U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,999.32
    -17.63 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,649.13
    -84.83 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,250.51
    -83.76 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,879.33
    -6.28 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.36
    +0.23 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.50
    +7.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4450
    -0.0240 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2394
    +0.0063 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5280
    -0.6370 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,621.05
    -379.34 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.51
    +0.19 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,744.87
    -12.49 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.01
    +95.82 (+0.35%)
     

The Global Ground Protection Mats Market size is expected to reach $558.10 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.41% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Customized mats developed for protecting the equipment and the environment when heavy machinery is used on soft ground are known as ground protection mats. These mats help in a wide range of operations, including preventing utility vehicles from getting stuck in the muck, protecting the ground from vehicle damage, and providing temporary passenger routes.

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ground Protection Mats Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Connection, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Load Type, By Thickness, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412045/?utm_source=GNW
The use of these mats is quite widespread across the world, and this has resulted in the emergence of many alternative names of ground protection mats. Some of the most common names are mud mats, track mats, road mats, temporary road matting, and truck mats.

The rising demand for ground protection mats is owed to a variety of factors like increasing construction projects and outdoor activities. These mates prevent the cross-contamination of workplaces and also facilitate safe passage for the mechanic, transportation, and equipment at any manufacturing plant. Since ground protection mats are used as portable roadways, these are made from high-density polymers like HDPE or wood. These mats are generally big enough that their dimensions are measured in feet or meters.

The most common raw materials used in the making of these mats are high-density polyethylene (HDPE), recyclable plastic, polypropylene, fiberglass, and others. Ground protection mats are made from these materials to give them an indestructible quality so that they can endure the weight of bulldozers, cranes, tractors, or any other heavy machinery. Additionally, these mats are suitable to be used in all climates, whether hot or cold. For example, in mats made from HDPE, the polyethylene layer acts as a waterproof surface from which dust particles, dirt, and gravel can be removed easily.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic forced governments worldwide to impose strict social distancing and lockdown regulations along with the cancellation of events and travel restrictions. As a result, all event and construction sites were shut down for a long time. The pandemic also led to the closure of stores, manufacturing plants, or any activity that dealt with the ground protecting mats, as these were not considered a necessity at that moment. This propagated the downfall of operations and sales associated with the mats.

Market Growth Factor

The rise in construction activities globally

The exponential rise in construction activities around the world is one of the most significant factors that propel the demand for ground protection mats. This rise is most prevalent in emerging economies. Additionally, the intense pace of technological advancements aiming to optimize workflow demands have increased the need for renovation and reconfiguration of existing setups. For example, industries willing to implement fast telecommunication channels need to lay extensive wirework on the premises. In such situations, ground protection mats are highly advantageous as they simultaneously maintain the workflow of the industry and the groundwork.

Increasing awareness about the benefits of ground protection mats

An important factor that aids in the widespread use of ground protection mats is the provision of these mats as a cost-effective solution. The reusability characteristics of these mats, along with their long life and durability, have raised the position of mats from extra expenses to a beneficial purchase. Even after a couple of years of use, most ground protection mats are found to be perfectly workable. This durability also makes these mats adaptable to any weather condition, whether wet or cold or dry.

Market Restraining Factor

Unsuitability of these mats for many places

Since ground protection mats have grown in popularity enormously over the past few years, every sector is demanding these mats for their spaces. While these mats are ideally made for outdoors, manufacturers are also making efforts to increase the mats in indoor spaces like houses and offices. Unfortunately, these heavy-duty solutions are not appropriate for such places. Offices do not use ground protection mats as both the overall weight and footfall on the premises’ surface are not enough to use one.

Connection Outlook

On the basis of connection, the ground protection mats market is bifurcated into linked and locked. The linked segment acquired the largest revenue share in the ground protection mats market in 2021. The growth of this segment is attributed to their wide availability in the market. These mats can be built in limited space and then modified as per the requirements of the area where these are supposed to be used. The connectors present in linked mats simplify the coupling of mats of various lengths and sizes.

Distribution Channel Outlook

Based on distribution channel, the ground protection mats market is fragmented into hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty stores, retailers, online retail, and others. The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment witnessed a considerable growth rate in the ground protection mats market in 2021. Most consumers who wish to use the mats in the residential sector buy the product from hypermarkets and supermarkets. Hypermarkets and supermarkets sell ground protection mats of lower thicknesses that are ideal for making temporary floors bearing a little weight.

Application Outlook

On the basis of application, the ground protection mats market is divided into residential, commercial, industrial, corporate, and others. The industrial segment procured the highest revenue share in the ground protection mats market in 2021. The growth of the segment is attributed to the increased use of ground protection mats in the construction industry. The development of new heavy machinery and equipment that aim to improve operations and efficiency imposes substantial pressure on the ground.

Load Type Outlook

Based on load type, the ground protection mats market is categorized into extreme load, heavy load, and medium load. The medium load segment procured a considerable growth rate in the ground protection mats market in 2021. The medium-load ground protection mats are ideal for a broad range of applications like temporary roadways, depot storage areas, work pads, or pedestrian access around construction sites.

