GLOBAL GRAPHIC PROCESSING UNITS (GPU) MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read

KEY FINDINGS The global graphic processing units (GPU) market is projected to register a CAGR of 33. 32% during the forecast period, 2021-2028. The major growth drivers include the increasing adoption of portable computing devices, the rising demand for enhanced visual content, the growing investment in AI &VR research & development, and technological innovations.

New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL GRAPHIC PROCESSING UNITS (GPU) MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177666/?utm_source=GNW


MARKET INSIGHTS
A Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) is one of the most important computing technology types for business and personal computing.It is used in a vast range of applications like video rendering and graphics.

They are becoming increasingly popular in artificial intelligence (AI) and creative production.
There is a growing demand for better visual content, attributed to the rising use of devices like computers and smartphones and the evolving gaming graphics.Also, advanced visual content has a huge demand for gaming purposes.

In addition, consumers are seeking an enhanced visual experience in gaming.This has also become a crucial factor in selecting graphic cards for gaming consoles or PCs.

As a result, vendors are offering high graphics through integrated offerings.For example, ARM launched its ARM Mali-DP650 display processor to improve the gaming experience on mobile devices in 2016.

This is one of the key drivers of the global graphic processing units (GPU) market growth. However, the market growth is hindered by the shortage of semiconductors chips and the fast-paced need to develop new products.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global graphic processing units (GPU) market growth assessment includes the analysis of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is set to fare the highest CAGR and the largest revenue share, accredited to the rising use of smartphones and technological advancements by private organizations.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
Companies vying for market share through innovations of existing products and acquisitions of advanced technologies increase the intensity of competitive rivalry. Giga-Byte Technology Co Ltd, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ARM Holdings Plc, Alphabet Inc (Google), Apple Inc, etc., are among the leading firms in the market.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC
2. ALPHABET INC (GOOGLE)
3. APPLE INC
4. ARM HOLDINGS PLC
5. EVGA CORPORATION
6. FUJITSU LIMITED
7. GIGA-BYTE TECHNOLOGY CO LTD
8. IMAGINATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD
9. INTEL CORPORATION
10. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
11. NVIDIA CORPORATION
12. QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC
13. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
14. SONY CORPORATION
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177666/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


