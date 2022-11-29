U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

Global Graphite Technology and Markets Report 2022: A $25 Billion Market by 2025 - Market Revenue Data for 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Graphite Market

Global Graphite Market
Global Graphite Market

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphite: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for graphite was estimated to be $16.4 billion in 2021, growing slightly to $17.5 billion in 2022. The growth through 2027 is projected to be at a CAGR of 7.3%, with the market reaching $25.0 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The refractory and metallurgical segment is the largest and was valued at $9.3 billion in 2021. For the five-year period from 2022 through 2027 it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach $12.9 billion. The growth here is a combination of volume and price as these markets are recovering from the disruptions of their businesses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In contrast, the segment for batteries and other conductive materials has the highest growth rate of 14.2% over the forecast period. The significant growth is catalyzed by the lithium-ion battery segment, which is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2022 through 2027. The demand for these batteries is primarily witnessed in electric vehicles (EVs). By 2030, the electric vehicles market will need 2,700 GWh worth of lithium-ion batteries every year.

New thermal technology and acid-leaching techniques have enabled the production of higher purity graphite powders that are likely to lead to the development of new applications for graphite in hightechnology fields. Innovative refining techniques have made the use of graphite possible in carbongraphite composites, electronics, foils, friction materials and specialty lubricant applications.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. In 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted for more than a 62% volume share of the global market. China is a major market for both synthetic and natural graphite in the Asia-Pacific region.

The country was responsible for 79.0% of world natural graphite production in 2021. Relative to other countries, China was able to recover quickly from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese graphite producers increased production after a few months of closures in 2020. This allowed the country to gain a more dominant position in the market for 2021 and slowed down the diversification of the supply chain.

In India, the recovery from COVID-19 was much slower than that seen in China. However, in 2021, the demand for graphite significantly rose for the production of lithium-ion batteries in the country. Companies like Reliance, Mahindra, Ola had been planning to set up lithium battery manufacturing plants in India in the next two years to fulfill the growing need for lithium-ion batteries for various applications. For example, Reliance's telecom towers are powered by Li-Ion battery.

The company is currently in conversation with Ambri, a U.S.-based company focusing on liquid metal batteries, to set up a battery manufacturing giga-factory in India. Such developments related to the expansion of the Li-ion battery business are expected to provide significant opportunities for the graphite market to grow in India.

The graphite market can also be segmented into natural and synthetic graphite markets. One of the focus areas is the development of natural graphite mining and application, driven largely by the lithium-ion battery markets that are fundamentally changing the structure of the graphite industry.

The report also features a separate section covering the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This section provides a detailed analysis of the impact of this conflict on the global graphite market

Report Includes

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Estimation of the actual market size for global graphite market in both value and volumetric terms, revenue forecast, and corresponding market share analysis based on type of graphite, application, end-use industry, and geographic region

  • In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other macroeconomic forces affecting the demand over the coming years (2022-2027)

  • Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the graphite technologies market, and its vendor landscape

  • Highlights of the upcoming market potential for graphite applications and related technologies, along with the industry value chain analysis, competitive environment, and latest developments

  • Updated information on the number of U.S. patents on graphite technologies for battery applications

  • Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

  • Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Anson Resources, Mason Graphite Inc., Gratomic Inc. and Westwater Resources Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Graphite Markets
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Properties of Graphite
3.3 Applications
3.4 Types of Graphite
3.5 Natural Graphite
3.5.1 Natural Amorphous Graphite
3.5.2 Natural Flake Graphite
3.5.3 Natural Crystalline/Vein Graphite
3.4 Synthetic Graphite
3.4.1 An Ever-Profitable Business
3.4.2 Application of Synthetic Graphite
3.5 Isotropic Graphite
3.6 Market Challenges
3.7 Pricing Analysis
3.8 Graphene
3.9 Graphite Market Trends and Forecasts
3.9.1 Impact on the Natural Graphite Markets
3.9.2 Impact on the Synthetic Graphite Markets

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine War on the Market
4.1 Impact of Covid-19
4.2 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Chapter 5 Graphite Market by Type
5.1 Overview
5.2 Natural Graphite Market
5.2.1 Natural Graphite Mining
5.2.2 Costs for Mining Graphite
5.2.3 Natural Graphite Types
5.3 Synthetic Graphite Market
5.3.1 Types of Synthetic Graphite
5.3.2 Processing Synthetic Graphite for Eaf Graphite Electrodes and Battery Anodes

Chapter 6 Graphite Market by Application
6.1 Overview
6.2 Refractory and Metallurgy
6.2.1 Graphite Electrodes for Steel Making
6.2.2 Cathode Bricks
6.2.3 Graphite Crucibles
6.2.4 Refractory Applications
6.3 Battery and Other Conductive Material
6.3.1 Graphite for Lithium-Ion Batteries
6.3.2 Alkaline Battery
6.3.3 Carbon Brush Market
6.3.4 Fuel Cell Applications
6.4 Lubricants and Industrial
6.4.1 Friction: Brake Pads, Linings and Clutch Facings
6.4.2 Carbon Fibers/Graphite Fibers
6.5 Other Applications
6.5.1 Graphene Applications
6.5.2 Nuclear Applications
6.5.3 Recarburizer Market for Steels
6.5.4 Pencils Market
6.5.5 Other Graphite Markets and Applications

Chapter 7 Graphite Market by End-Use Industry
7.1 Overview
7.2 Metal Industry
7.3 Automotive Industry
7.4 Electronics
7.5 Others

Chapter 8 Graphite Market by Region
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America
8.2.1 Import and Export
8.3 Europe
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Graphite Technologies and Patents
9.1 Graphite Applications in Batteries
9.2 Patent Analysis by Year
9.3 Core Patents in Battery Applications of Graphite

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Landscape: Global
10.2 Major Developments

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

  • Anson Resources

  • Alba Mineral Resources plc

  • Gratomic Inc.

  • Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd.

  • Itech Minerals Ltd.

  • Leading Edge Materials Corp.

  • Mason Graphite Inc.

  • Northern Graphite Corp.

  • Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.

  • Westwater Resources Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/syajo7

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


