The Global Green Concrete Market is expected to grow by $ 10793.48 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.48% during the forecast period

Global Green Concrete Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the green concrete market and it is poised to grow by $ 10793. 48 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.

48% during the forecast period. Our report on the green concrete market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization and the growing adoption of sustainable products and the growing demand for green concrete in construction projects like roads, houses, and water retention structures. In addition, rapid industrialization and urbanization and the growing adoption of sustainable products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The green concrete market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The green concrete market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Non-residential

• Residential



By Geographic

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rise of population in urban areas coupled with the demand for living solutionsas one of the prime reasons driving the green concrete market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on green concrete market covers the following areas:

• Green concrete market sizing

• Green concrete market forecast

• Green concrete market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading green concrete market vendors that include ACC Ltd., BASF SE, CEMEX SAB de CV, CHRYSO SAS, CICO Group, HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., RPM International Inc., Solidia Technologies Inc., and UltraTech Cement Ltd. Also, the green concrete market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

