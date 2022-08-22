Global Green Wall Market Report to 2030 - Increasing Green Infrastructure in Urban Regions is Driving Growth

Company Logo

Global Green Wall Market

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Green Wall Market, by Type, by Medium, by Application, by End-user, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global green wall market held a market value of USD 1,761.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 3,260.16 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.28% during the forecast period.



The green wall industry is expected to boom expansively owing to several elements, namely, rising awareness regarding sustainability, increasing urban green infrastructure incorporation, and surging demand for green alternative in comparison to concrete forests. The mounting commercial sector also profoundly boosts the growth rate of the green wall industry in developing regions.



Government, as well as non-government agencies, are pointing at growing awareness by providing policies, subsidies, and other strategies as well as perks that drive the demand for green walls and other sustainability issues, in turn, boosting the growth of the green wall market across the world.



On the other hand, the cost related to the labour-intensive maintenance of green walls is a hampering factor for market. Moreover, the availability of different counterfeit products and substitutes reduces the preference rate of green walls.



Growth Influencers:

Increasing green infrastructure in urban region

Nature-based solutions can sustainably modify ecosystems for the betterment of societal problems adaptively. Increase in the green infrastructure offers benefits for biodiversity as well as human wellbeing. In light of this, urban green infrastructure (UGI) has gained traction. UGI offers economic, coupled with ecological gains by offering solutions and networks of urban interconnections with green spaces in order to surge the quality of life. Such considerations are being heavily taken into consideration and aid the market growth of green walls.



Rising demand for green and sustainable alternatives to preserve environment resources

With the depleting environment resources across the world, the government officials, private agencies, NGOs, are working to create awareness about sustainable substitutes to raise green demand. For instance, sponge cities in China are designed in order that the entire surface of the cities has the capacity to filter and manage rainwater, preventing flooding. Also, the planning of green spaces and green corridors in London is done to augment biodiversity and increase the well-being of citizens and enhance climate resilience. Such measures aid the industry growth for green walls.

Competitive Landscape

The chief players operating in the global green wall market include Polarmoss, Plante Stabilisee, Moss Trend, Green Mood, Nordgrona, Greenworks, Meamea, Gsky Plant Systems, Paisajismo Panot Vegetal, Urbano, Suiteplants, Sundar Italia, Vertiwall, Novintiss. Peverelli, among others.



The key four players in the market hold approximately 20% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in July 2019, GSky Plant Systems, Inc., a global industry leader in the design and production of interior and exterior green walls, highlighted its industry-leading maintenance program for Versa Wall living green wall systems. Similarly, in November 2021, GSky Plant Systems' green wall at the Universities at Shady Grove was nominated for the European Interior Landscaping Organisation 2020-2021 best project awards.



