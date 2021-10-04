Global Green Textiles Industry Assessment, 2016-2019 & 2022-2026 - Climatex, The Dow Chemical Company, Go Green Textiles Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Green Textiles Market By Type (Organic, Man-Made Fibers, Recycled Fibers, Natural), By Raw Material (Plastic Waste, PET Bottles, Ground Coffee Beans, Plant Based Sources), By Application, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Green Textiles Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period. The Global Green Textiles Market is driven by the growing environmental concerns and need to maintain sustainability. Furthermore, growing need to reduce greenhouse gases emissions and all types of environmental pollution is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the next few years. Additionally, strict government regulations & policies for ensuring environmental safety is further expected to propel the market growth through 2026. However, lack of awareness pertaining to green textiles is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Besides, high cost of manufacturing and setting up the infrastructure is expected to further restrict the market growth.



The Global Green Textiles Market is segmented based on type, raw material, application, company and region. Based on application, the market can be fragmented into apparels, bags, sportswear, recycled blanket, accessories and others. The apparels segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period since the production of apparels is more environmentally friendly.



Regionally, the Global Green Textiles Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the overall green textiles market owing to the widespread adoption of greener technologies in order to address the environmental concerns in the region. For instance, Taiwan launched Green Mark Program in 2019 and India launched program to promote the adoption & sale of green sarees.



The major players operating in the Global Green Textiles Market are Super Textile Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Dupont de Nemours, Inc., Go Green Textiles, Fibre2fashion, Elevate Textiles, ShanghaiTex, Velcro Companies, Climatex, Lenzing and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



