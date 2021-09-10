U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility

Global Graphics
·2 min read
In this article:
PRESS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION

Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs")

Cambridge (UK) 10 September 2021: The Company makes the following announcement and notification in respect of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Guido Van der Schueren

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Global Graphics PLC

b)

LEI

213800ZFW446QIHAB654

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary share



GB00BYN5BY03

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

EUR 4.74

Volume

1,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



1,000

EUR 4,740

e)

Date of the transaction

9 September 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Euronext Brussels

About Global Graphics PLC
Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of integrated hardware and software solutions for graphics and industrial inkjet printing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy. Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; pre-press workflow developers Xitron and enterprise software developer HYBRID Software.

Contacts

Jill Taylor

Graeme Huttley

Corporate Communications Director

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489

Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472

Email: jill.taylor@globalgraphics.com

Email: graeme.huttley@globalgraphics.com


