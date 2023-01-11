U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

Global Greenhouse Heaters Market Is Expected to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in agriculture business, increase in environmental concerns, growing awareness regarding the need to safeguard the environment from further deterioration on a worldwide scale, the growing demand for commercial greenhouses, and growth of the floriculture sector drive the growth of the global greenhouse heaters market. Region-wise, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

Portland,OR, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global greenhouse heaters market generated $1.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):  https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17448

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$1.8 Billion

Market Size in 2031

$3.2 Billion

CAGR

5.9%

No. of Pages in Report

210

Segments Covered

Heater Type, Application, Platform, End Use, and Region

Drivers

Rise in agriculture business

Growing awareness regarding the need to safeguard the environment from further deterioration on a worldwide scale

Rise in environmental concerns and evolving consumer priorities

Growth of the floriculture sector

Opportunities

Increasing use of greenhouse heaters in organized shelters coupled with favorable government measures

The growing demand for commercial greenhouses

Restraints

Lack of product awareness and understanding the benefits of greenhouse heaters

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a notable impact on the greenhouse heaters market.

  • The logistic and manufacturing activities came to a halt across the globe, which, in turn, led to an interruption of the supply chain, thereby causing the growth of the greenhouse heaters market to decline.

  • However, the market is gaining traction as governments are relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global greenhouse heaters market based on heater type, application, platform, end use, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on heater type, the electric segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global greenhouse heaters market, and would rule the roost through 2031. The paraffin segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the gas segment.

Buy this Research Report @ https://bit.ly/3X0F3qb

Based on application, the plastic greenhouse segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing nearly two-thirds of the global greenhouse heaters market, and would lead the trail through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the glass greenhouse segment.

In terms of greenhouse size, the large segment captured the largest market share of over two-fifths in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The medium segment, on the other hand, is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 7.0% through 2031. The report also studies the small segment.

Based on region, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global greenhouse heaters market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in LAMEA is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America and Asia-Pacific.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17448

Key Players:
Leading players of the global greenhouse heaters market analyzed in the research include Hotbox International, Heliospectra AB, Roberts Gordon, Hort Americas, LLC, Siebring Manufacturing, King Electrical Manufacturing Company, Agra-Tech Inc., BioGreen GmbH, International Greenhouse Company, and L.B. White Company.

The report analyzes these key players of the global greenhouse heaters market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Trending Reports in Greenhouse Heaters Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Controlled Environment Agriculture Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Agriculture Tools Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Farm Equipment Rental Market: Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021-2031

Agriculture Infrared Heater Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/construction-and-manufacturing


