Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Greenhouse Horticulture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global greenhouse horticulture market reached a value of US$ 25.83 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 43.85 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.6% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Greenhouse horticulture refers to the process of growing crops in a transparent structure to provide a customized growth environment to the plants. Greenhouses can alter environmental parameters, such as light, humidity, temperature and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and protect the crops against pests. They are constructed with various materials, such as glass, hard acrylic plastic, polyvinyl chloride and polycarbonate. The interior of the greenhouse is exposed to sunlight and is maintained at a slightly warmer temperature than the outside, thereby protecting the crops in cold weather. Some of the crops that are commonly grown in greenhouses include pepper, tomato, cucumber, lettuce, herbs and strawberry

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Trends:

Significant growth in the agriculture industry, along with the increasing adoption of sustainable horticulture practices, is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. Furthermore, the development of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled lighting systems is also driving the market growth. Horticulture lighting solutions induce photosynthesis in plants with photoperiodic and supplemental lighting. Apart from this, these LED-based solutions can be remotely adjusted, can collect data using machine learning (ML) algorithms and have a longer operational life.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the utilization of innovative robotic scouting systems, and the increasing need for protected crop cultivation, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Farmers and other horticulture workers use sensor technologies and artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions to detect diseases and pests in the produce. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with the implementation of favorable government policies to promote greenhouse horticulture, are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Agra Tech Inc., Argus Control System Ltd., Certhon, Dalsem, Industries Harnois Inc., Heliospectra AB, Hort Americas, Keder Greenhouse, Logiqs BV, Lumigrow, Netafim Ltd. (Orbia), Priva Holding BV, Richel Group, Ridder Holding Harderwijk BV, Rough Brothers Inc., Top Greenhouses Ltd. and Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV

Key Question Answered in this Report
1. What is the expected growth rate of the global greenhouse horticulture market?
2. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global greenhouse horticulture market?
3. What are the key factors driving the global greenhouse horticulture market?
4. What is the breakup of the global greenhouse horticulture market based on the material type?
5. What is the breakup of the global greenhouse horticulture market based on the crop type?
6. What are the key regions in the global greenhouse horticulture market?
7. Who are the key players/companies in the global greenhouse horticulture market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Material Type
6.1 Glass
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Plastic
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Crop Type
7.1 Fruits and Vegetables
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Flowers and Ornamentals
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Nursery Crops
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Heating System
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Cooling System
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Agra Tech Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.2 Argus Control System Ltd.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Certhon
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.4 Dalsem
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Industries Harnois Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Heliospectra AB
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Hort Americas
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Keder Greenhouse
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 Logiqs BV
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.10 Lumigrow
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.11 Netafim Ltd. (Orbia)
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Priva Holding BV
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.13 Richel Group
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13.3 Financials
14.3.14 Ridder Holding Harderwijk BV
14.3.14.1 Company Overview
14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.14.3 Financials
14.3.15 Rough Brothers Inc.
14.3.15.1 Company Overview
14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.16 Top Greenhouses Ltd.
14.3.16.1 Company Overview
14.3.16.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.17 Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV
14.3.17.1 Company Overview
14.3.17.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.17.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3vla75

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-greenhouse-horticulture-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301484911.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

