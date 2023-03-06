The Global Green Ammonia Market is forecast to grow by $1008.31 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 90.05% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Source: ReportLinker

Global Green Ammonia Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the green ammonia market and is forecast to grow by $1008.31 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 90.05% during the forecast period. Our report on the green ammonia market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426863/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the introduction of green ammonia, rising concerns for the environment, and scarcity of non-renewable sources.

The green ammonia market is segmented as below:

By Application

Power generation

Transportation

Industrial feedstock

Others

By Technology

Alkaline water electrolysis

Proton exchange membrane

Solid oxide electrolysis

By Geography

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

This study identifies increasing investments as one of the prime reasons driving the green ammonia market growth during the next few years. Also, supportive government policies and the rising need for renewable clean fuel will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the green ammonia market covers the following areas:

Green ammonia market sizing

Green ammonia market forecast

Green ammonia market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading green ammonia market vendors that include AquaHydrex Inc., BASF SE, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Cummins Inc., Enapter Srl, ENGIE SA, Fertiglobe plc, Greenfield Nitrogen LLC, Haldor Topsoes Alle1, Hiringa Energy Ltd., ITM Power plc, Maire Tecnimont SpA, MAN Energy Solutions SE, McPhy Energy SA, Nel ASA, Siemens AG, Starfire Energy, thyssenkrupp AG, Uniper SE, and Yara International ASA. Also, the green ammonia market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Story continues

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426863/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-green-ammonia-market-is-forecast-to-grow-by-1008-31-million-during-2022-2027--accelerating-at-a-cagr-of-90-05-during-the-forecast-period-301762090.html

SOURCE Reportlinker