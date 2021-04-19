U.S. markets open in 5 hours 45 minutes

Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility

Global Graphics
·2 min read
PRESS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION

Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs")

Cambridge (UK) 19 April 2021: The Company makes the following announcement and notification in respect of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Guido Van der Schueren

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Global Graphics PLC

b)

LEI

213800ZFW446QIHAB654

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary share



GB00BYN5BY03

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

EUR 3.9828

Volume

6,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



6,000

EUR 23,897

e)

Date of the transaction

16 April 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Euronext Brussels

About Global Graphics PLC
Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of integrated hardware and software solutions for graphics and industrial inkjet printing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy. Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; pre-press workflow developers Xitron and enterprise software developer HYBRID Software.

Contacts

Jill Taylor

Graeme Huttley

Corporate Communications Director

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489

Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472

Email: jill.taylor@globalgraphics.com

Email: graeme.huttley@globalgraphics.com


  • Rebound of China’s Yuan Is Facing a $68 Billion Roadblock

    (Bloomberg) -- Having rebounded from its worst month since 2019, China’s yuan is facing a new wave of selling pressure as hundreds of companies prepare to exchange the currency to pay dividends.Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong are expected to pay nearly $68 billion in dividends this year, which would be nearly 17% higher than 2020’s amount. That means they’ll step up swapping the yuan for the city’s dollars in coming months.This comes after the yuan rebounded about 0.4% from March’s 1.3% drop, when risk assets were sold off due to a spike in Treasury yields. The payout season, which starts to gather steam this month and is expected to peak in August, will further suppress the currency, in addition to strength in the dollar and a narrowing yield premium over the rest of the world. On top of that, uncertainty over China-U.S. tensions is continuing to hurt sentiment.“Dividend outflows add pressure on the yuan, against the background of brewing U.S.-China tensions.,” said Trang Thuy Le, Asia currency strategist at Macquarie Capital Ltd. in Hong Kong, adding that discussions on the Federal Reserve starting to taper policy could strengthen the greenback in the fourth quarter. “The dollar-yuan rate should largely mirror that path.”More than 400 companies will hand out $65 billion of dividends from April to September alone, with the payment reaching a peak in August at $21 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Firms are paying more to shareholders in part because they have excess idle cash as they refrain from expansion, and also as they hope to retain investors.To be sure, it’s unlikely the dividend season would lead to any dramatic slide in the currency. That’s because not all of the companies need to sell the yuan in the spot market for the Hong Kong dollar, which they may already own and can be used for dividend payments. Also, the People’s Bank of China won’t likely allow any sharp depreciation, as that may hinder its push to attract foreign inflows and promote the yuan’s global usage.Also, the dollar remains the biggest driver of yuan moves nowadays. Even though banks helped clients sell the currency during last year’s payout season, it gained during the summer amid drops in the greenback.A beneficiary of the move, of course, is the Hong Kong dollar. The currency, which this month fell to a one-year low, will see stronger demand in the coming months. It inched higher to 7.77 per dollar Monday while the onshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.5256.The largest single sum of dividend payment will hit on Aug. 5, when China Construction Bank Corp. hands $12 billion to its shareholders. And on May 20, China Mobile Ltd. will give out $4.6 billion.(Adds Monday prices in 3rd, 9th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Hangover Rattles Crypto Assets With Bitcoin Falling

  • Exclusive: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources

    Ant Group is exploring options for founder Jack Ma to divest his stake in the financial technology giant and give up control, as meetings with Chinese regulators signalled to the company that the move could help draw a line under Beijing's scrutiny of its business, according to a source familiar with regulators' thinking and two people with close ties to the company. Reuters is for the first time reporting details of the latest round of meetings and the discussions about the future of Ma's control of Ant, exercised through a complicated structure of investment vehicles. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Ma had offered in a November meeting with regulators to hand over parts of Ant to the Chinese government.

