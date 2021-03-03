Global Green Coatings Industry
Global Green Coatings Market to Reach US$124. 2 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Green Coatings estimated at US$92 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$124.
New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Green Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956877/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Waterborne Coatings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach US$97.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Powder Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 6.8% share of the global Green Coatings market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Green Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.44% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$22 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$22 Billion by the year 2027.
High-Solids Coatings Segment Corners a 5.7% Share in 2020
In the global High-Solids Coatings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 191-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Akzo Nobel NV
Asian Paints (India) Ltd.
Axalta Coating Systems LLC
BASF SE
Berger Paints India Ltd.
Deutsche Amphibolin Works SE
Hempel A/S
Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.
Masco Corporation
Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.
PPG Industries, Inc.
RPM International, Inc.
The Sherwin-Williams Company
The Valspar Corporation
Tikkurila Oyj
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956877/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Green Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Green Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Green Coatings by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Green Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Waterborne
Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Waterborne Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Waterborne Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Powder Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Powder Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Powder Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for High-Solids
Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for High-Solids Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for High-Solids Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cure
Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Radiation Cure Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cure Coatings
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Architectural
Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Coatings
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Industrial Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Wood Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Wood Coatings by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Packaging Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Green Coatings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Green Coatings by
Segment - Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids
Coatings and Radiation Cure Coatings - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Green Coatings by Segment -
Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings and
Radiation Cure Coatings Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Green Coatings by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Waterborne Coatings,
Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings and Radiation Cure
Coatings for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Green Coatings by
End-Use - Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings,
Automotive Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Green Coatings by End-Use -
Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings, Automotive
Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Green Coatings by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Architectural
Coatings, Industrial Coatings, Automotive Coatings, Wood
Coatings, Packaging Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Green Coatings
by Segment - Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids
Coatings and Radiation Cure Coatings - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Green Coatings by Segment -
Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings
and Radiation Cure Coatings Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Green Coatings by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Waterborne
Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings and Radiation
Cure Coatings for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Green Coatings
by End-Use - Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings,
Automotive Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Green Coatings by End-Use -
Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings, Automotive
Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Green Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Architectural
Coatings, Industrial Coatings, Automotive Coatings, Wood
Coatings, Packaging Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Green Coatings by
Segment - Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids
Coatings and Radiation Cure Coatings - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Green Coatings by Segment -
Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings and
Radiation Cure Coatings Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Green Coatings by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Waterborne
Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings and Radiation
Cure Coatings for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Green Coatings by
End-Use - Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings,
Automotive Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Green Coatings by End-Use -
Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings, Automotive
Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Green Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Architectural
Coatings, Industrial Coatings, Automotive Coatings, Wood
Coatings, Packaging Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
CHINA
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Green Coatings by
Segment - Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids
Coatings and Radiation Cure Coatings - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 53: China Historic Review for Green Coatings by Segment -
Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings and
Radiation Cure Coatings Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Green Coatings by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Waterborne
Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings and Radiation
Cure Coatings for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Green Coatings by
End-Use - Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings,
Automotive Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 56: China Historic Review for Green Coatings by End-Use -
Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings, Automotive
Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Green Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Architectural
Coatings, Industrial Coatings, Automotive Coatings, Wood
Coatings, Packaging Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Green Coatings Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Green Coatings
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Green Coatings by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Green Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Green Coatings
by Segment - Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids
Coatings and Radiation Cure Coatings - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Green Coatings by Segment -
Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings
and Radiation Cure Coatings Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Green Coatings by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Waterborne
Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings and Radiation
Cure Coatings for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Green Coatings
by End-Use - Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings,
Automotive Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Green Coatings by End-Use -
Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings, Automotive
Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Green Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Architectural
Coatings, Industrial Coatings, Automotive Coatings, Wood
Coatings, Packaging Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Green Coatings
by Segment - Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids
Coatings and Radiation Cure Coatings - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 68: France Historic Review for Green Coatings by Segment -
Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings
and Radiation Cure Coatings Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Green Coatings by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Waterborne
Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings and Radiation
Cure Coatings for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Green Coatings
by End-Use - Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings,
Automotive Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 71: France Historic Review for Green Coatings by End-Use -
Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings, Automotive
Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Green Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Architectural
Coatings, Industrial Coatings, Automotive Coatings, Wood
Coatings, Packaging Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Green Coatings
by Segment - Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids
Coatings and Radiation Cure Coatings - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Green Coatings by Segment -
Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings
and Radiation Cure Coatings Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Green Coatings by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Waterborne
Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings and Radiation
Cure Coatings for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Green Coatings
by End-Use - Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings,
Automotive Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Green Coatings by End-Use -
Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings, Automotive
Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Green Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Architectural
Coatings, Industrial Coatings, Automotive Coatings, Wood
Coatings, Packaging Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Green Coatings by
Segment - Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids
Coatings and Radiation Cure Coatings - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Green Coatings by Segment -
Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings and
Radiation Cure Coatings Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Green Coatings by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Waterborne
Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings and Radiation
Cure Coatings for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Green Coatings by
End-Use - Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings,
Automotive Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Green Coatings by End-Use -
Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings, Automotive
Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Green Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Architectural
Coatings, Industrial Coatings, Automotive Coatings, Wood
Coatings, Packaging Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Green Coatings by
Segment - Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids
Coatings and Radiation Cure Coatings - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Green Coatings by Segment -
Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings and
Radiation Cure Coatings Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Green Coatings by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Waterborne Coatings,
Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings and Radiation Cure
Coatings for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Green Coatings by
End-Use - Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings,
Automotive Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 89: UK Historic Review for Green Coatings by End-Use -
Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings, Automotive
Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Green Coatings by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Architectural
Coatings, Industrial Coatings, Automotive Coatings, Wood
Coatings, Packaging Coatings and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Green
Coatings by Segment - Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings,
High-Solids Coatings and Radiation Cure Coatings - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Green Coatings by
Segment - Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids
Coatings and Radiation Cure Coatings Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Green Coatings
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Waterborne
Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings and Radiation
Cure Coatings for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Green
Coatings by End-Use - Architectural Coatings, Industrial
Coatings, Automotive Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging
Coatings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Green Coatings by
End-Use - Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings,
Automotive Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Green Coatings
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings, Automotive
Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Green
Coatings by Segment - Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings,
High-Solids Coatings and Radiation Cure Coatings - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Green Coatings by
Segment - Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids
Coatings and Radiation Cure Coatings Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Green Coatings
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Waterborne
Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings and Radiation
Cure Coatings for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Green
Coatings by End-Use - Architectural Coatings, Industrial
Coatings, Automotive Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging
Coatings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Green Coatings by
End-Use - Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings,
Automotive Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Green Coatings
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings, Automotive
Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Green
Coatings by Segment - Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings,
High-Solids Coatings and Radiation Cure Coatings - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 104: Rest of World Historic Review for Green Coatings by
Segment - Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids
Coatings and Radiation Cure Coatings Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 105: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Green Coatings
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Waterborne
Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings and Radiation
Cure Coatings for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 106: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Green
Coatings by End-Use - Architectural Coatings, Industrial
Coatings, Automotive Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging
Coatings and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 107: Rest of World Historic Review for Green Coatings by
End-Use - Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings,
Automotive Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 108: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Green Coatings
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Architectural Coatings, Industrial Coatings, Automotive
Coatings, Wood Coatings, Packaging Coatings and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 62
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956877/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001