Global Grid-Connected Energy Storage Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·22 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Grid-Connected Energy Storage Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346510/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Grid-Connected Energy Storage Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Grid-Connected Energy Storage estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 29.5% over the period 2022-2030. Lithium-Ion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 28.7% CAGR and reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lead Acid segment is readjusted to a revised 38.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $305.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.3% CAGR

The Grid-Connected Energy Storage market in the U.S. is estimated at US$305.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23% and 26.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured)
- NEC Corporation
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Samsung SDI Co.,Ltd.
- Altairnano
- BYD Company Ltd.
- NGK Insulators, Ltd.
- Enerdel Inc.
- Ecoult
- Saft Groupe S.A.
-


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346510/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Grid-Connected Energy Storage - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lithium-Ion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Lithium-Ion by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Lithium-Ion by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lead
Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Lead Acid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Lead Acid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Battery Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Battery Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Battery Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Grid-Connected Energy Storage Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Grid-Connected Energy Storage Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion,
Lead Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy Storage
by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities,
Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy Storage
by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion,
Lead Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other
Battery Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities,
Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial, Residential and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Grid-Connected Energy Storage Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion,
Lead Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other
Battery Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities,
Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial, Residential and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Grid-Connected Energy Storage Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion,
Lead Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other
Battery Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities,
Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial, Residential and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Grid-Connected Energy Storage Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion,
Lead Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other
Battery Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities,
Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial, Residential and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Grid-Connected Energy Storage Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion,
Lead Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other
Battery Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities,
Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial, Residential and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Grid-Connected Energy Storage Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion,
Lead Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other
Battery Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities,
Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial, Residential and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion,
Lead Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other
Battery Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities,
Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial, Residential and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Grid-Connected Energy Storage Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion,
Lead Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy Storage
by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Grid-Connected Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities,
Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Grid-Connected Energy Storage
by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected Energy
Storage by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Battery Type -
Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Grid-Connected
Energy Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and
Other Battery Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected
Energy Storage by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Grid-Connected Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities,
Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Grid-Connected
Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial, Residential
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected
Energy Storage by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Grid-Connected Energy Storage Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Battery Type -
Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Grid-Connected
Energy Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and
Other Battery Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected
Energy Storage by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Grid-Connected Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities,
Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Grid-Connected
Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial, Residential
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected
Energy Storage by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF WORLD
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Grid-Connected Energy Storage by Battery Type -
Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Grid-Connected
Energy Storage by Battery Type - Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and
Other Battery Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected
Energy Storage by Battery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid and Other Battery Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Grid-Connected Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities,
Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Grid-Connected
Energy Storage by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial, Residential
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Grid-Connected
Energy Storage by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Utilities, Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346510/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