  • Biden warned corporate tax plan could backfire

    The Biden administration’s plan for a global minimum corporate tax risks backfiring on the US and West as the rise of consumers in India and China shifts sales to Asia, tax experts have warned. The US has proposed a minimum tax based on local sales, but the President has been cautioned that the shrinking influence of the West will mean revenues become concentrated in the developing giants in Asia within decades. Marvin Rust, head of European tax at Alvarez & Marsal, said: “Over time, as the Indians and the Chinese become more wealthy and middle class and their consumption rises, the effect of the policy would be a shift to tax revenues being collected in China and India. “You can see that the Chinese and Indians are not going to want this reversed once their populations become more prosperous… from a Western world perspective, there needs to be a bit of care about this.” The White House is attempting to win support for its plan that will seek to level the playing field in tax and clamp down on avoidance. Many European leaders have also backed the proposals for a global minimum tax on the biggest firms after seeking to clamp down on US tech giants in recent years. Matt Kilcoyne, deputy director of the Adam Smith Institute, said: “The concern is absolutely right, and it highlights well that Yellen is attempting to uphold a world that is rapidly ceasing to exist. Rising non-western states are not going to automatically accept the hegemony of the USA.” He added: “Demanding tax harmonisation risks pushing our old friends and countries we currently have issue with into the arms of one another while diminishing the West.” Economists expect tectonic shifts in the global economy to occur in the next few decades, with developing countries becoming far more powerful and wealthy. China and India’s economies are expected to catch up with the US in size, with Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico and Nigeria also climbing the rankings. The US wants to ramp up taxes on businesses to help pay for a jump in spending with Joe Biden eyeing an infrastructure investment boost. However, its plan may struggle to win the backing of countries that benefit from low business taxes. Bank of America estimates that 60pc of US multinationals’ income was booked in just seven tax havens in 2019, including Ireland, Switzerland and the Netherlands. That has risen sharply from 30pc in 2000.

  • Taiwan says it has never sought to use exchange rate for trade advantage

    Taiwan has never sought to use foreign exchange rates to gain an unfair trade advantage, the central bank said on Sunday, after the U.S. Treasury said Taiwan tripped thresholds for possible currency manipulation under a 2015 U.S. trade law. Taiwan's tech-focused exports have soared during theCOVID-19 pandemic because of global demand for laptops, tablets and other equipment to support the work-from-home boom, driving its trade surplus with the United States and jacking up the value of the Taiwan dollar.

  • Renault seeks to generate 1 billion euros from 'circular economy' by 2030

    French automaker Renault will seek to generate more than 1 billion euros ($1.20 billion) in sales from the so-called "circular economy" by turning its Flins factory outside Paris into a research, recycling and repair centre, its boss told French weekly Journal du Dimanche. "Our ambition, by 2030, is to achieve more revenue (from recycling and repair at Flins) than from assembling cars there," said Luca de Meo, Renault's chief executive.

