Global Graphene Quantum Dots Market Report 2023: Increasing Semiconductor Memory Demand is Driving Growth

The Global Graphene Quantum Dots market is driven by the increased demand for photovoltaic cells, the rising need for display applications for televisions, and the need for cadmium-free quantum dots.

The Global Graphene Quantum Dots market is driven by the increased demand for photovoltaic cells, the rising need for display applications for televisions, and the need for cadmium-free quantum dots.

Companies Mentioned

Quantag Nanotechnologies

Dotz Nano Ltd.

Green Science Alliance Co. Ltd.

Zen Graphene Solutions Ltd.

Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Jiangsu Xfnano Raw Materials Tech Co., Ltd.

Graphene Square Inc.

NANOCHEMAZONE

Merck KGaA

Strem Chemicals, Inc.

Graphene quantum dots (GQDs) are graphene derivatives of nanometer size, and they form platelets that have an energy gap that is caused by either quantum confinement or edge effects. These energy gaps give rise to a variety of optical properties, including ultraviolet-to-visible photoluminescence and luminescence upconversion. The Graphene Quantum Dots have numerous advantages that include nontoxicity, good solubility, stable photoluminescence, and better surface grafting.



Quantum dots (QDs) are man-made nanoscale crystals that can transport electrons. They can emit light of various colors when UV light hits these semiconducting nanoparticles. Quantum dots are used for Optical Applications, Quantum computing, biological applications, and Chemical applications. A Quantum dot (QD) is a semiconductor nanostructure that confines the motion of conduction band electrons, valence band holes, and excitons, which are bound by creating the pairs of conduction band electrons and valence band holes in all three spatial directions.



Graphene Quantum Dots consist of one or a few layers of graphene and have a size smaller than 100 nm. It has characteristics such as low toxicity, stable photoluminescence, chemical stability, and quantum confinement. They are both chemically and physically stable. They have a large surface-to-mass ratio and can be easily dispersed in water because of the functional groups at the edges. The energy gap decreases when the number of graphene layers or the number of carbon atoms per graphene layer is increased.



Graphene and Graphite are the precursors widely used by the industry for Graphene Quantum Dot production, followed by Coal, Carbon fiber, Carbon Nanotubes, and Carbon Black. 2-4 layer of graphene gives high-quality GQD because of the high graphene content.

These are mainly used in drug delivery and other bio-medical application. 10-15 layers of graphene precursor are graphite, but in market terms, graphene. It is of low quality as graphene content is low. These are used in LED Display & Screen applications. Coal is mainly used because it is cost-efficient.

Dotz Nano Ltd. is one of the companies using coal as a precursor to manufacture GQDs for bio-medical applications. In 2021, global semiconductor sales reached USD 595 billion, with the semiconductor industry predicted to grow once again in 2022 to USD 676 billion. Memory semiconductors and 5G chips led the growth of the semiconductor market for the upcoming years.

Growing Micro Data Centers are Fueling the Market Growth

The growing exchange of data through IoT-connected devices has created a demand for micro-data centers all over the globe. These micro-data centers offer maximum efficiency by greatly reducing energy consumption which in turn drives their increased adoption across all industries.

The numerous advantages that include lower transactional costs, high functioning, and high storage by using micro-data centers are likely to escalate the need for miniature devices. The growing need for miniature devices drives the Graphene Quantum Dots market globally.

Increasing Semiconductor Memory Demand is Driving the Market Growth

Semiconductors are tiny chips that allow modern technologies to control incredible products and services that have changed the lives and economic growth of the world. The semiconductor memory demand can be directly overcome by using graphene quantum dots in the semiconductor chips, which have increased the usage of semiconductors all over the world.

Semiconductor memory is anticipated to witness a proliferation in demand at the global level, owing to the developing use of semiconductor components in numerous industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, IT, and telecom. This, in turn, will create opportunities for graphene quantum dot manufacturers in the future globally.

The Rising Usage of Personal Computing Devices is Driving the Market Growth

The personal computing market continues to be one of the many consumer technology markets which are thriving despite the shortage of semiconductor shortage. The graphene quantum dots have made personal computing possible by opening the door to more affordable machines with a smaller footprint.

More personal and customizable devices are becoming the channel that enables the basic need of humans to connect. Modern-day personal computers have transitioned from productivity tools to indispensable companions as connectivity multiplied in the market. Thus, the rise in personal computers is likely to drive the demand for the Graphene Quantum Dots market in the upcoming period.

The Rise in the Adoption of Automotive Semiconductors is Driving the Market Growth

The automotive industry has been working for a long period of time in terms of providing factory-installed electronics which have the advantages that are meant for the safety and security of the user's data along with comfort. Most of the automotive innovations that are taking place today have arisen from the development of electronics technology rather than mechanics.

Automotive semiconductor vendors are profiting from a surge in demand for various semiconductor devices in cars, such as MCUs, sensors, and memory, which function with the help of microprocessors. By 2022, the figure is expected to reach close to USD600 per car. This adoption of semiconductors in the automotive industry is expected to create growth opportunities for the global graphene quantum dots market.

Emergent Demand in Healthcare Sector is Driving the Market Growth

Graphene quantum dots are comparatively less toxic and biocompatible, making them promising candidates for biological applications such as bioimaging, drug delivery agents, therapeutics, and theragnostic. Various synthesis techniques, such as top-down and bottom-up methods, along with novel green synthesis methods for the preparation of pure and doped GQDs.

Physicochemical, optical, and biological properties such as size- and chemical-composition-dependent fluorescence, therapeutics, disease diagnostics, biocompatibility, and cellular toxicity are extensively the advantages of the graphene quantum dots for the healthcare sector.

Report Scope:

In this report, the global Graphene Quantum Dots market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

Graphene Quantum Dots Market, By Raw Material:

Graphene

Graphite

Coal

Carbon fiber

Carbon Nanotubes

Carbon Black

Others

Graphene Quantum Dots Market, By Color Type:

Blue

Red

Green

Cyan

Others

Graphene Quantum Dots Market, By Application:

Medical Applications

Display

Security and Anti-Counterfeiting

Batteries and Storage

LED

Others

Graphene Quantum Dots Market, By Industry:

Consumer

Healthcare

Commercial

Defense

Information Technology and Communications

Others

