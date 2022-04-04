U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

Global Graphic Communications Market to 2026 - Growth of Content Marketing is Driving the Industry

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphic Communications Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global graphic communications market is projected to grow steadily during the forecast period. Graphic communication is the use of visual signals to transmit messages to people using colors, textures, lines, and shapes that communicate not just messages but also emotions, attitudes, experiences, lifestyles, and concepts.

Market Drivers

Communication through graphical means often targets a larger audience base as they are labeled as pictures, graphics, animation has a universal appeal. This facilitates the market to expand by leaps by bounds. The globalization phenomenon coupled with the emergence of the internet and smartphones has aided the market to expand at a fast pace. Moreover, the emergence of blog posts, product launches, showcasing data and statistics in textual format, often fails to create a lasting impression on the target audience's mind. The use of graphic communication has the power to reach beyond language, class, gender, education, geography, and age to create a formidable impression of statements or products.

By type, general commercial printing holds the largest share as it is the most popularly used medium. By application, the education sector relies largely on this medium as graphical modes often attract the attention of the children at their early cognitive stages.

Growth Factors

Growth of content marketing

Today's timeline is heavily reliant on content marketing strategies either through blogs, videos, etc. Brands engage with these creators to market their product which increases their reach and proliferates the market. These blog posts and videos incorporate innovative graphical representations to attract consumers and increase their base. Another growing trend in the form of memes occupies a significant place in visual communication. Several brands have resorted to these mediums to promote their products, increase audience reach and make their presence feel in the market. As content marketing is expected to grow more in the upcoming years, it will exert a positive influence on the communication graphics market and thereby assist further expansion.

Internet connectivity and smartphones

According to the World Bank data, individuals using the internet in 2019 lies at approximately 57%. As people are exposed to the world through the internet, graphics communication is a commonly used form of representation due to its universal appeal. People connected to the internet continue to grow hastily and the uses of smartphones are pertinent among people, the graphic communications market is expected to grow by high rates in the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Graphic Communications Market

After the strike of the COVID-19 pandemic, there arose an immense tense situation regarding the safety protocols and regulatory measures issued by the national governments and international agencies. These organizations depended on graphical means through posters, advertisements, articles, to publish the matter and attract the eyes of the people. Research studies suggested that health communication should walk alongside visual communication, particularly when communicating risks during public health emergencies once materials combining both text and pictures have been highlighted as the greatest in improving understanding and comprehension. The market saw a marginally positive growth during the pandemic.

Competitive Insights

The market leaders in the Global Graphic Communications Market are HP Development Company, L.P, Konica Minolta Business Solutions, Xerox Corporation, Pentagram, Graphic Communications Inc, Ricoh Company Ltd, Landor, Charlie Smith Design, and Canon. The key players in the market implement growth strategies such as product launches, mergers, acquisitions, etc. to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1. Research Highlights

4. MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. GLOBAL GRAPHIC COMMUNICATIONS MARKET, BY TYPE
5.1. Introduction
5.2. General Commercial Printing
5.3. Quick Printing
5.4. Digital Printing
5.5. Book Printing
5.6. Financial and Legal Printing
5.7. Others

6. GLOBAL GRAPHIC COMMUNICATIONS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Education
6.3. Healthcare
6.4. Packaging
6.5. Government
6.6. Retail
6.7. Others

7. GLOBAL GRAPHIC COMMUNICATIONS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS
8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrative
8.3. Mergers, Acquisition, Agreements, and Collaborations
8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

9. COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. HP Development Company, L.P
9.2. Konica Minolta Business Solutions
9.3. Xerox Corporation
9.4. Pentagram
9.5. Graphic Communications Inc
9.6. Ricoh Company Ltd
9.7. Landor
9.8. Charlie Smith Design
9.9. Canon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/45v65g

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


