan. 7.

  • ‘A friend advised me to find a husband’: I’m nearly 50 and close to retiring. Would it be a mistake to marry and commingle my finances?

    ‘If a relationship did not work out, I would have a big problem parting with any of my pension or savings.’

  • Want a happier, more fulfilling retirement? Try this Japanese concept.

    What exactly is ikigai (pronounced ee-kee-GUY) and why should you try to find it for retirement? Ikigai is, as you might suspect, a Japanese word. Loosely translated, ikigai means “the reason to get up in the morning,” so it’s similar to “raison d’être” in French.

  • Coinbase just reached a $100M settlement with New York regulators. Here’s what that means for crypto

    The enforcement action against Coinbase came from the “apex predator of crypto regulation.”

  • Venezuela's lack of dredging causes trouble for Chevron's heavy oil exports

    A shipping channel snafu is slowing Chevron Corp's efforts to load tankers at one of its four Venezuelan joint ventures and bring heavy crude to the United States, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Washington in November authorized the last major U.S. firm still operating in Venezuela to restore lost output and begin exporting oil as a way to encourage talks between Nicolas Maduro's government and the country's political opposition. But a plan to move heavy oil quickly from inventories at the Petroboscan joint venture with state-run company PDVSA is facing delays because of lack of dredging at Maracaibo Lake's navigation channel, the people said.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Plunge as Unseasonably Warm Weather Is Forecast

    Warm weather and ample supplies of natural gas have pushed prices down more than 50% since the summer to about what they cost a year ago.

  • Oil Rebounds After Biggest New Year Drop in Three Decades

    West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, climbed 2.5% to $74.66. A slightly weaker dollar helped lift crude prices by making the contrast cheaper for overseas buyers. Optimism about prospects for China’s economy after it dropped a policy of strict lockdowns to contain Covid-19 may also buoy demand for energy.

  • Why China’s Reopening Isn’t Boosting Global Oil Markets Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a painful start to the new year for oil bulls.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of CutsFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsWhile China’s emergence from Covid Zero spurred talk of a demand boom from some of the

  • Natural gas prices ‘sporadic and may begin toppling’

    The price of natural gas has been turbulent since the early days of the pandemic, but a recent shift in winter weather could steady the energy sector

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Are Once-in-a-Decade Buys in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    The Nasdaq Composite nosedived into a bear market last year, dragged down by high inflation, rising interest rates, and recession fears. Throughout that drawdown, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have seen their share prices plunge 73% and 30%, respectively. Last year was tough for Tesla.

  • One of Twitter’s last remaining heads from before Elon Musk takeover has quit

    ‘This site being here despite all the odds is proof of your excellence,’ Behnam Rezaei tells Twitter engineers

  • Amazon’s 18,000 layoffs set the tone for what hiring and firing will look like in 2023

    Job cuts at Amazon are a sign of tough times to come for tech workers.