Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility

Global Graphics
·2 min read
PRESS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION

Amendment to notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs")

Cambridge (UK) 25 August 2021: The Company makes the following amendment in respect of the EU Market Abuse Regulation with regard to the notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility, published on 17 and 18 August. These notices aggregated multiple transactions in error. Steps have been taken to ensure this error will not reoccur. The amended details of the transactions are as follows:

  • The notification on 17 August was made up of the following transactions:

    • 2,623 ordinary shares purchased by Chairman Guido Van der Schueren on 9 August at EUR 4.71. Price EUR 12,354.33

    • 1,000 ordinary shares purchased by Chairman Guido Van der Schueren on 10 August at EUR 4.72. Price EUR 4,720

    • 275 ordinary shares purchased by Chairman Guido Van der Schueren on 12 August at EUR 4.72. Price EUR 1,298

    • 475 ordinary shares purchased by Chairman Guido Van der Schueren on 13 August at EUR 4.74. Price EUR 2,251.50

  • The notification made on 18 August was made up of two transactions:

    • 364 ordinary shares purchased by Chairman Guido Van der Schueren on 16 August at EUR 4.72. Price EUR 1,718.08

    • 2,636 ordinary shares purchased by Chairman Guido Van der Schueren on 17 August at EUR 4.72. Price EUR 12,441.92

About Global Graphics PLC
Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of integrated hardware and software solutions for graphics and industrial inkjet printing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy. Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; pre-press workflow developers Xitron and enterprise software developer HYBRID Software.

Contacts

Jill Taylor

Graeme Huttley

Corporate Communications Director

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489

Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472

Email: jill.taylor@globalgraphics.com

Email: graeme.huttley@globalgraphics.com


