Global Grid-Scale Battery Strategic Business Report 2023: Featuring ABB, Fluence Energy, GS Yuasa and LG Chem Among Others

Global Market for Grid-Scale Battery

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grid-Scale Battery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Grid-Scale Battery estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Lithium-Ion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.8% CAGR and reach US$17.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lead Acid segment is readjusted to a revised 20.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.3% CAGR



The Grid-Scale Battery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.2% and 18.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.1% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 247 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Grid Scale Battery Market: A Snapshot

Battery Storage Market - An Introduction

Lithium ion (Li-ion) Dominates the Battery Grid Energy Storage Market

Grid-Scale Battery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