  • China Says It Has No Desire to Replace Dollar With Digital Yuan

    (Bloomberg) -- China sought to allay fears it wants to topple the dollar as the world’s main reserve currency as Beijing makes bigger strides in creating its own digital yuan.People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Li Bo said the goal for internationalizing its currency is not to replace the dollar, and the efforts to create a digital yuan are aimed at domestic use.“For the internationalization of the renminbi, we have said many times that it’s a natural process, and our goal is not to replace the U.S. dollar or other international currencies,” Li said on a panel at the Boao forum Sunday. “I think our goal is to allow the market to choose, to facilitate international trade and investment.”China’s central bank is currently testing the use of a “digital yuan” in various pilot programs across the country. A report earlier this week showed the Biden administration is increasing its scrutiny of China’s progress toward the digital yuan amid concern it could kick off a long-term bid to displace the dollar.The PBOC has been working on a digital currency since 2014 and its moves have heightened interest among central banks and policy makers, while the spread of cryptocurrencies has added to a sense that competitors to regular cash could change how the financial sector operates. The PBOC has moved closer to becoming the first major central bank to launch a virtual currency, rolling out a trial for consumers and businesses in 11 cities across the country.“The motivation for the e-yuan, for now at least, is focusing primarily on domestic use,” Li said. International “interoperability is a very complex issue and we are not in a hurry to reach any particular solution yet,” although there could be cross-border use “in the long term,” Li said.China’s Digital Yuan Won’t Topple Dollar, BOJ Official SaysThe central bank is planning to test the cross-border use of the digital yuan at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, where it could be used by both domestic users as well as athletes and visitors from overseas, Li said.Agustin Carstens, general manager of Bank for International Settlements, said on the same panel there was huge potential in the cross-border use of digital currencies as they could make foreign exchange transaction and payment settlement extremely efficient. He said countries can explore various ways to achieve international interoperability, including making different systems compatible and creating connectivity links among the systems.Bahamas Tops China in Ranking of Central Bank Digital CurrenciesWhile the digitization of the yuan could benefit its use in cross-border transactions, the key factor in determining the currency’s global role is whether China will relax its capital controls, said Shen Jianguang, chief economist at JD.com Inc. “If you want to have a global reserve currency, you need to allow foreigners to hold it, to use it.”China will also need to allow its citizens to buy more foreign assets, further develop its financial markets and allow greater exchange rate flexibility in order to push for the internationalization of yuan, Shen said in an interview at the forum.China has seen a flood of capital flows into its financial markets since last year, boosting the amount of yuan traded globally. Yet, in the context of its vast markets, foreign ownership of local stocks and bonds remains relatively low at around 5% and 3% respectively. The yuan’s share of global payments and central bank reserves is still only about 2%.“The digital yuan is a means to help monetary policy efficiency and cross-border usage with partners that tend to trade with China in goods and services, less so the major economies like the U.S.,” said Stephen Chiu, Asia FX and rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Digital or not, it’s not so easy to move the dollar’s dominance, be it as a trade settlement or reserve currency.”Crypto Goes Up and Down, But Is It Getting Anywhere?: QuickTakeThe initial plans for a digital currency weren’t motivated by considerations of cross-border use, according to former People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan, who noted that there are many issues with using a digital currency across national borders. International use could affect monetary policy independence, and it’s important it isn’t used for crime, he said on the same panel in Boao.(Updates with comments from BIS, details on yuan trade.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Hangover Rattles Crypto Assets With Bitcoin Falling

  • Thai Billionaire Makes $5.4 Billion Bid for Telecom Operator

    (Bloomberg) -- Gulf Energy Development Pcl, Thailand’s biggest power producer by market value, offered to acquire Intouch Holdings Pcl that control’s the nation’s largest mobile phone operator for as much as 169 billion baht ($5.4 billion). Intouch shares surged the most in more than a year.The Bangkok-based company, controlled by billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi, offered to buy 2.6 billion shares, or about 81% of Intouch, that it doesn’t already own at 65 baht each, it said in an exchange filing. The offer price is 11% higher than Intouch’s close on Friday. While Intouch shares jumped as much as 9% on Monday, the most since March 2020, Gulf Energy tumbled as much as 5.3% to its lowest level since November.Gulf Energy will also tender for 100% of Advanced Info Service Pcl, Thailand’s biggest mobile phone company controlled by Intouch, at 122.86 baht each. The Advanced Info offering will be subject to Gulf Energy securing at least 50% of Intouch, it said.With the acquisition of Intouch, Gulf Energy may be targeting rising demand for 5G services as a new source of growth, according to Danai Tunyaphisitchai, an analyst at Phillip Securities (Thailand) Pcl. Still, the sell-off in Gulf Energy showed that some investors are concerned about possible large borrowing to finance the takeover, he said.Sarath, 56, Thailand’s second-richest person, has expanded his 10-year-old energy company into deep-sea port, tollway and telecommunication businesses as well as power projects in Vietnam, Oman and Germany. Acquisitions of Intouch and Advanced Info will generate long-term benefits from their potential and cash flows as Thailand’s leading telecommunication companies, Gulf Energy said.Gulf Energy’s proposed acquisition of Intouch would be Thailand’s third-biggest buyout deal, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is the biggest shareholder of Intouch after acquiring 21% stake from Temasek Holdings Pte in 2016, while Singtel also owns about 23% of Advanced Info, according to stock exchange data.Singtel ReviewSingtel views its stakes in Intouch and Advanced Info as strategic investments and the company believes in the long term outlook of the business, it said in an exchange filing. The company is reviewing its strategic options to ensure that shareholders of Intouch and Advanced Info get full benefit of the intrinsic value of the businesses, Singtel said.Sarath, Gulf Energy’s chief executive officer, has a net worth of about $9 billion, most of which comes from his and his family’s stake in the power producer, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Gulf Energy will finance the acquisitions of Intouch and Advanced Info from cash flow and bank loans, according to the company’s statement. Shareholders will hold a meeting on June 25 to consider the proposed acquisitions.Most of Intouch’s earnings come from Advanced Info and Thaicom Pcl, the nation’s biggest satellite operator. It also invests in technology startups. Gulf Energy will request the regulator to waive a mandatory requirement to make tender offer for Thaicom, it said.Thaicom shares surged as much as 9.2%, while Advanced Info fell 0.3% as of 12:19 p.m. in Bangkok.(Adds analyst’s comment in fourth paragraph, Singtel comment in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Says It Has No Desire to Replace Dollar With Digital Yuan

