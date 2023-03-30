U.S. markets close in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,040.17
    +12.36 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,737.82
    +20.22 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,988.95
    +62.71 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,766.80
    -4.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.11
    +1.14 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.10
    +14.60 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.53 (+2.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0904
    +0.0057 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5550
    -0.0110 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2383
    +0.0071 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4320
    -0.3130 (-0.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,222.86
    -75.46 (-0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.42
    -4.82 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.43
    +56.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

Global Green Building Materials Market Report to 2027: Residential Segment to Witness Strong Growth

PR Newswire
·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Green Building Materials Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The green building materials market was estimated at more than USD 190 billion in 2021, and the market is projected to register a CAGR of over 8.8% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned 

  • Black Mountain Insulation Limited

  • Binderholz GmbH

  • BASF SE

  • Saint-Gobain (CERTAINTEED)

  • IsoHemp

  • DuPont

  • Interface Inc.

  • Kingspan Group

  • Nexii Building Solutions

  • Chengdu Onekin Green Building Materials Co. Ltd

  • Owens Corning

  • REDBUILT

  • Sika AG

  • Soben International (Asia Pacific) Ltd

Key Market Trends

Residential Segment to Witness Strong Growth

  • Green building construction in the residential sector is increasing due to the rising number of building regulations and policies mandating energy-efficient structures. This has created a market for environment-friendly and energy-conserving materials used in residential construction.

  • In the Asia-Pacific region, countries such as China and India have already been facing environmental pollution-related problems, which has grasped the attention of governments to take the initiative in this regard.

  • The Indian government has provided initiatives like the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) to promote green buildings. It has mandated for all central government and PSU buildings to get at least 3-star ratings under GRIHA, thus boosting the demand for market studied.

  • Green building materials are majorly becoming popular in Germany, the United States, and other western European and Scandinavian countries such as Austria, Switzerland etc..

  • According to Green Building Information Gateway (GBIG), in Austria, there are more than 229 green buildings, where 138 are certified by BREEAM, 89 by LEED, 40 by DGNB and rest among others. Furthermore, the government is encouraging more investments and subsidiaries for development of more such buildings.

  • Furthermore, the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) has named Hesse as the top state in Germany with the highest number of LEED certified green buildings. Hesse is home to nearly 3 million GSM (grams per square meters) of building space comprising 95 LEED certified projects. Following very closely is Bavaria with 66 LEED certified projects comprising 1.3 million GSM of building space.

  • All such factors are likely to increase the demand for green building materials over the forecast period.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

  • The North American region dominated the global market share. The construction sector has been witnessing growth in the region due to increased demand for houses and a rise in renovation projects.

  • Various government efforts and regulation mandates, such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), Green Building Certification, subsidies for green housing projects, etc., have been driving the construction of green buildings in the region.

  • In 2020, according to the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), 1,171 projects have been certified with LEED certification for green buildings in United States with 281.05 million GSF land.

  • Similarly, in Canada, Toronto and Vancouver have become a hotspot for construction, propelled by a hot real estate market. Developers have been looking forward to good returns on investment in the country, particularly with high-density residential projects.

  • According to Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC) report, with the government investment and proactive policy, green building could achieve 1.5 million jobs, eliminate 53 million tonnes of carbon, and grow the economy by USD 150 billion in GDP by 2030.

  • Within a decade, green buildings have resulted into 4.9 million CO2e tonne reduction in greenhouse gas emissions along with energy savings of 25.5 million eMWh which is enough to power 867,000 homes in Canada for a full year.

  • Hence, such favorable trends in the North American construction industry are expected to continue driving the demand in the green building materials market over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Insulation and Energy-efficient Buildings
4.1.2 Favorable Government Policies for Green Buildings
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Capital Investment Compared to Conventional Buildings
4.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION (Market Size by Value)
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Framing
5.1.2 Insulation
5.1.3 Roofing
5.1.4 Exterior Siding
5.1.5 Interior Finishing
5.1.6 Other Applications
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Residential
5.2.2 Commercial
5.2.3 Institutional
5.2.4 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share (%)**/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Declining Cost of Green Buildings Over Time
7.2 Increasing Awareness About Recycled Construction

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6x4k1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-green-building-materials-market-report-to-2027-residential-segment-to-witness-strong-growth-301785919.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Ford in $4.5 billion deal for EV battery materials plant

    The investment is Ford's first in the Southeast Asian country and underscores growing appetite among automakers for raw materials used in producing electric vehicle (EV) batteries, which account for about 40% of a vehicle's sticker price, aiming to cut costs and close the gap on EV market leader Tesla. Indonesia, which has the world's biggest nickel reserves, has been trying to develop downstream industries for the metal, ultimately aiming to produce batteries and electric vehicles. The proposed high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL) plant will be located in Pomalaa in Southeast Sulawesi, where Vale operates a nickel mine.

  • Renewable power generation overtook coal in the US last year

    Renewable power generation was greater than coal in the US last year, but it wasn't the largest electricity source.

  • Here are 3 Integrated Majors Leading the Energy Transition Race

    There are abundant opportunities for energy companies with a footprint in oil and gas resources and the renewable energy space. Three such companies are BP, Shell plc (SHEL) and Equinor ASA (EQNR).

