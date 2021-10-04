U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,326.75
    -17.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,057.00
    -110.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,684.00
    -77.75 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.40
    -7.20 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.93
    +0.05 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.00
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1639
    +0.0043 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.86
    -0.28 (-1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    +0.0055 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0800
    +0.0720 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,645.73
    -334.02 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.89
    +95.81 (+8.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.87
    -7.20 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Global Green Textiles Industry Assessment, 2016-2019 & 2022-2026 - Climatex, The Dow Chemical Company, Go Green Textiles Among Others

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Green Textiles Market By Type (Organic, Man-Made Fibers, Recycled Fibers, Natural), By Raw Material (Plastic Waste, PET Bottles, Ground Coffee Beans, Plant Based Sources), By Application, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Green Textiles Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period. The Global Green Textiles Market is driven by the growing environmental concerns and need to maintain sustainability. Furthermore, growing need to reduce greenhouse gases emissions and all types of environmental pollution is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the next few years. Additionally, strict government regulations & policies for ensuring environmental safety is further expected to propel the market growth through 2026. However, lack of awareness pertaining to green textiles is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Besides, high cost of manufacturing and setting up the infrastructure is expected to further restrict the market growth.

The Global Green Textiles Market is segmented based on type, raw material, application, company and region. Based on application, the market can be fragmented into apparels, bags, sportswear, recycled blanket, accessories and others. The apparels segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period since the production of apparels is more environmentally friendly.

Regionally, the Global Green Textiles Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the overall green textiles market owing to the widespread adoption of greener technologies in order to address the environmental concerns in the region. For instance, Taiwan launched Green Mark Program in 2019 and India launched program to promote the adoption & sale of green sarees.

The major players operating in the Global Green Textiles Market are Super Textile Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Dupont de Nemours, Inc., Go Green Textiles, Fibre2fashion, Elevate Textiles, ShanghaiTex, Velcro Companies, Climatex, Lenzing and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Green Textiles Market from 2016 to 2019.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Green Textiles Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

  • To classify and forecast the Global Green Textiles Market based on type, raw material, application, company and regional distribution.

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Green Textiles Market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Green Textiles Market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Green Textiles Market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Green Textiles Market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Green Textiles Market.

Key Target Audience:

  • Green textiles manufacturers/suppliers/distributors

  • Market research and consulting firms

  • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

  • Organizations, forums and alliances related to green textiles

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Green Textiles Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Global Green Textiles Market, By Type:

  • Organic

  • Man-Made Fibers

  • Recycled Fibers

  • Natural

Global Green Textiles Market, By Raw Material:

  • Plastic Waste

  • PET Bottles

  • Ground Coffee Beans

  • Plant Based Sources

Global Green Textiles Market, By Application:

  • Apparels

  • Bags

  • Sportswear

  • Recycled Blanket

  • Accessories

  • Others

Global Green Textiles Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Kuwait

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Green Textiles Market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j7jie

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-green-textiles-industry-assessment-2016-2019--2022-2026---climatex-the-dow-chemical-company-go-green-textiles-among-others-301391672.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • China's power crunch puts global economy on red alert

    Congratulations if you managed to fill your car with petrol last week. The most urgent part of your personal energy crisis is over.

  • Taiwan Says Peace Crucial to Chip Supply as China Pressure Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Peace in the Taiwan Strait is key to the island’s ability to ensure continuous supply of the chips needed to power a wide range of products from cars to smartphones, a senior Taiwanese official said. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Cos

  • China’s Communist Party exerting tighter control over the country’s internet giants

    "Who is going to stand up and say to Xi Jinping, ‘Your policy is going to be harmful to China’? " asks Chinese politics specialist at London institution.

  • Robots are hiding 27 million workers from employers who need them

    Automated-hiring technology known as Applicant Tracking Systems are rejecting countless people—many of them older—from job consideration.

  • These 5 Dividend Stocks Pay $71 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual return of companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to companies that didn't offer a dividend over the same time frame. In total, the dividend-paying stocks averaged a 9.5% annualized return over four decades, compared to a meager 1.6% annualized return for the non-dividend stocks. While there are no shortage of dividend stocks for income investors to choose from, the following five companies are truly in a league of their own.