  • Biden Pick Gary Gensler Is Sworn In as SEC Chairman

    (Bloomberg) -- Gary Gensler was sworn in Saturday to be chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, where he’ll be President Joe Biden’s top cop on Wall Street.Maryland Democratic Senator Ben Cardin swore in Gensler, 63, at a ceremony in Baltimore, the new chairman’s home town, three days after the Senate approved his nomination on a 53-to-45 vote.“As Chair, every day I will be animated by our mission: protecting investors, facilitating capital formation, and promoting fair, orderly, and efficient markets. It is that mission that has helped make American capital markets the most robust in the world,” Gensler said in a statement.Under Gensler the SEC is poised to confront everything from the fallout of the recent GameStop Corp. trading frenzy to the deluge of special purpose acquisition companies to the collapse of Archegos Capital Management.He’ll also face intense pressure from progressive Democrats, who want him to promptly toughen oversight that was weakened during the Trump administration.Gensler’s expected to continue SEC acting Chair Allison Herren Lee’s recent focus on environmental, social and governance issues.Crypto enthusiasts are optimistic that Gensler, who recently taught courses about digital currencies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will prompt the SEC to be less stringent. A top hope is that the agency will quickly approve a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund during his tenure.Gensler was chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission in the Obama administration, served as a Treasury undersecretary in the Clinton administration, and helped author the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act as a Senate staff aide.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Taiwan Dollar Gains as U.S. Hints at Currency Valuation Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s dollar rose to its highest in a month, outperforming Asian peers, after a Treasury report hinted U.S. officials could exert greater pressure on the island’s central bank to allow its currency to appreciate.The Taiwanese currency rose as much as 0.5% to 28.196 against the greenback, its strongest since March 16. The Treasury report on Friday didn’t label Taiwan as a currency manipulator but said the U.S. will initiate “enhanced bilateral engagement” to address what it considers as “structural undervaluation” of the exchange rate.“Despite the relief of not being labeled a currency manipulator, the Treasury report still urged Taiwan authorities to limit FX intervention to exceptional circumstances,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd. “This, alongside the strong exports, will help support the Taiwan dollar.”The Treasury report cites research published in November 2018 that assesses the Asian currency to be undervalued by as much as 21%, giving a rough guide to the scale of appreciation the U.S. would deem appropriate. Six of the report’s 60 pages were devoted to analysis of and recommendations for Taiwan, more than any other trading partner, signaling the importance it attaches to the value of the Asian currency.While Taiwan’s central bank doesn’t deny intervening in currency markets, it pushed back against aspects of the U.S. assessment in a statement Sunday. It also urged the Treasury to ease its monitoring of trading partners for currency manipulation during the ongoing Covid pandemic.The Treasury used Taiwan dollar’s spot rate versus the greenback to determine how much it was undervalued by, rather than the real effective exchange rate it used for other partners, the central bank said. Taiwan’s currency is close to being at a balanced level based on the International Monetary Fund’s valuation model, it said.“Yellen is pragmatic and prudent,” Taiwan’s central bank governor Yang Chin-long told lawmakers Monday. “We need to show more than just our sincerity about communicating with the U.S.” Taiwan has already held two meetings with the Treasury this year over its currency, Yang added.Taiwan In FocusThe Taiwan dollar is Asia’s best performer so far this year with gains of 0.4%, bolstered by overseas demand for exports from the likes of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.Taiwan made net foreign-exchange purchases of $39.5 billion in 2020, equivalent to 5.9% of its gross domestic product, according to the Treasury’s analysis. The U.S. report reiterated calls for Taiwan’s monetary authority to refrain from intervening in foreign-exchange markets except in exceptional circumstances.The U.S. didn’t label any economy as a currency manipulator in the Biden administration’s first report published Friday, despite acknowledging that Taiwan, Switzerland and Vietnam all met the threshold. It insisted that it would maintain pressure on its trading partners to redress trade imbalances with the U.S.“There will still be pressure on Asian central banks to ease back on their intervention activity, which would lead to greater appreciation pressure,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The easing of U.S. 10-year bond yields and the retreat in the dollar of late has also helped the Taiwan dollar’s move.”(Updates with central bank’s comment in 6th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Blackstone to Sell $3 Billion Australian Logistics to ESR

