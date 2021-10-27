Global Green Hydrogen Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026
Dublin, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Hydrogen Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2016-2026 Segmented By Technology, By Application, By End Use Industry and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global green hydrogen market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the forecast period, 2022-2026.
The rising awareness among consumers regarding the adverse effects of harmful emissions on the environment and the ability of green hydrogen to reduce carbon emissions is contributing significantly to the global green hydrogen market's growth. The increasing energy requirements around the globe to fulfill the needs of the rising population is boosting the need for energy generation and consumption techniques.
A shift in the government's focus to promote the generation and usage of clean fuel and the presence of favorable government policies promoting the adoption of eco-friendly fuels is expected to propel the global green hydrogen market growth in the predicted period. The introduction of incentives and subsidies by the leading authority to use renewable sources of energy as a fuel is influencing the demand of the green hydrogen market.
The limited availability of fossil fuels and the volatility of the price of fossil fuel is generating the need for the adoption of renewable energy sources as an alternative. Rapid industrialization across the developing economies to satisfy the growing requirements and to improve the economic conditions of the countries is generating the demand for more energy generation.
Global green hydrogen market can be segmented into technology, application, end use industry, regional distribution, and company. Based on the regional analysis, the Europe region is expected to account for major market share in the forecast period, 2022-2026.
A huge number of ongoing green energy projects and supportive government policies promoting the adoption of renewable energy are expected to accelerate the green hydrogen market growth. The huge supply of hydrogen in the region and the presence of green energy production infrastructure is boosting the global green hydrogen market demand.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.
The major players operating in the global green hydrogen market are
Ballard Power Systems
Enapter SRL
Engie SA
Green Hydrogen Systems
Hydrogenics
Plug Power Inc.
SGH2 Energy Global LLC
Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG.
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp.
Uniper SE
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Global Green Hydrogen Market, By Technology
Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer
Alkaline Electrolyzer
Solid Oxide Electrolyzer
Global Green Hydrogen Market, By Application
Power Generation
Transport
Others
Global Green Hydrogen Market, By End Use Industry
Food & Beverages
Medical
Chemical
Petrochemicals
Glass
Others
Global Green Hydrogen Market, By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Denmark
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Chile
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Iraq
Turkey
