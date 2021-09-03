U.S. markets close in 2 hours 8 minutes

Global Gravity-Based Water Purifier Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gravity-Based Water Purifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global gravity-based water purifier market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A gravity-based water purifier is a water-purification device that operates through ultra-filtration mechanism or activated carbon. Unlike the conventionally used water-purification solutions, these purifiers do not require electricity for their operations and offer associated advantageous features, including cost-effectiveness and convenience of usage. Owing to this, they are considered as an ideal water-purification solution primarily for the domestic sector.

The gravity-based water purification systems are extensively being adopted globally due to their performance efficiency, easy portability, and zero electricity consumption. The demand for these purifiers is also facilitated by the growing consumer preferences towards convenient and simple water purification techniques. Owing to the degrading quality of drinking water resources, particularly in the Asia Pacific and African regions, the governments are rapidly investing in sustainable and efficient purification infrastructures in these countries. Moreover, the implementation of stringent governmental regulations, coupled with the launch of various initiatives for reducing the carbon footprints has led to the replacement of electricity-based purifiers with gravity-based water purifiers. Furthermore, increasing disposable income levels, rising living standards, and growing consumer awareness are some of the other key factors that are expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the gravity-based water purifier market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Aquafine, Aquatech, Eureka Forbes, GE Appliances, HUL, Kent RO Systems, LG, Livpure, Panasonic, and Philips.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global gravity-based water purifier market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gravity-based water purifier market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the region?

  • What are the price trends of gravity-based water purifier?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

  • What is the structure of the gravity-based water purifier and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Gravity-Based Water Purifier Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact Of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Individual Water Purifier
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Community Water Purifier
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End-Use
7.1 Residential
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Commercial
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Direct Sales
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Company Outlets
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Online
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia Pacific
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 North America
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis
13.1 Key Price Indicators
13.2 Price Structure
13.3 Price Trends

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Aquafine
14.3.2 Aquatech
14.3.3 Eureka Forbes
14.3.4 GE Appliances
14.3.5 HUL
14.3.6 Kent RO Systems
14.3.7 LG
14.3.8 Livepure
14.3.9 Panasonic
14.3.10 Philips

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e48sq7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-gravity-based-water-purifier-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301369062.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