    (Bloomberg) -- ESR Cayman Ltd. has agreed to buy a portfolio of warehouse and logistics assets in Australia from Blackstone Group for about A$3.8 billion ($2.9 billion) in the country’s biggest real estate transaction in five years.The Hong Kong-listed property manager partnered with GIC Pte. for a newly-formed vehicle in the acquisition of the assets, according to a press release on Sunday. The Singaporean sovereign wealth fund will contribute 80% of equity, while ESR will account for the rest. The portfolio consists of 45 assets held by Blackstone’s Milestone Logistics.The announcement capped a weeks-long process started in January, in which Blackstone received more than 10 first-round bids for Milestone Logistics. The private equity firm had also considered an initial public offering for the portfolio, which could have been among the largest first-time share sales in Australia.At $3 billion, the sale would mark the largest real estate transaction in Australia in five years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It underscores the growth in warehousing, which has become one of the most sought-after property classes, partly because of the surge in online shopping during the pandemic.The logistics portfolio was assembled by Blackstone over dozens of individual transactions that began with a deal with Australian developer Goodman Group in 2016. The assets, which count Woolworths Group Ltd. and Australian Postal Corp. among clients, are expected to provide an initial yield of 4.5% with a 6.9-year weighted average lease expiry.“We think the e-commerce trend in Australia is still lagging the rest of the developed world,” Chris Tynan, Blackstone’s head of real estate for Australia, said in a phone interview. He expects online shopping’s penetration rate in Australia, which accounts for about 13% of total consumer spending, will catch up with most other regions including the U.S., the U.K., Korea and China over time.The sale of the Australian portfolio comes as Blackstone has switched its focus to the so-called “last mile” element in the logistics sector, Tynan said. The U.S. investment firm in 2019 started a pan-European logistics real estate unit Mileway that invests in and operates warehouses in and around cities, which are favored for their proximity to consumers’ homes and seen as more resilient to fluctuations in demand given a shortage of supply. In December, the unit agreed to buy some Swedish warehouse assets for 18.1 billion kronor ($2.1 billion), taking its portfolio across Europe to more than 14 billion euros ($16.7 billion).ESR raised about $1.8 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering in 2019. The Australian deal will take ESR’s assets under management in the country to A$7.9 billion. Shares in ESR have risen about 36% in the past year, giving it a market value of about $9.8 billion.(Updates with more details and Blackstone’s interview from third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Emerging-Market Bulls Brace for Treasury Relapse After Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market bulls who’ve benefited from moderating U.S. Treasury yields are bracing for a relapse as political risks pile up.MSCI Inc.’s developing-nation stock gauge extended a three-week winning streak on Friday, while a basket of currencies capped its biggest weekly advance since early February. The risk premium on emerging-market sovereign debt also narrowed to 339 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, its lowest since February 2020, according to data compiled by JPMorgan Chase & Co.Yet the rally is prompting some traders to reassess their bets. Russian shares, which led last week’s equity advance, may come under pressure as the Biden administration evaluates its options to escalate sanctions. South Africa’s rand, the top currency performer in the developing world, is particularly exposed to a potentially stronger dollar, Andres Jaime, a New York-based strategist at Morgan Stanley, wrote in a note. There’s also concern that Treasury yields, which have declined for two straight weeks, will revert back to their trend in the first quarter, when U.S. bonds suffered their worst rout since 1980.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said it closed its trade recommendation on a basket of developing-nation currencies after the rapid rebound.