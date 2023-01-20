U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

Global Green Hydrogen Market Report 2023: Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021-2027 with Impacts of the Russia-Ukraine War

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Hydrogen: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the green hydrogen market is segmented based on technology, power source and region. The base year considered for analysis is 2021, while market estimates and forecasts are given for 2022 to 2027. The market estimates are only provided in terms of volume, that is, kilotons. The report provides an overview of the global green hydrogen market and analyzes market trends.

Green hydrogen, also referred to as renewable or clean hydrogen, is seen as vital for decarbonizing the economy. It is considered a significant future source of energy with massive potential.

Green hydrogen is also emerging as a key disruptor in bilateral energy relations as well as in international trade. Significant developments in the global hydrogen economy are likely to create considerable geopolitical as well as geo-economic shifts, thereby leading to new interdependencies.

Hydrogen is heading toward a renewable energy revolution due to the massive growth potential held by green hydrogen for attaining climate neutrality. Green hydrogen has also been touted across various emission reduction plans at the UN Climate Conference as well as COP26, and as an effective means to decarbonize multiple sectors such as shipping, heavy industry, aviation, and others. Regional governments and industries have recognized hydrogen as a significant component of a net zero economy.

The production technologies associated with green hydrogen are observing a renewed wave of interest on account of broadening areas of application. Some of the emerging application areas of green hydrogen include power generation, refrigeration, heavy transportation, manufacturing processes in cement and steelmaking, fuel cells for electric vehicles, cleaning products, electricity grid stabilization, and green ammonia production.

To ascertain the global market demand for green hydrogen, we have considered the production route, assuming demand and supply to remain the same for green hydrogen in 2021. Within the technology segment, we have analyzed only AWE and PEM due to their maturity as well as their potential for commercial utilization.

Report Includes

  • A brief general outlook of the global green hydrogen market

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Highlights of key market potential for intraocular lens, technological trends, opportunities, and gaps estimating the current and future demand for green hydrogen market and its subsegments

  • Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global green hydrogen market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on technology, end user, and region

  • Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of green hydrogen market, with analyses and growth forecasts through 2027

  • Holistic review of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war on the market for green hydrogen technologies

  • Competitive landscape of this market featuring leading energy sector companies, their product portfolios, financial performances, and market share analysis based on recent segmental revenues

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Outlook
1.1 Market Snapshot

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview
3.1 Introduction and Background
3.1.1 Concept of Green Hydrogen
3.2 the Production Cost of Green Hydrogen
3.3 End-User Sector Overview
3.4 Technological Overview
3.4.1 Latest Technological Advancements
3.4.2 Offshore Production

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Market Dynamics
4.1.1 Market Drivers
4.1.2 Market Restraints
4.2 Supply Chain Analysis
4.3 Impact of Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine War

Chapter 5 Global Market Analysis by Technology
5.1 Overview
5.2 Alkaline Water Electrolyzer (Awe)
5.3 Proton Exchange Membrane (Pem) Electrolyzer

Chapter 6 Global Market Analysis by Power Source
6.1 Overview
6.2 Wind
6.3 Solar
6.4 Other Sources

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Region
7.1 Global Market for Green Hydrogen by Region
7.2 North America
7.3 Europe
7.4 Asia-Pacific
7.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Competitive Environment Analysis
8.2 Recent Key Developments

Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Green Hydrogen/Electrolyzer Suppliers

  • Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

  • Bloom Energy

  • Cummins Inc.

  • Engie S.A.

  • Iberdrola S.A.

  • Itm Linde Electrolysis GmbH

  • Messer Group GmbH

  • Nel Asa

  • Plug Power Inc.

  • Shell plc

Chapter 10 Project Scope and Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7m2cm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