  • Households face net zero penalty for sticking with gas

    Households are to be penalised if they do not switch away from gas under net zero plans to be unveiled on Thursday.

  • Ford Invests in $4.5 Billion Indonesia Facility to Secure Nickel for EV Batteries

    The auto maker says the factory will help it achieve its goal of producing about two million electric vehicles a year.

  • How a major chemical company is moving into the future while reckoning with a dangerous legacy

    Does the world's tech present—and future—require PFAS?

  • Electric Vehicles Are Draining Billions From Profitable ICE Legacy Automakers With Ford Projecting $3 Billion in Losses

    There’s nothing cheap about developing, manufacturing, delivering and investing in the future of electric vehicles (EVs). Ford Motor Co. is finding this out the hard way — just the same as many other automakers — with the company’s EV unit projected to lose about $3 billion in 2023. Don’t Miss: The Tesla Of Lawn Mowers: Soon Your Cars Won't Be Your Only Self-Driving, All-Electric Vehicle Is It A Big Deal? A lot can be said for Ford’s honesty with the public, its investors and potential EV buyers

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights New York Community Bank, Banner and Berkshire Hills

    New York Community Bank, Banner and Berkshire Hills have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • BYD reports strong sales growth despite Tesla price cuts

    China’s BYD motors posted huge fourth-quarter results.

  • Shell (SHEL) Faces Dilemma Over Climate Change & Oil Demand

    Shell's (SHEL) CEO, Wael Sawan, faces the dilemma over whether the company should ramp up its oil production or say no to fossil fuels for attaining climate-related goals

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • The House-Printing Robot Shaking Up a $7.28 Trillion Industry

    Apis Cor, an innovative construction technology company, is making waves in the industry with its advanced 3D printing technology that aims to build low-rise buildings robotically. The startup creates giant 3D printers that can ‘print’ houses using their patented concrete blend. This means houses can be built in 2-3 months, instead of almost years on average. The company is already seeing significant traction. This includes the technology already being deployed in various locations worldwide, in

  • Companies bid $264M in Gulf oil sale mandated by climate law

    Oil companies offered a combined $264 million for drilling rights in federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday in a sale mandated by last year’s climate bill compromise. The auction was the first in the Gulf in more than a year and drew strong interest from industry giants including Chevron, BP and ExxonMobil. Developing the Gulf leases would produce up to 1.1 billion barrels of oil and more than 4 trillion cubic feet (113 billion cubic meters) of natural gas over 50 years, according to a government analysis.

  • Tesla's Chinese Rival BYD Defers US Debut, Decision Comes Weeks After Reducing Shift Timings At China Plants

    BYD Co., Ltd. (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) does not propose to foray into the U.S. passenger car market for now, founder Wang Chuanfu said. At a post-earnings briefing on Wednesday, the Chinese Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival said that its home market of China has already entered a “full-expansion phase” for new-energy vehicles, Bloomberg reports. The U.S. is the next biggest EV market after China, where a price war has erupted between BYD, Tesla, and other EV makers. Wang does not foresee any impa

  • A $24 Billion Wave of Climate Losses Faces Meat and Dairy Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Forty of the world’s largest livestock producers may collectively see profits fall by almost $24 billion in 2030 from 2020 levels, as a result of climate change, according to an estimate by a large investor group known as FAIRR.The forecast reduction in profits mainly reflects a jump in feed prices and carbon taxes. The group of 40 companies could see profit margins fall by 7%. Those in North America, including Tyson Foods Inc. and egg producer Cal-Maine Foods Inc., will be among

  • New Texas Senate Bill Seeks to Slash Bitcoin Mining Incentives

    A new bill seeks to introduce restrictions on Bitcoin mining activities in Texas, while also reducing incentives for the industry.

  • Chevron Board Member Says Climate Change Is a ‘Real Risk’ to Energy Companies

    The energy giant is thinking about how to invest ‘into the energy transition,’ says director Dambisa Moyo. Climate change is a “real risk” to energy companies, says Chevron board member Dambisa Moyo. Moyo, who also sits on the board of 3M (ticker: MMM), Condé Nast, and the Oxford University Endowment investment committee, recently talked with Barron’s Andy Sewer, sharing her thoughts on everything from the banking crisis to the future of clean energy.

  • Duke Energy's (DUK) Pisgah Ridge Solar Project Comes Online

    Duke Energy's (DUK) arm, Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, announces the commencement of the Pisgah Ridge Solar project in Texas.

  • Sugar to Get Even Costlier in Threat to Global Food Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- White sugar futures rose for a third day amid mounting supply concerns, elevating its premium over the raw sweetener to a six-month high. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostThe most active white sugar contract gained

  • China's Big Five banks post healthy results, warn of shaky recovery

    China's Big Five lenders posted above 3.5% annual net profit growth this week, but warned that the foundations of the country's recovery were "not yet solid". China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) and Bank of China (BoC) both posted just over 5% annual net profit growth on Thursday. Even higher figures came from the Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) on Thursday and China Construction Bank Corp on Wednesday, which both posted over 7% annual net profit growth.