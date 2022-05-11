Global Greeting Cards Market to Reach US$13.4 Billion by the Year 2027

ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Greeting Cards Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0155040/?utm_source=GNW

- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

- Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Greeting Cards Market to Reach US$13.4 Billion by the Year 2027



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Greeting Cards estimated at US$18.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of -4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Birthday, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a -2.6% CAGR to reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Christmas/new Year segment is readjusted to a revised -6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.9% share of the global Greeting Cards market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 33.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 0.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Greeting Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 33.88% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 0.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -6.1% and -6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -8.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027.



- Valentine`s Day Segment Corners a 7.3% Share in 2020



- In the global Valentine`s Day segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the -5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$962.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$644.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 294 Featured) American Greetings Corporation Carlton Cards Ltd. John Sands (Australia) Ltd. UK Greetings Ltd. Archies Limited Avanti Press Inc. Budget Greeting Cards Ltd. Card Factory plc Child Rights and You Crane & Co. Current Media Group LLC Galison Publishing LLC Hallmark Cards, Inc. IG Design Group Plc LovePop, Inc. Party City Holdco Inc. Simon Elvin Ltd. UNICEF





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0155040/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most

Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

E-Cards in Vogue, Thanks to the Pandemic

COVID-19 Pandemic Influences Designs of 2020 Holiday Season?s

Greeting Cards

Lockdowns & Restrictions Revive Consumer Interest in Greeting

Cards

Coronavirus Greeting Cards: Enabling People to Share Small

Chuckles amid Crisis

Competition

Companies Adopt Proactive Strategies to Boost Demand

Tenacity Essential for Cracking the Greeting Cards Market

Low Entry Barriers Make Industry Attractive for Newcomers

Key Factors Determining Market Success

Market Players Embrace E-Card Business Model

Consolidation Rife in the Greeting Cards Market

EXHIBIT 2: Greeting Cards - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

115 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Greeting Cards: Celebrating Life Moments and Milestone Events

despite Challenging Times and the Inevitable Market Decline

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Key Industry Trends

Developing Economies Present Growth Opportunities

Greeting Cards: An Introduction

History of Greeting Cards: A Peek into its Intriguing Origin

Seasonal & Everyday Cards

Types of Greeting Cards

Low Entry Barriers in the Niche Market

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Greetings Card Industry Goes Digital to Stay Afloat

Rising Popularity of Digital Cards Continues to Negatively

Impact Sales of Traditional Greeting Cards

Increasing Internet Penetration & Growing Smartphone Usage

Transforms Digital Greeting Cards Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users

(in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years

2015 through 2022

EXHIBIT 4: Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region

EXHIBIT 5: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2020

Demographic Trends Play Important Role in Market Adoption

Women: A Major Consumer Segment for Greeting Cards

Millennials: The Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster and the New

Marketing Target

EXHIBIT 6: Global Millennials Population by Region (in %) for

2022E

EXHIBIT 7: Millennial Population as a % of Total Population in

Developing Countries: 2022E

Globalization Trend Generates Market Growth Opportunities

Advent of Advanced Digital Technologies Fuel Growth for

Greeting Cards Market

Increasing Popularity of Online Platforms Supports Demand for

Greeting Cards

Notable Technology and Design Trends: Towards Reviving Consumer

Interest

Sound Cards

?Blank? is the New Design Trend

Handmade Cards

Hilarious Greeting Cards

Interactive Greeting Cards

Use of Innovative Illustrations & Color Combinations

A Glance at Other Major Design Trends for Greeting Cards

Mobile Phone Apps to Create Physical Greeting Cards: A Growing

Trend

Greeting Cards Turn Eco-friendly

Customized & Personalized Greeting Cards Present Growth Potential

Luxury Cards Find Favor Among Consumers

Rising Demand for Cards for the Blind

New Occasions and New Themes: A Growing Niche

Sympathy Cards Help Sail Through Difficult Times

Corporate Greeting Cards: An Ideal Marketing & Advertising Tool

Workplace Greetings Attain Commonplace Stature

Cards by Occasions, Celebrations & Holidays: A Review

Valentine?s Day Cards

Evolutionary Scan of Valentine?s Day Cards

EXHIBIT 8: Top Purchases for Valentine’s Day: % of Consumers by

Purchase Category in the US for 2021E

Father?s Day & Mother?s Day: A Tribute to Parenthood

Halloweens Day: A Spooky Homage to Immortality

Christmas/New Year: There?s Money in Festivities

Chinese New Year

Easter, Three Kings Day & Thanksgiving Day: Milking Cash from

Religious Events

Weddings & Anniversaries: Celebrating Milestones

Birthdays: The World?s Best-Loved Reason to Celebrate

Retail Landscape for Greeting Cards

Online Emerges as a Lucrative Retail Segment for Greeting Cards

Increasing Raw Material Costs Add to Manufacturers Woes



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Greeting Cards Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Greeting Cards by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Greeting Cards by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Greeting Cards by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Birthday by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Birthday by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Birthday by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Christmas/New Year by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Christmas/New Year by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Christmas/New Year by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Valentine`s Day by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Valentine`s Day by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Valentine`s Day by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anniversary by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Anniversary by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Anniversary by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Occasions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Other Occasions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Occasions by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Greeting Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Greeting Card: An Accessible Form of Communication Slowly and

Steadily Fading Away

Greeting Cards Continue to Remain Popular in Digital Age

Economical E-Cards Hamper Growth Prospects for Greeting Cards

Companies Focus on New Collections & Designs to Boost Card Sales

Customization and Digitization Influence Market Dynamics

Cards with Messages Depicting Humor Gain Popularity

Greeting Cards Follow the Eco-Friendly Trend

Cards for Pets Find Favor

Religious Cards: A Niche Market

Inspirational Cards: Communicating Diverse Messages

Competition

EXHIBIT 9: US Greeting Cards Market Breakdown of Value Share by

Leading Players for 2020

EXHIBIT 10: US Greeting Cards Market by Distribution Channel:

