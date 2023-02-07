U.S. markets close in 2 hours 32 minutes

Global Ground Penetrating RADAR Market Report to 2028: Growing Demand for GPRS in Military Applications Creates New Growth Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Ground Penetrating RADAR Market

Global Ground Penetrating RADAR Market
Global Ground Penetrating RADAR Market

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ground Penetrating RADAR Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global ground penetrating radar market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028.

The report predicts the global ground penetrating radar market to grow with a CAGR of about 8% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on the ground penetrating radar market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.

The report on the ground penetrating radar market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global ground penetrating radar market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market, and opportunities for the new entrants in the global ground penetrating radar market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • The high demand for GPR equipment in utility safety and damage protection is the major factor driving the growth of the market.

  • Increasing research and development activities will drive market growth.

Restraints

  • The negative impact of various factors on GPR performance will retrain the market growth.

Opportunities

  • Growing demand for GPRS in military applications creates new growth opportunities.

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

  • GSSI Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc.

  • IDS GeoRadar

  • National GPR Service, Inc.

  • Chemring Group

  • Sensors and Software Inc.

  • Geoscanners AB

  • Exploration Instruments, LLC

  • Hexagon AB

  • SPX Corporation

  • Utsi Electronics Ltd.

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the ground penetrating radar market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the ground penetrating radar market to analyze the trends, and developments in the global market, and forecast market size up to 2028.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global ground penetrating radar market. The company profile includes an analysis of the product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.
4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Metrics:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

100

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$3600 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$5600 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.0%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Ground Penetrating Radar Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Ground Penetrating Radar Market

4. Ground Penetrating Radar Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market by Type
5.1. Hand Held
5.2. Cart Based

6. Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market by Offering
6.1. Equipment
6.2. Services

7. Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market by Application
7.1. Law Enforcement
7.2. Utility Detection
7.3. Concrete Investigation

8. Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market by Region 2022-2028

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market
9.2. Companies Profiled

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wmxtot

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


