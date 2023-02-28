U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

Global Greeting Cards Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2030 - Millennials are the Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster and the New Marketing Target

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greeting Cards: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Greeting Cards Market to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2030

The global market for Greeting Cards estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of -3.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Birthday, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a -1.8% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Christmas/New Year segment is readjusted to a revised -5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.3% CAGR

The Greeting Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 1.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -5.2% and -5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -7% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • E-Cards in Vogue, Thanks to the Pandemic

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Influences Designs of 2020 Holiday Season's Greeting Cards

  • Lockdowns & Restrictions Revive Consumer Interest in Greeting Cards

  • Coronavirus Greeting Cards: Enabling People to Share Small Chuckles amid Crisis

  • Competition

  • Companies Adopt Proactive Strategies to Boost Demand

  • Tenacity Essential for Cracking the Greeting Cards Market

  • Low Entry Barriers Make Industry Attractive for Newcomers

  • Key Factors Determining Market Success

  • Market Players Embrace E-Card Business Model

  • Consolidation Rife in the Greeting Cards Market

  • Greeting Cards: Celebrating Life Moments and Milestone Events despite Challenging Times and the Inevitable Market Decline

  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook

  • Key Industry Trends

  • Developing Economies Present Growth Opportunities

  • Greeting Cards: An Introduction

  • History of Greeting Cards: A Peek into its Intriguing Origin

  • Seasonal & Everyday Cards

  • Types of Greeting Cards

  • Low Entry Barriers in the Niche Market

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Greetings Card Industry Goes Digital to Stay Afloat

  • Rising Popularity of Digital Cards Continues to Negatively Impact Sales of Traditional Greeting Cards

  • Increasing Internet Penetration & Growing Smartphone Usage Transforms Digital Greeting Cards Market

  • Demographic Trends Play Important Role in Market Adoption

  • Women: A Major Consumer Segment for Greeting Cards

  • Millennials: The Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster and the New Marketing Target

  • Globalization Trend Generates Market Growth Opportunities

  • Advent of Advanced Digital Technologies Fuel Growth for Greeting Cards Market

  • Increasing Popularity of Online Platforms Supports Demand for Greeting Cards

  • Notable Technology and Design Trends: Towards Reviving Consumer Interest

  • Sound Cards

  • 'Blank' is the New Design Trend

  • Handmade Cards

  • Hilarious Greeting Cards

  • Interactive Greeting Cards

  • Use of Innovative Illustrations & Color Combinations

  • A Glance at Other Major Design Trends for Greeting Cards

  • Mobile Phone Apps to Create Physical Greeting Cards: A Growing Trend

  • Greeting Cards Turn Eco-friendly

  • Customized & Personalized Greeting Cards Present Growth Potential

  • Luxury Cards Find Favor Among Consumers

  • Rising Demand for Cards for the Blind

  • New Occasions and New Themes: A Growing Niche

  • Sympathy Cards Help Sail Through Difficult Times

  • Corporate Greeting Cards: An Ideal Marketing & Advertising Tool

  • Workplace Greetings Attain Commonplace Stature

  • Cards by Occasions, Celebrations & Holidays: A Review

  • Valentine's Day Cards

  • Evolutionary Scan of Valentine's Day Cards

  • Father's Day & Mother's Day: A Tribute to Parenthood

  • Halloweens Day: A Spooky Homage to Immortality

  • Christmas/New Year: There's Money in Festivities

  • Chinese New Year

  • Easter, Three Kings Day & Thanksgiving Day: Milking Cash from Religious Events

  • Weddings & Anniversaries: Celebrating Milestones

  • Birthdays: The World's Best-Loved Reason to Celebrate

  • Retail Landscape for Greeting Cards

  • Online Emerges as a Lucrative Retail Segment for Greeting Cards

  • Increasing Raw Material Costs Add to Manufacturers Woes

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 294 Featured)

  • American Greetings Corporation

  • Archies Limited

  • Avanti Press Inc.

  • Budget Greeting Cards Ltd.

  • Card Factory plc

  • Carlton Cards Ltd.

  • Crane & Co.

  • Galison Publishing LLC

  • Hallmark Cards, Inc.

  • IG Design Group Plc

  • John Sands (Australia) Ltd.

  • LovePop, Inc.

  • Party City Holdco Inc.

  • Simon Elvin Ltd.

  • UK Greetings Ltd.

  • UNICEF

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dmi3iq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


