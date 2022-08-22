Global Green Wall Market Report to 2030 - Increasing Green Infrastructure in Urban Regions is Driving Growth
Global Green Wall Market
Dublin, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Green Wall Market, by Type, by Medium, by Application, by End-user, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global green wall market held a market value of USD 1,761.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 3,260.16 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.28% during the forecast period.
The green wall industry is expected to boom expansively owing to several elements, namely, rising awareness regarding sustainability, increasing urban green infrastructure incorporation, and surging demand for green alternative in comparison to concrete forests. The mounting commercial sector also profoundly boosts the growth rate of the green wall industry in developing regions.
Government, as well as non-government agencies, are pointing at growing awareness by providing policies, subsidies, and other strategies as well as perks that drive the demand for green walls and other sustainability issues, in turn, boosting the growth of the green wall market across the world.
On the other hand, the cost related to the labour-intensive maintenance of green walls is a hampering factor for market. Moreover, the availability of different counterfeit products and substitutes reduces the preference rate of green walls.
Growth Influencers:
Increasing green infrastructure in urban region
Nature-based solutions can sustainably modify ecosystems for the betterment of societal problems adaptively. Increase in the green infrastructure offers benefits for biodiversity as well as human wellbeing. In light of this, urban green infrastructure (UGI) has gained traction. UGI offers economic, coupled with ecological gains by offering solutions and networks of urban interconnections with green spaces in order to surge the quality of life. Such considerations are being heavily taken into consideration and aid the market growth of green walls.
Rising demand for green and sustainable alternatives to preserve environment resources
With the depleting environment resources across the world, the government officials, private agencies, NGOs, are working to create awareness about sustainable substitutes to raise green demand. For instance, sponge cities in China are designed in order that the entire surface of the cities has the capacity to filter and manage rainwater, preventing flooding. Also, the planning of green spaces and green corridors in London is done to augment biodiversity and increase the well-being of citizens and enhance climate resilience. Such measures aid the industry growth for green walls.
Competitive Landscape
The chief players operating in the global green wall market include Polarmoss, Plante Stabilisee, Moss Trend, Green Mood, Nordgrona, Greenworks, Meamea, Gsky Plant Systems, Paisajismo Panot Vegetal, Urbano, Suiteplants, Sundar Italia, Vertiwall, Novintiss. Peverelli, among others.
The key four players in the market hold approximately 20% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in July 2019, GSky Plant Systems, Inc., a global industry leader in the design and production of interior and exterior green walls, highlighted its industry-leading maintenance program for Versa Wall living green wall systems. Similarly, in November 2021, GSky Plant Systems' green wall at the Universities at Shady Grove was nominated for the European Interior Landscaping Organisation 2020-2021 best project awards.
The global green wall market report answers questions such as:
What is the market size and forecast of the global green wall market?
What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global green wall market during the assessment period?
Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global green wall market?
What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global green wall market?
What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global green wall market?
What is the market share of the leading players in the global green wall market?
What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global green wall market?
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Framework
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Green Wall Market
Chapter 4. Global Green Wall Market Overview
4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.1.1. Material Provider
4.1.2. Manufacturer
4.1.3. Distributor
4.1.4. End User
4.2. Industry Outlook
4.2.1. Game Engine Frequency for Steam
4.3. PESTLE Analysis
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3. Threat of Substitutes
4.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
4.4.5. Degree of Competition
4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends
4.5.1. Growth Drivers
4.5.2. Restraints
4.5.3. Opportunity
4.5.4. Key Trends
4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend
4.7. Market Growth and Outlook
4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2030
4.7.2. Market Volume Estimates and Forecast (000' Tons), 2017 - 2030
4.7.3. Price Trend Analysis
4.8. Competition Dashboard
4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate
4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2021
4.8.3. Competitor Mapping
Chapter 5. Global Green Wall Market Analysis, By Type
5.1. Key Insight
5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)
5.2.1. Planter System
5.2.2. Panel System
5.2.3. Trellis System
Chapter 6. Global Green Wall Market Analysis, By Medium
6.1. Key Insights
6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)
6.2.1. Loose growth medium
6.2.2. Mat media
6.2.3. Sheet media
6.2.4. Structural media
Chapter 7. Global Green Wall Market Analysis, By Application
7.1. Key Insights
7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)
7.2.1. Indoor
7.2.2. Outdoor
Chapter 8. Global Green Wall Market Analysis, By End User
8.1. Key Insights
8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)
8.2.1. Commercial
8.2.1.1. Hotels & Restaurants
8.2.1.2. IT Parks/Office Spaces
8.2.1.3. Public Spaces
8.2.1.4. Infrastructure/ Landscaping
8.2.1.5. Hospitals
8.2.1.6. Manufacturing Facilities
8.2.1.7. Others
8.2.2. Residential
Chapter 9. Global Green Wall Market Analysis, By Region
Chapter 10. North America Green Wall Market Analysis
10.1. Key Insights
10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)
10.2.1. By Material
10.2.2. By Product
10.2.3. By Application
10.2.4. By End User
10.2.5. By Country
Chapter 11. Europe Green Wall Market Analysis
11.1. Key Insights
11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)
11.2.1. By Material
11.2.2. By Product
11.2.3. By Application
11.2.4. By End User
11.2.5. By Country
Chapter 12. Asia Pacific Green Wall Market Analysis
12.1. Key Insights
12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)
12.2.1. By Material
12.2.2. By Product
12.2.3. By Application
12.2.4. By End User
12.2.5. By Country
Chapter 13. Middle East & Africa Green Wall Market Analysis
13.1. Key Insights
13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)
13.2.1. By Material
13.2.2. By Product
13.2.3. By Application
13.2.4. By End User
13.2.5. By Country
Chapter 14. South America Green Wall Market Analysis
14.1. Key Insights
14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn & 000' Tons)
14.2.1. By Material
14.2.2. By Product
14.2.3. By Application
14.2.4. By End User
14.2.5. By Country
Chapter 15. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)
15.1. Polarmoss
15.2. Plante Stabilisee
15.3. Moss Trend
15.4. Green Mood
15.5. Nordgrona
15.6. Greenworks
15.7. Meamea
15.8. Gsky Plant Systems
15.9. Paisajismo Panot Vegetal
15.10. Urbano
15.11. Suiteplants
15.12. Sundar Italia
15.13. Vertiwall
15.14. Novintiss
15.15. Peverelli
15.16. Other Prominent Players
