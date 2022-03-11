U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,263.02
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,362.00
    +187.93 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,053.37
    -76.59 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.52
    -9.15 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.22
    +3.20 (+3.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,985.60
    -14.80 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    -0.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0960
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0080
    -0.0030 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.0690
    +0.9390 (+0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,902.52
    -321.31 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.12
    +8.18 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.20
    +64.11 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Global Greeting Cards Market 2022: Rising Popularity of Digital Cards Continues to Negatively Impact Sales of Traditional Greeting Cards

·5 min read


DUBLIN, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Greeting Cards - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global market for Greeting Cards estimated at US$23 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to decline to revised size of US$20.9 Billion by 2026, declining at a CAGR of -1.7% over the analysis period.

Birthday Cards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a -0.7% CAGR and shrink to US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Christmas/New Year segment is readjusted to a revised -2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The Greeting Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2021. China is forecast to shrink to US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a negative CAGR of -1.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to record negative CAGR of -1.8% and -2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to decline at approximately -2.5% CAGR. These markets are witnessing decline in growth, constrained by challenges posed by growing social media proliferation, and surging popularity of digital e-cards.

With the advent of digitalization, social media platforms and messaging apps such as WhatsApp, the greeting card business has been affected considerably. This coupled with rising awareness among people about the need to save trees has led to rising demand for e-cards. Despite the challenges posed by the growing social media and e-cards, there still exists a niche consumer base for physical greeting cards, and giving and receiving these cards continues to matter to a set of consumers, albeit a shrinking one. For this niche group of consumers a physical greeting card on special occasions means much more than a Facebook message or an e-card.

Greeting card is the most popular gift for valentine day, surpassing flowers and candies. Valentine's Day is the second largest holiday for giving greeting cards. Valentine's Day is popularly celebrated in the US, United Kingdom, France, Australia, Denmark, Italy, Canada, and Mexico. In the global Valentine`s Day segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the -2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain a major market in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$254.7 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 115 Featured) -

  • American Greetings Corporation

  • Carlton Cards Ltd.

  • John Sands (Australia) Ltd.

  • UK Greetings Ltd.

  • Archies Limited

  • Avanti Press Inc.

  • Budget Greeting Cards Ltd.

  • Card Factory plc

  • Child Rights and You

  • Crane & Co.

  • Current Media Group LLC

  • Galison Publishing LLC

  • Hallmark Cards, Inc.

  • IG Design Group Plc

  • LovePop, Inc.

  • Party City Holdco Inc.

  • Simon Elvin Ltd.

  • UNICEF

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • History of Greeting Cards: A Peek into its Intriguing Origin

  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook

  • Developing Economies Present Growth Opportunities

  • Companies Adopt Proactive Strategies to Boost Demand

  • Low Entry Barriers Make Industry Attractive for Newcomers

  • Key Factors Determining Market Success Summarized

  • Market Players Embrace the E-Card Business Model

  • Consolidation Rife in the Greeting Cards Market

  • Greeting Cards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Popularity of Digital Cards Continues to Negatively Impact Sales of Traditional Greeting Cards

  • Increasing Internet Penetration & Growing Smartphone Usage Transforms Digital Greeting Cards Market

  • Demographic Trends Play an Important Role in Market Adoption

  • Millennials: The Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster and the New Marketing Target

  • Advent of Advanced Digital Technologies Fuel Growth for Greeting Cards Market

  • Increasing Popularity of Online Platforms Supports Demand for Greeting Cards

  • A Glance at Other Major Design Trends for Greeting Cards

  • Mobile Phone Apps to Create Physical Greeting Cards: A Growing Trend

  • Greeting Cards Turn Eco-friendly

  • Customized & Personalized Greeting Cards Present Growth Potential

  • Luxury Cards Find Favor Among Consumers

  • Rising Demand for Cards for the Blind

  • Corporate Greeting Cards: An Ideal Marketing & Advertising Tool

  • Workplace Greetings Attain Commonplace Stature

  • Retail Landscape for Greeting Cards

  • Online Emerges as a Lucrative Retail Segment for Greeting Cards

  • Increasing Raw Material Costs Add to Manufacturers Woes

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ja30pd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-greeting-cards-market-2022-rising-popularity-of-digital-cards-continues-to-negatively-impact-sales-of-traditional-greeting-cards-301500897.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian stock falls after missing on both the top and bottom line

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details Rivian's miss on both the top and bottom line for Q4 earnings.

