Global Greeting Cards Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2030 - Millennials are the Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster and the New Marketing Target
Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greeting Cards: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Greeting Cards Market to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Greeting Cards estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of -3.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Birthday, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a -1.8% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Christmas/New Year segment is readjusted to a revised -5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.3% CAGR
The Greeting Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 1.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -5.2% and -5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -7% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
E-Cards in Vogue, Thanks to the Pandemic
COVID-19 Pandemic Influences Designs of 2020 Holiday Season's Greeting Cards
Lockdowns & Restrictions Revive Consumer Interest in Greeting Cards
Coronavirus Greeting Cards: Enabling People to Share Small Chuckles amid Crisis
Competition
Companies Adopt Proactive Strategies to Boost Demand
Tenacity Essential for Cracking the Greeting Cards Market
Low Entry Barriers Make Industry Attractive for Newcomers
Key Factors Determining Market Success
Market Players Embrace E-Card Business Model
Consolidation Rife in the Greeting Cards Market
Greeting Cards: Celebrating Life Moments and Milestone Events despite Challenging Times and the Inevitable Market Decline
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Key Industry Trends
Developing Economies Present Growth Opportunities
Greeting Cards: An Introduction
History of Greeting Cards: A Peek into its Intriguing Origin
Seasonal & Everyday Cards
Types of Greeting Cards
Low Entry Barriers in the Niche Market
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Greetings Card Industry Goes Digital to Stay Afloat
Rising Popularity of Digital Cards Continues to Negatively Impact Sales of Traditional Greeting Cards
Increasing Internet Penetration & Growing Smartphone Usage Transforms Digital Greeting Cards Market
Demographic Trends Play Important Role in Market Adoption
Women: A Major Consumer Segment for Greeting Cards
Millennials: The Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster and the New Marketing Target
Globalization Trend Generates Market Growth Opportunities
Advent of Advanced Digital Technologies Fuel Growth for Greeting Cards Market
Increasing Popularity of Online Platforms Supports Demand for Greeting Cards
Notable Technology and Design Trends: Towards Reviving Consumer Interest
Sound Cards
'Blank' is the New Design Trend
Handmade Cards
Hilarious Greeting Cards
Interactive Greeting Cards
Use of Innovative Illustrations & Color Combinations
A Glance at Other Major Design Trends for Greeting Cards
Mobile Phone Apps to Create Physical Greeting Cards: A Growing Trend
Greeting Cards Turn Eco-friendly
Customized & Personalized Greeting Cards Present Growth Potential
Luxury Cards Find Favor Among Consumers
Rising Demand for Cards for the Blind
New Occasions and New Themes: A Growing Niche
Sympathy Cards Help Sail Through Difficult Times
Corporate Greeting Cards: An Ideal Marketing & Advertising Tool
Workplace Greetings Attain Commonplace Stature
Cards by Occasions, Celebrations & Holidays: A Review
Valentine's Day Cards
Evolutionary Scan of Valentine's Day Cards
Father's Day & Mother's Day: A Tribute to Parenthood
Halloweens Day: A Spooky Homage to Immortality
Christmas/New Year: There's Money in Festivities
Chinese New Year
Easter, Three Kings Day & Thanksgiving Day: Milking Cash from Religious Events
Weddings & Anniversaries: Celebrating Milestones
Birthdays: The World's Best-Loved Reason to Celebrate
Retail Landscape for Greeting Cards
Online Emerges as a Lucrative Retail Segment for Greeting Cards
Increasing Raw Material Costs Add to Manufacturers Woes
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 294 Featured)
American Greetings Corporation
Archies Limited
Avanti Press Inc.
Budget Greeting Cards Ltd.
Card Factory plc
Carlton Cards Ltd.
Crane & Co.
Galison Publishing LLC
Hallmark Cards, Inc.
IG Design Group Plc
John Sands (Australia) Ltd.
LovePop, Inc.
Party City Holdco Inc.
Simon Elvin Ltd.
UK Greetings Ltd.
UNICEF
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dmi3iq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900