(in %) for 2021E

Consolidation to Deal with Underperforming Locations and

Reducing Operating Costs

Market Analytics

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Greeting Cards by Occasion - Birthday, Christmas/New Year,

Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other Occasions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Greeting Cards by Occasion -

Birthday, Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and

Other Occasions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Greeting Cards by

Occasion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Birthday,

Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other

Occasions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Greeting Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Canada for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Surging Raw Material Costs and Rising Postage Prices Add to

Market Woes

Market Analytics

Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Greeting Cards by Occasion - Birthday, Christmas/New Year,

Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other Occasions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Greeting Cards by Occasion -

Birthday, Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary

and Other Occasions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Greeting Cards by

Occasion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Birthday,

Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other

Occasions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Greeting Cards by Occasion - Birthday, Christmas/New Year,

Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other Occasions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Greeting Cards by Occasion -

Birthday, Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary

and Other Occasions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Greeting Cards by

Occasion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Birthday,

Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other

Occasions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Greeting Cards by Occasion - Birthday, Christmas/New Year,

Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other Occasions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: China Historic Review for Greeting Cards by Occasion -

Birthday, Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary

and Other Occasions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: China 15-Year Perspective for Greeting Cards by

Occasion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Birthday,

Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other

Occasions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Greeting Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Greeting Cards by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Greeting Cards by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Greeting Cards by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Greeting Cards by Occasion - Birthday, Christmas/New Year,

Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other Occasions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Greeting Cards by Occasion -

Birthday, Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary

and Other Occasions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Greeting Cards by

Occasion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Birthday,

Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other

Occasions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Greeting Cards by Occasion - Birthday, Christmas/New Year,

Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other Occasions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: France Historic Review for Greeting Cards by Occasion -

Birthday, Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary

and Other Occasions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: France 15-Year Perspective for Greeting Cards by

Occasion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Birthday,

Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other

Occasions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Greeting Cards by Occasion - Birthday, Christmas/New Year,

Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other Occasions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Germany Historic Review for Greeting Cards by

Occasion - Birthday, Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day,

Anniversary and Other Occasions Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 43: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Greeting Cards by

Occasion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Birthday,

Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other

Occasions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Greeting Cards by Occasion - Birthday, Christmas/New Year,

Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other Occasions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Italy Historic Review for Greeting Cards by Occasion -

Birthday, Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary

and Other Occasions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Greeting Cards by

Occasion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Birthday,

Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other

Occasions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

UK: A Major Greeting Cards Market in Europe

EXHIBIT 11: UK Greeting Cards Market: Breakdown of Store Sales

by Category (in %) for 2021E

EXHIBIT 12: Greeting Card Penetration (%) in the UK by Age

Group: 2021E

Higher Postage Costs and Rising Proliferation of E-Cards: Key

Reasons for Market Decline

Card Retailers in UK Exploring New Avenues of Marketing

EXHIBIT 13: UK Greeting Cards Market by Distribution Channel

for 2021E

Market Analytics

Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Greeting Cards by Occasion - Birthday, Christmas/New Year,

Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other Occasions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: UK Historic Review for Greeting Cards by Occasion -

Birthday, Christmas/ New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and

Other Occasions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: UK 15-Year Perspective for Greeting Cards by Occasion -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Birthday,

Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other

Occasions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 50: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Greeting Cards by Occasion - Birthday, Christmas/New Year,

Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other Occasions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Spain Historic Review for Greeting Cards by Occasion -

Birthday, Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary

and Other Occasions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Greeting Cards by

Occasion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Birthday,

Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other

Occasions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 53: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Greeting Cards by Occasion - Birthday, Christmas/New Year,

Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other Occasions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Russia Historic Review for Greeting Cards by Occasion -

Birthday, Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary

and Other Occasions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Greeting Cards by

Occasion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Birthday,

Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other

Occasions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Greeting Cards by Occasion - Birthday, Christmas/New Year,

Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other Occasions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Greeting Cards by

Occasion - Birthday, Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day,

Anniversary and Other Occasions Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 58: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Greeting Cards

by Occasion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Birthday,

Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other

Occasions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Greeting Cards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

India: A Major Greeting Cards Market

Market Analytics

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Greeting Cards by Occasion - Birthday, Christmas/New Year,

Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other Occasions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Greeting Cards by

Occasion - Birthday, Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day,

Anniversary and Other Occasions Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 61: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Greeting Cards

by Occasion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Birthday,

Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other

Occasions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 62: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Greeting Cards by Occasion - Birthday, Christmas/New Year,

Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other Occasions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Latin America Historic Review for Greeting Cards by

Occasion - Birthday, Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day,

Anniversary and Other Occasions Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 64: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Greeting Cards

by Occasion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Birthday,

Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other

Occasions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 65: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Greeting Cards by Occasion - Birthday, Christmas/New Year,

Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other Occasions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Middle East Historic Review for Greeting Cards by

Occasion - Birthday, Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day,

Anniversary and Other Occasions Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 67: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Greeting Cards by

Occasion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Birthday,

Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other

Occasions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AFRICA

Table 68: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Greeting Cards by Occasion - Birthday, Christmas/New Year,

Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other Occasions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Africa Historic Review for Greeting Cards by Occasion -

Birthday, Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary

and Other Occasions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Greeting Cards by

Occasion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Birthday,

Christmas/New Year, Valentine`s Day, Anniversary and Other

Occasions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 294

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0155040/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



