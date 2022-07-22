U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market to Reach $453 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ground Penetrating Radar Market by Offering (Equipment, Services), Type (Handheld, Cart-Based and Vehicle-Mounted), Application (Utility Detection, Concrete Investigation, Transportation, Law Enforcement) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global ground penetrating radar market size is estimated to grow from USD 315 million in 2022 to USD 453 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5%. The inspection and analysis of aging infrastructure rely on reliable quantitative data to make informed decisions pertaining to the condition of the infrastructure.

The aging infrastructure and increasing need for maintenance in regions such as North America and Western Europe act as a major opportunity for the growth of the GPR market.

Equipment accounted for the largest share in the GPR market in 2021.

Equipment accounted for the largest share of the GPR market in 2021.A GPR equipment/system mainly consists of three main components: antennas, control units, and power supplies. An antenna is considered an important component of a GPR, and it comes in different shapes and sizes.

The selection of the right antenna frequency for a GPR depends on the size and depth of the target. If a lower frequency antenna is connected to a GPR, it will provide deeper penetration; but the trade-off is that for the detection of the target, it must be larger in size. Likewise, if there is a high-frequency antenna connected to the GPR, it can detect the object at the desired depth.

For detection of deeper targets, characteristics, and objects, the primary and secondary choices of consideration are lower frequency antennas, which help users see deeper. Moreover, in the case of scanning utilities, the users mainly consider mid-range antennas, which provide sufficient resolution to find four- to five-inch pipes present at four to five feet depth.

Cart-based GPR systems to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027.

Cart-based GPR systems accounted for the major share of the GPR market in 2021. These GPR equipment have a separate cart with all the components fitted on it. Leading researchers claim that the cart-based GPR systems are the world's highest-quality GPR data provider. They are also built to perform in the most demanding conditions. They are available in different frequencies and standard configurations.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rapid infrastructure-building activities being undertaken in the Asia Pacific, mainly in China, India, and Japan. Factors such as increased population and rapid urbanization have led to increased use of structures such as bridges, buildings, highways, and tunnels.

The Asia Pacific has started focusing on the use of detection and inspection systems like GPRs, wherein countries such as China, Japan, Singapore, India, and South Korea are implementing these systems to maintain the safety of their existing and new structures.

Market Dynamics
Drivers

  • High Demand for GPR Equipment in Utility Safety and Damage Protection

  • Benefits of GPR Systems Over Traditional Technologies/Methods

  • Government Safety Mandates are Driving Adoption of GPRs

  • Increasing Use of GPRs for Aging Infrastructure Maintenance Requirements

Restraints

  • High Cost of GPR Equipment

  • Negative Impact of Various Factors on GPR Performance

Opportunities

  • Rising Demand for Real-Time Data Through GPRs

  • GPR Software Expected to Offer Growth Opportunities

  • Growing Demand for GPRs in Military Applications

Challenges

  • Requirement of Skilled Professionals to Operate GPR Equipment


Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Ground Penetrating Radar Market, by Offering

7 Ground Penetrating Radar Market, by Type

8 Ground Penetrating Radar Market, by Application

9 Ground Penetrating Radar Market, by Geography

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Adjacent & Related Markets

13 Appendix

 Companies Mentioned

  • Chemring Group plc

  • Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc.

  • Geoscanners Ab

  • Geotech

  • GPR, Inc.

  • Guideline Geo

  • Hexagon Ab

  • Hilti

  • Impulseradar

  • Japan Radio Co., Ltd.

  • Kontur

  • Novatest Srl

  • OKM GmbH

  • Pipehawk plc

  • Screening Eagle Technologies

  • Sewervue

  • SPX Corporation

  • Subsite Electronics

  • Transient Technologies

  • US Radar Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wikceg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ground-penetrating-radar-market-to-reach-453-million-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-7-5-301591700.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