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • DocuSign is pivoting ‘back to generating demand’ after pandemic growth, CEO says

    DocuSign CEO Dan Springer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings, work from home trends, and the outlook for growth post-pandemic.

  • 2 Reasons Investors Should Not Give Up On Meta Just Yet

    Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is having a challenging time lately. Surprised by the weak guidance, investors sold off the shares heavily -- Meta's share price has fallen by more than 40% (as of writing) since the earnings release in February. One of the major concerns with Meta is the slower growth in its advertising business -- revenue grew 20% in the fourth quarter of last year, much slower than the growth of 31% in 2020.

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russian Economy in Tailspin; Wall Street ExitsRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitChina Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • 3 Humbled Nasdaq Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Too many investors have been a little too aggressive with their selling of late, setting the stage for major rebounds.

  • WarnerMedia Spinoff Will Mark ‘Starting Line of a New Era’ for AT&T, CEO Says

    UPDATED: On the cusp of spinning off WarnerMedia — ending AT&T’s ill-fated foray into the entertainment biz — telco chief CEO John Stankey touted the company as getting into fighting shape to succeed in its core wireless and broadband sectors. AT&T released updated financial guidance on Friday ahead of its investor day presentation, fleshing out […]

  • Exclusive-Russia's attack on Ukraine halts half of world's neon output for chips

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine's two leading suppliers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted their operations as Moscow has sharpened its attack on the country, threatening to raise prices and aggravate the semiconductor shortage. Some 45% to 54% of the world's semiconductor-grade neon, critical for the lasers used to make chips, comes from two Ukrainian companies, Ingas and Cryoin, according to Reuters calculations based on figures from the companies and market research firm Techcet. Both firms have shuttered their operations, according to company representatives contacted by Reuters, as Russian troops have escalated their attacks on cities throughout Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying key infrastructure.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Putin Sees 'Positive Shift' In Ukraine Talks; Rivian, DocuSign Dive

    Futures jumped early Friday as Putin cited positive shifts in Russia-Ukraine talks. The market rally showed resilience Thursday.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Bets on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. This past week has seen the sharpest day-to-day volatility on Wall Street since 2020. In an added complication, the reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of tha

  • Rivian stock declines on disappointing earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Rivian Automotive.

  • Rivian's Down Again, but This Nasdaq SaaS Stock Is Falling Harder

    The mood on Wall Street seemed a bit better on Friday morning, as investors reacted positively to the potential for an eventual end to the war in Ukraine. Despite the bounce, disappointment about earnings results from late Thursday made its presence felt in premarket trading on Friday. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), which has been the subject of some controversy lately, saw further declines after releasing its financial results.

  • Capital Gains and Dividend Tax Rates for 2021-2022

    When an investor sells a holding in a taxable account, the result is a capital gain or loss. If an investor buys a share for $3 and sells it for $5, the capital gain is $2. A key benefit is that capital losses can offset capital gains.

  • Why Nikola Stock Has Been Soaring This Week

    Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) may be down more than 20% so far in 2022, but that's much less of a year-to-date decline than shareholders saw just a week ago. As the market headed toward the close on Thursday, Nikola shares were up about 18% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nikola's fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results were released on Feb. 24, and some of this week's momentum in the shares is still coming from that update.

  • Think It Is Too Late To Buy Oil Stocks? These 5 Stocks Still Look Appealing

    With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year.