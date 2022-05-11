Global Greeting Cards Market to Reach US$13.4 Billion by the Year 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
Global Greeting Cards Market to Reach US$13.4 Billion by the Year 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Greeting Cards estimated at US$18.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of -4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Birthday, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a -2.6% CAGR to reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Christmas/new Year segment is readjusted to a revised -6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.9% share of the global Greeting Cards market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 33.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 0.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Greeting Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 33.88% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 0.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -6.1% and -6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -8.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027.
- Valentine`s Day Segment Corners a 7.3% Share in 2020
- In the global Valentine`s Day segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the -5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$962.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$644.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 294 Featured) American Greetings Corporation Carlton Cards Ltd. John Sands (Australia) Ltd. UK Greetings Ltd. Archies Limited Avanti Press Inc. Budget Greeting Cards Ltd. Card Factory plc Child Rights and You Crane & Co. Current Media Group LLC Galison Publishing LLC Hallmark Cards, Inc. IG Design Group Plc LovePop, Inc. Party City Holdco Inc. Simon Elvin Ltd. UNICEF
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most
Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
E-Cards in Vogue, Thanks to the Pandemic
COVID-19 Pandemic Influences Designs of 2020 Holiday Season?s
Greeting Cards
Lockdowns & Restrictions Revive Consumer Interest in Greeting
Cards
Coronavirus Greeting Cards: Enabling People to Share Small
Chuckles amid Crisis
Competition
Companies Adopt Proactive Strategies to Boost Demand
Tenacity Essential for Cracking the Greeting Cards Market
Low Entry Barriers Make Industry Attractive for Newcomers
Key Factors Determining Market Success
Market Players Embrace E-Card Business Model
Consolidation Rife in the Greeting Cards Market
EXHIBIT 2: Greeting Cards - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
115 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Greeting Cards: Celebrating Life Moments and Milestone Events
despite Challenging Times and the Inevitable Market Decline
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Key Industry Trends
Developing Economies Present Growth Opportunities
Greeting Cards: An Introduction
History of Greeting Cards: A Peek into its Intriguing Origin
Seasonal & Everyday Cards
Types of Greeting Cards
Low Entry Barriers in the Niche Market
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Greetings Card Industry Goes Digital to Stay Afloat
Rising Popularity of Digital Cards Continues to Negatively
Impact Sales of Traditional Greeting Cards
Increasing Internet Penetration & Growing Smartphone Usage
Transforms Digital Greeting Cards Market
EXHIBIT 3: Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users
(in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years
2015 through 2022
EXHIBIT 4: Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region
EXHIBIT 5: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2020
Demographic Trends Play Important Role in Market Adoption
Women: A Major Consumer Segment for Greeting Cards
Millennials: The Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster and the New
Marketing Target
EXHIBIT 6: Global Millennials Population by Region (in %) for
2022E
EXHIBIT 7: Millennial Population as a % of Total Population in
Developing Countries: 2022E
Globalization Trend Generates Market Growth Opportunities
Advent of Advanced Digital Technologies Fuel Growth for
Greeting Cards Market
Increasing Popularity of Online Platforms Supports Demand for
Greeting Cards
Notable Technology and Design Trends: Towards Reviving Consumer
Interest
Sound Cards
?Blank? is the New Design Trend
Handmade Cards
Hilarious Greeting Cards
Interactive Greeting Cards
Use of Innovative Illustrations & Color Combinations
A Glance at Other Major Design Trends for Greeting Cards
Mobile Phone Apps to Create Physical Greeting Cards: A Growing
Trend
Greeting Cards Turn Eco-friendly
Customized & Personalized Greeting Cards Present Growth Potential
Luxury Cards Find Favor Among Consumers
Rising Demand for Cards for the Blind
New Occasions and New Themes: A Growing Niche
Sympathy Cards Help Sail Through Difficult Times
Corporate Greeting Cards: An Ideal Marketing & Advertising Tool
Workplace Greetings Attain Commonplace Stature
Cards by Occasions, Celebrations & Holidays: A Review
Valentine?s Day Cards
Evolutionary Scan of Valentine?s Day Cards
EXHIBIT 8: Top Purchases for Valentine’s Day: % of Consumers by
Purchase Category in the US for 2021E
Father?s Day & Mother?s Day: A Tribute to Parenthood
Halloweens Day: A Spooky Homage to Immortality
Christmas/New Year: There?s Money in Festivities
Chinese New Year
Easter, Three Kings Day & Thanksgiving Day: Milking Cash from
Religious Events
Weddings & Anniversaries: Celebrating Milestones
Birthdays: The World?s Best-Loved Reason to Celebrate
Retail Landscape for Greeting Cards
Online Emerges as a Lucrative Retail Segment for Greeting Cards
Increasing Raw Material Costs Add to Manufacturers Woes
