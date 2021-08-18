Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility
PRESS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION
Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs")
Cambridge (UK) 18 August 2021: The Company makes the following announcement and notification in respect of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Guido Van der Schueren
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chairman
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Global Graphics PLC
b)
LEI
213800ZFW446QIHAB654
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary share
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
17 August 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
Euronext Brussels
About Global Graphics PLC
Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of integrated hardware and software solutions for graphics and industrial inkjet printing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy. Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; pre-press workflow developers Xitron and enterprise software developer HYBRID Software.
Contacts
Jill Taylor
Graeme Huttley
Corporate Communications Director
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489
Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472