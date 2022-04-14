U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

Global Green Ammonia Market Report 2022-2032: Manufacturers' Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Green Ammonia Market 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This recent market study on the market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2021 & opportunity assessment for 2022-2032. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the more important market dynamics.

After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Green Ammonia Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Competition Analysis

  • Man Energy Solutions

  • Nel Hydrogen

  • Thyssenkrupp AG

  • Itm Power

  • Green Hydrogen Systems

  • Mcphy Energy

  • Electrochaea

  • Hydrogenics

  • Aquahydrex

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Summary of Statistics
1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes
1.4. Fact.MR Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment
3.1. Risk Assessment
3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Green Ammonia Demand
3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis
3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)
3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries
3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments
3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers
3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

4. Market Background and Foundation Data Points
4.1. Green Ammonia Market (US$ Mn)
4.2. Green Ammonia Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)
4.2.1. Total Available Market
4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market
4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market
4.3. Market Scenario Forecast
4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario
4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario
4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario
4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis
4.4.1. Investment in Established Markets
4.4.1.1. In Short Term
4.4.1.2. In Long Term
4.4.2. Investment in Emerging Markets
4.4.2.1. In Short Term
4.4.2.2. In Long Term
4.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
4.5.1. Top Companies Historical Growth
4.5.2. Green Ammonia Market Growth
4.5.3. Green Ammonia Adoption Rate, By Country
4.6. Market Dynamics
4.6.1. Market Driving Factors and Impact Assessment
4.6.2. Prominent Market Challenges and Impact Assessment
4.6.3. Green Ammonia Market Opportunities
4.6.4. Prominent Trends in the Global Market & Their Impact Assessment

5. Key Success Factors
5.1. Manufacturers' Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets
5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity
5.3. Peer Benchmarking

6. Global Green Ammonia Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
6.1. Historical Market Analysis, 2015-2021
6.2. Current and Future Market Projections, 2022-2032
6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7. Global Green Ammonia Market Value Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2021
7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032
7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

8. Global Green Ammonia Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Technology
8.1. Introduction/Key Findings
8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Technology, 2015-2021
8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Technology, 2022-2032
8.3.1. Alkaline Water Electrolysis
8.3.2. Proton Exchange Membrane
8.3.3. Solid Oxide Electrolysis
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Technology

9. Global Green Ammonia Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By End User
9.1. Introduction/Key Findings
9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By End User, 2015-2021
9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By End User, 2022-2032
9.3.1. Transportation
9.3.2. Power Generation
9.3.3. Industrial Feedstock
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By End User

10. Global Green Ammonia Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2015-2021
10.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) & Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1c55pk

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