“Some profit taking on rallies and re-engagement on market wobbles makes sense, even as we keep the faith on cyclical upside over the longer term,” Goldman strategists including Zach Pandl and Kamakshya Trivedi wrote in a note Friday. “The idiosyncratic risks that have weighed on EM FX in 2021 are likely to continue to generate volatility and create opportunities.”Listen: EM Weekly Podcast: Easing U.S. Yields; Russia, Indonesia RatesAside from Russia, political risks are gathering pace in Latin America and Asia. Peruvian stocks dropped to their lowest since January after an admirer of Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez won the most votes in the first-round of the nation’s presidential election. In China, the credit stress engulfing one of the country’s largest distressed-debt managers is also weighing on shares and bonds.Investors will turn their attention this week to key rate decisions. Indonesia’s central bank may leave borrowing costs unchanged while their Russian counterparts hike. President Vladimir Putin will also make his annual address to the nation on Wednesday, potentially unveiling new measures to boost the economy through spending. He’s facing condemnation from Western officials over the deteriorating health of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny as well as the Kremlin’s hack attacks and actions toward Ukraine. The ruble has posted the third-biggest decline in emerging markets this past month.Central BanksIndonesian policy makers are expected to keep their key rate on hold Tuesday as the weakening rupiah deters further easingAt a briefing following the March meeting, Governor Perry Warjiyo said the central bank will guard the currency to keep it in line with its fundamentalsThe rupiah has dropped 3.5% this year, the second-worst decline in emerging AsiaPolicy makers last lowered the seven-day reverse repo rate in February, cutting to a record low of 3.5%“With the rupiah under pressure, BI’s desire to maintain external stability means rate cuts are off the cards,” Krystal Tan, an economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore, wrote in a noteIn Russia, the central bank may extend its new tightening cycleBloomberg Intelligence predicts a quarter-point hike, though U.S. sanctions “raise the risk of a bigger move”China’s central bank will announce one- and five-year loan prime rates on TuesdayPolicy makers last cut the benchmarks in April 2020 to support the economy from the pandemicThe yuan tops emerging Asia currency gains this year after the Taiwan dollarTrade DataThe Philippines will release balance-of-payments data for March on Monday after reporting a deficit in FebruaryThe peso has dropped 0.8% this year, beating most peersTaiwan will publish export orders for March on Tuesday and industrial-production data on FridaySouth Korea, a barometer of global commerce, releases trade data on the first 20 days of April on WednesdayThailand will publish customs-trade figures for March on ThursdayThe baht’s 4.2% drop leads emerging Asia losses in 2021What Else to WatchBrazil traders will monitor federal budget negotiations ahead of an April 22 deadline for President Jair Bolsonaro to decide on a vetoOn Monday, a reading of the nation’s February economic activity is expected to show a 10th straight monthly increase while slipping on a year-over-year basis, according to economists surveyed by BloombergThe country’s benchmark stock index extended on Friday its longest winning streak since last NovemberArgentina’s February economic activity may reflect a slide in industrial and construction activity, interrupting the nation’s recovery, according to Bloomberg EconomicsThe peso, which led declines among major currencies last year, is once again trailing all global peers to start 2021Colombian economic activity for February may reflect a recovery while lingering below pre-pandemic levelsThe nation’s benchmark equity gauge has posted the biggest slide in Latin America so far this yearMexico is set to post bi-weekly consumer price figures on Thursday, which may show the uptrend continuing in the first two weeks of April, according to Bloomberg EconomicsFebruary retail sales data on Friday, meantime, are expected to fall from a year earlier, reflecting the pandemic’s lingering impact, Bloomberg Economics saidThe peso has advanced 3.5% over the past month, the third-biggest gain in emerging markets during that spanSouth Africa will probably report on Tuesday that headline inflation accelerated in March amid higher fuel pricesThe rand has jumped 2.7% this year, beating all major global currenciesMalaysia posts March inflation data on Friday after reporting its first positive reading for the consumer price index in a year in FebruaryFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Low-deposit mortgage scheme launched