  • Analysis: Global natgas price surge looms for United States this winter

    Regional natural gas markets in the United States are seeing prices for this winter surge along with global record highs - suggesting that the energy bills causing headaches in Europe and Asia will hit the world's top gas producer before long. Gas prices in Europe and Asia have more than tripled this year, causing manufacturers to curtail activity from Spain to Britain and sparking power crises in China. The benchmark U.S. natural gas contract has been rallying, lately hitting seven-year highs, but its $5.62 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) price is a far cry from the $30-plus being paid in Europe and Asia.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio

    It takes a special kind of business to increase its payment to its shareholders for over five consecutive decades.

  • Europe’s Power Crisis Moves North as Water Shortage Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- As the frontier of Europe’s energy crisis moves north, the Nordic region faces a worsening power crisis as dwindling water reservoirs hamper the generation of hydroelectric power.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia Billio

  • Drunk at the bar: are small businesses responsible for customers’ behavior?

    A Texas restaurant has been ordered to pay $5.5m to a customer who got drunk and injured himself. Who’s to blame? ‘This story is a strong reminder to any small business that chooses to let customers behave in a potentially unsafe way on their premises.’ Photograph: Francois Picard/AFP/Getty Images Should a small business be responsible for their customers’ behavior? That’s the question the owners of La Fogata Mexican Grill wrestled with this summer. The Texas-based restaurant was ordered by a co

  • The Blue Origin whistleblower says the firm’s toxic culture starts with Jeff Bezos

    "I felt complicit as the head of employee communications," says former Blue Origin employee Alexandra Abrams.

  • How Smashburger found 'the smartest play' to avoid supply chain crisis

    Smashburger specializes "in some kind of redundancy" to avoid supply chain disruptions that are throttling businesses around the world.

  • OPEC+ Will Drive Oil Prices Over Coming Months, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe OPEC+ cartel’s production policy will be the main factor influencing oil prices over the coming months, according to Vitol Group. There’s little chance of Iranian barrels re

  • Are Social Security Benefits a Form of Socialism?

    Social Security—one of America's most popular benefit programs—is wholly run by the government. Does that make Social Security socialism?

  • Oil steady ahead of OPEC+ supply policy meeting

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil was steady on Monday ahead of a meeting by OPEC and its allies https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/opec-meets-output-increase-oil-prices-rally-2021-10-03 which may determine whether a recent rally in prices amid supply shocks and a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be sustained. Oil prices have risen due to a rise in global demand and supply disruptions, pushing Brent last week above $80 to a near three-year high. "Our base case expectations for today's OPEC meeting is that OPEC continues with its existing agreement to unwind its production cuts by around 400,000 bpd each month," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

  • Tesla Deliveries Surge, Defying Supply-Chain Woes

    The electric-vehicle maker provided a record number of vehicles in third quarter amid flagging global auto sales.

  • U.K. Fuel Crisis Has at Least a Week to Run as Army Steps In

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe U.K.’s fuel crisis will still take at least a week to rectify, the main retailers’ group said, as the army set to work on delivering gasoline and diesel to filling stations.

  • Vanguard moves to automatically transfer small 401(k) balances

    Vanguard has hired Retirement Clearinghouse LLC to automatically transfer small balances from one 401(k) plan to another. This is a win for Vanguard and its customers, for Retirement Clearinghouse, which has been working on this project for many years, and for the retirement system as a whole. Such accounts can have fees that exceed their low investment returns, causing account balances to decline.

  • OPEC+ Remains in Control of Oil Market as Ministers Meet Again

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ remains very much in control of the oil market as ministers gather for their monthly meeting. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsCrude is trading just below $80 a barrel in London, the highest in almost thr

  • China Relaxes Coal Mine Safety Efforts on Electricity Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators plan to be more prudent in their response to mining accidents as authorities ask coal producers to ramp up output to help stave off the country’s deepening power crisis.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Austral

  • Lufthansa adds four new Airbus A350s to its fleet

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Lufthansa said on Sunday it has agreed to lease four new Airbus A350-900 long-haul passenger jets, taking on newer planes left without homes as airlines restructure their balance sheets amid the coronavirus crisis. Chief Executive Carsten Spohr announced the move by the German flag carrier on the sidelines of an airlines conference dominated by debate over emissions and heavy industry losses due to the pandemic. "Fleet modernization, in my view, is one pillar to cope with the sustainability challenges," Spohr told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of airlines group IATA.