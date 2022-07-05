The global ground penetrating radar market size is estimated to grow from USD 315 million in 2022 to USD 453 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5%

ReportLinker

The inspection and analysis of aging infrastructure rely on reliable quantitative data to make informed decisions pertaining to the condition of the infrastructure. The aging infrastructure and increasing need for their maintenance in regions such as North America and Western Europe act as a major opportunity for the growth of the GPR market.

"Equipment accounted for the largest share in the GPR market in 2021

Equipment accounted for the largest share of the GPR market in 2021.A GPR equipment/system mainly consists of three main components: antennas, control units, and power supplies. An antenna is considered an important component of a GPR, and it comes in different shapes and sizes. The selection of the right antenna frequency for a GPR depends on the size and depth of the target. If a lower frequency antenna is connected to a GPR, it will provide deeper penetration; but the trade-off is that for the detection of the target, it must be larger in size. Likewise, if there is a high-frequency antenna connected to the GPR, it can detect the object at the desired depth.For detection of deeper targets, characteristics, and objects, the primary and secondary choices of consideration are lower frequency antennas, which help users see deeper. Moreover, in the case of scanning utilities, the users mainly consider mid-range antennas, which provide sufficient resolution to find four- to five-inch pipes present at four to five feet depth.



Cart-based GPR systems to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027

Cart-based GPR systems accounted for the major share of the GPR market in 2021.These GPR equipment have a separate cart with all the components fitted on it.



Leading researchers claim that the cart-based GPR systems are the world’s highest-quality GPR data provider.They are also built to perform in the most demanding conditions.



They are available in different frequencies and standard configurations. For instance, Guideline Geo offers GPRs for road applications; this GPR system is suitable for smaller areas.?For longer investigation lines, the company offers a convenient cart-based system, the RoadCart, for holding?1-3?antennas?behind a vehicle. The MALA MIRA HDR?is considered an efficient tool for wider and very precise investigations.



The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rapid infrastructure building activities being undertaken in Asia Pacific, mainly in China, India, and Japan.Factors such as increased population and rapid urbanization have led to increased use of structures such as bridges, buildings, highways, and tunnels. Asia Pacific has started focusing on use of detection and inspection systems like GPRs, wherein countries such as China, Japan, Singapore, India, and South Korea are implementing these systems to maintain the safety of their existing and new structures.



Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 -38%, Tier 2 -32%, and Tier 3 -30%

• By Designation: C-level Executives -44%,Directors-38%, andOthers -18%

• By Region: North America -29%, Europe –26%, Asia Pacific-37%, and RoW -8%

Major players profiled in this reportare as follows:Hexagon AB (Sweden), SPX Corporation (US), Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc. (US), Guideline Geo (Sweden), Chemring Group PLC (UK) and others.



Research Coverage

In this report, the ground penetrating radar market has been segmented based on offering, type, application, and region.The ground penetrating radar market based on offering has been segmented into equipment and services.



Based on type, the market has been segmented into handheld systems, cart-based systems, and vehicle-mounted systems.Based on application, ground penetrating radar market has been segmented into utility detection, concrete investigation, transportation infrastructure, archaeology, geology & environment, law enforcement & military, and others.The study also forecasts the size of the market in fourmain regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.



