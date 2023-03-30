Global Grinding Machines Market Size Worth USD 6.73 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6%
The global grinding machines market size is projected to reach USD 6.73 billion in 2026, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period. The global grinding machines industry was valued at 4.72 billion in 2018.
Pune, India, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global grinding machines market size is expected to reach USD 6.73 billion by 2026 on account of increasing demand from automobile industries worldwide. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Grinding Machines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.” The market value was USD 4.72 billion in 2018. The market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% and grow remarkably in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
Industry Development
360-degree range of STUDER internal cylindrical grinding machines was launched by the United Grinding North America. This machine is applicable for use in high production and radii grinding operations.
Report Highlights:
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2019-2026
Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR
4.6%
2026 Value Projection
USD 6.73 Billion
Base Year
2018
Market Size in 2018
USD 4.72 Billion
Historical Data for
2015-2017
No. of Pages
120
Segments covered
By Product, By Application and By Region
Growth Drivers
Increasing Adoption of CNC Grinding Machines to Propel Market
Software Advancements in Cylindrical Grinding is Resulting in High Adoption of Grinding Machines
Key Takeaways:
Rising Preference Towards CNC Cylindrical Grinding Machine to Bode Well for the Market
Leading Players Are Focusing on Technological Advancements
The report focuses on ongoing grinding machines market trends based on several applications including automotive, precision engineering, general machinery, transport machinery, and others.
Geographically, the scope of the study is segmented across five major regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, which is further categorized into countries.
Grinding Machines Market COVID-19 Impact:
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant negative impact on the grinding machines market, as it has disrupted global supply chains and led to the closure of manufacturing facilities, resulting in a decline in demand. However, the market is expected to recover in the post-pandemic period, driven by the increasing demand for automation and precision in manufacturing processes. The trend towards remote working and digitalization is also expected to drive the adoption of smart grinding machines, which can be remotely monitored and controlled. Despite the short-term impact of the pandemic, the grinding machines market is expected to witness growth in the coming years.
Drivers and Restraints
Increasing Demand from Aerospace Industry to Augment Market Growth
The rise in the capability of grinding machines that offer stable processing temperatures is a major factor boosting the grinding machines' market growth.
This is further attributed to the improved heaters and chillers section that are used significantly in applications such as automotive and aerospace industries.
Besides this, there is a rise in need for modern grinders with fast and flexible speed blades, and this is further expected to increase the overall grinding machinery market size during the forecast period.
Moreover, the rising adoption of Industry 4.0 for data exchange and automation for manufacturing technologies have further propelled manufacturers to add sensors in grinders for maintenance and prediction purposes.
This is further anticipated to help increase the overall grinding machine market size in the forecast period.
Report Coverage
The report on grinding machines is based on in-depth analysis and provides a 360-degree overview of the market. It mainly emphasized on growth drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Besides this, the report classifies the various segments of the market and the names of the significant players operating in the grinding machines market. The report also discusses the key strategies adopted by players such as mergers and acquisitions, product launch, company collaborations, and others. These strategies will help investors understand the competitive landscape of the market and its future scope.
List of Key Players Present in the Market
Falcon Machine Tools Co., Ltd
JTEKT Toyoda Americas Corporation
United Grinding North America
DANOBATGROUP
Junker Group
ANCA
Makino
DMG Mori
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd
Amada Machine Tools Co., Ltd.
Regional Insights
Increasing Demand for Acquiring New Aircrafts to Help Asia Pacific Lead Market
As per the geographical approach, the market is dominated by Asia Pacific on account of the rise in demand from different industries such as tooling applications, automotive, and aerospace. In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for USD 2.62 billion grinding machinery market share on account of the procurement of new aircraft from developing nations such as India, Vietnam, and Indonesia. To cite an example, India is expecting the arrival of two B777 planes by the end of 2020. Additionally, the rise in demand from the metal processing industry is anticipated to help North America attract high grinding machine market revenue in the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
Players to Focus on Improving Speed and Feed Rate of Grinding Equipment
Key grinding machines market manufacturers are emphasizing on introduction of special purpose grinding machines. To cite an example, crankshaft and camshaft grinding machines by JTEKT Toyoda Americas Corporation are specifically designed for high production in the automotive industry. Apart from this, players are also trying to improve the speed and feed rate of the grinding equipment in order to multiply the production rates in the coming years. Furthermore, market vendors are also trying to improvise on the grinder design for reducing the thermal problems and control heat fluctuation in order to enhance the productivity of grinding machines.
Major Table of Contents:
Introduction
Definition, By Segment
Research Approach
Sources
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Emerging Trends
Key Insights
Macro and Micro Economic Indicators
Key Technological Developments
Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players
Global Grinding Machines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Product (Value)
CNC
Cylindrical Grinding Machine
Surface Grinding Machine
Others (Centerless Grinding Machine, Gear Grinding Machines and others.)
Conventional
Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value)
Automotive
General Machinery
Precision engineering
Transport Machinery
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
North America Grinding Machines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Product (Value)
CNC
Cylindrical Grinding Machine
Surface Grinding Machine
Others (Centerless Grinding Machine, Gear Grinding Machines and others.)
Conventional
Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value)
Automotive
General Machinery
Precision engineering
Transport Machinery
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value)
United States
Canada
Europe Grinding Machines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Product (Value)
CNC
Cylindrical Grinding Machine
Surface Grinding Machine
Others (Centerless Grinding Machine, Gear Grinding Machines and others.)
Conventional
Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value)
Automotive
General Machinery
Precision engineering
Transport Machinery
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value)
Germany
UK
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Continued…