    First-time buyers will get cheaper deals if they can stretch to a bigger deposit, analysts say.

  • New investors beware: The easy money you made in the stock market probably won't continue

    Stocks have rebounded from lows in an incredibly short time. For novices who are investing for the first time this past year, it's all they know.

  • E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM) Futures Technical Analysis – Vulnerable to Reversal Top

    A higher-high, lower-close will be the best sign that the selling is greater than the buying at current price levels.

  • Indian Defaults Spark Rules That Drag Bond Sales to 2008 Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising defaults have prompted India to tighten oversight of corporate bond sales, causing issuance to slump in a blow to a long-sought goal of expanding the market.Offerings of rupee notes have fallen to 43.8 billion rupees ($584 million) this month, the slowest start to a financial year since 2008. That’s due in part to rules that took effect April 1 strengthening the role of trustees for secured bonds backed by assets. Such offerings have made up about 60% of India’s total domestic issuance in the last 10 years.Firms defaulted on at least 52 billion rupees of domestic bonds so far this year, the most on record for a similar period. That comes as a setback as Covid-19 cases surge recently. It also reverses the trend from last year when unprecedented stimulus helped the pace of non-repayment slow from an all-time high in 2019.What The New Rules DoStarting this month, bond trustees need to evaluate and ensure that assets backing bonds are at all times adequate to discharge the interest and principal amount.They have to carry out checks and validate that the issuer has the necessary permissions from lenders in case the company creates any further charge on the asset.The trustees also need to provide ‘due diligence certificates’ to the issuer at the time of filing a draft offer agreement and before the notes are listed.What’s NextSome bond arrangers see the slowdown in the primary market as temporary, and expect issuance to pick up as companies comply with the new regulations.Issuance of unsecured bonds, which aren’t covered by the rules, may roll on. Bankers say offerings of such notes from government-owned companies that tend to sell them should continue apace.State-run REC Ltd. is seeking bids for as much as 40 billion rupees of unsecured notes maturing in 2024 on Monday.(Updates bond sales number in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Retail Traders Drove Bitcoin Higher Leading Up to Coinbase Listing, Data Shows

    "The whale entities chart could show that smaller retail investors are purchasing bitcoin, and large holders are selling into that rally," one hedge fund CEO said.

  • Japan’s Exports Jump Most Since 2017 Amid Global Trade Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese exports posted a double-digit gain for the first time in more than three years in March, offering another indication that a recovery in global trade is gaining strength.The value of overseas shipments jumped 16.1% from a year ago, for the biggest increase since November 2017, led by exports of cars, plastics, semi-conductors and chip-making equipment, the finance ministry reported Monday. Economists had forecast a rise of 11.4%. Exports to China surged by more than a third.While the stronger-than-expected figures were boosted by comparison with data from 2020 when the coronavirus was slamming global trade, the value of exports was also the highest in three years, indicating solid improvement. Month-on-month, exports rose 4.3% after seasonal adjustment.Key Insights“China’s economy has completely normalized, so it’s true that exports to China are doing well,” said economist Yuichi Kodama at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute. “The same goes for the U.S. The Biden administration’s fiscal package has meant that personal consumption has been rising steadily, so I expect exports to also keep doing well next month and onwards.”Rising exports provide key support for Japan’s economy at a time when vaccination delays and an emerging fourth wave of virus infections are weighing on domestic activity, with speculation of a renewed state of emergency in Tokyo gaining traction.The March jump helps lift exports gains to 6% for the first quarter, compared with a year earlier. Quarterly imports were up 1.9%. Economists flagged the difficulty of capturing the true strength of the trend with year-on-year figures.Looking ahead, climbing U.S. retail sales and demand from China, where on-year growth jumped by a record last quarter, are likely to keep driving Japan’s exports.A drop in the yen’s value gives exporters another tailwind. The currency fell roughly 4% versus the dollar last month, increasing the value of repatriated profits.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Japan’s record exports to Asia in March show external demand broadening beyond China and providing firmer support for the economy...The data reinforce our view that exports will play a key role in sustaining the recovery as another virus wave hits the country.”--Yuki Masujima, economistTo read full report, click here.Get MoreImports rose 5.7% from the previous year, compared with a 4.7% increase forecast by analysts.Exports to China surged 37.2% from a year earlier, with chip-related gear and automobiles among the largest gainers. Shipments to the U.S. rose 4.9%. Exports to the EU gained 12.8%, the largest increase in nearly three years.The trade balance was 663.7 billion yen in the black. Analysts had expected a 493.2 billion yen surplus.(Adds economist comments, more details from release)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.