Thickness Outlook

Based on thickness, the ground protection mats market is segmented into 10mm, 15mm, 20mm, and others. The 20mm segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the ground protection mats market in 2021. The expansion of the segment is attributable to the high use of ground protection mats of this size in industrial and commercial sectors. The 20mm size mats are used in intensive activities as they provide support and stability and can bear weights up to 200 tons.

Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the ground protection mats market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Europe segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the ground protection mats market in 2021. This is because a higher proportion of consumers in this region know the advantages of the ground protection mats. Additionally, the increase in activities, including construction, demolition, and renovation, along with a surge in public activities like sports events, concerts, and other recreational activities, have boosted the demand for ground protection mats.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Newpark Resources, Inc., Quality Mat Company, Signature Systems Group, LLC (Center Rock Capital Partners, LP), CGK-GROUP BVBA (Lodax), Groundtrax Systems Ltd, Greatmats.com Corporation, Grassmats USA LLC, LuxTek GmbH, ProtectaMat and NoTrax (Justrite Manufacturing Company, LLC) (Audax Management Company, LLC)

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Connection

• Linked

• Locked

By Distribution Channel

• Specialty Stores

• Retailers

• Online Retail

• Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

• Others

By Application

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Corporate

• Residential

• Others

By Load Type

• Extreme Load

• Heavy Load

• Medium Load

By Thickness

• 20 mm

• 10 mm

• 15 mm

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Newpark Resources, Inc.

• Quality Mat Company

• Signature Systems Group, LLC (Center Rock Capital Partners, LP)

• CGK-GROUP BVBA (Lodax)

• Groundtrax Systems Ltd

• Greatmats.com Corporation

• Grassmats USA LLC

• LuxTek GmbH

• ProtectaMat

• NoTrax (Justrite Manufacturing Company, LLC) (Audax Management Company, LLC)

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412045/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • What the DOJ’s antitrust suit against Google could mean for parent company Alphabet

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley and Alexis Keenan break down the DOJ’s second antitrust lawsuit suit against Google and how it could affect the company’s ad business.

  • ASML Says Chip Controls Will Push China to Create Own Technology

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink said US-led export control measures against China could eventually push Beijing to successfully develop its own technology in advanced chipmaking machines. Most Read from BloombergHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortJosh Kushner Is Richer Than Trump After Billionaires Back His FirmUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking Deadloc

  • There’s a big skills gap at work right now. These are the top 10 skills employers are looking for

    Nearly seven in 10 of recruiters, managers, and even C-suite executives believe their organizations have a skills gap problem.

  • A US research firm has accused Adani of pulling “the largest con in corporate history"

    A US-based financial forensic firm has alleged that India’s Adani Group, led by the world’s third-richest person Gautam Adani, is involved in a massive and “brazen stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud scheme.”

  • I've Maxed Out My Work 401(k) Plan. Should I Get an Executive Deferred Compensation Plan?

    Are you maxing out the 401(k) plan you have at work every year? Do you still have money left for saving and investment after contributing the maximum to your 401(k) and maybe an IRA or two? If so, then you … Continue reading → The post Executive Deferred Compensation Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oracle Corp. expands lease at interim downtown office to 100,000 square feet

    The office serves as Oracle's interim landing spot while the company solidifies plans for a $1.35 billion riverfront office campus on the East Bank of the Cumberland River, opposite Germantown and just north of downtown.

  • How Much Income Can I Have Before My Social Security Benefits Decrease?

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person's benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Musk's personality is impacting Tesla's share price: analyst

    Oak Associates Co-CIO, Robert Stimpson, breaks down how Elon Musk's actions are impacting Tesla's share price.&nbsp; You can watch the full interview here. 00:06: On the stock's volatility 00:12: Tesla's product vs. valuation 00:39: Elon Musk acting as a distraction

  • India's Richest Man Under Fire From Short Seller Who Queried Nikola

    Shares in several companies linked to India's richest man, Gautam Adani, fell after U.S. short-selling firm Hindenburg Research released a lengthy report that alleged fraud at the billionaire's namesake conglomerate. The seven India-listed companies, which include Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission, fell between 1.5% and 8.9% on Wednesday. Prices of dollar-denominated debt owed by some Adani-affiliated companies dropped after publication of the report. Adani Green Energy's 4.375% bonds due

  • JPMorgan ‘hates Tesla and me,’ Musk says in court

    Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday shed more light onto the often-acrimonious dealings between the EV maker and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Musk said in a federal trial over his “funding secured” tweets on Tuesday that the relationship between Tesla and bankers at JP Morgan is “very negative,” and that Musk decided to take away all of Tesla’s commercial-banking business from JP Morgan. Musk also said that he has asked Chief Executive Jamie Dimon for support for Tesla, but that Dimon had declined to provide that support.

  • Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Beware These Tax Changes

    The benefits of aging include senior discounts, wisdom gained from experience and – when it comes to retirement saving – catch-up contributions. Anyone 50 and older have the option to contribute extra cash to a wide variety of retirement accounts. And … Continue reading → The post Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Beware These Tax Changes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Google CEO doubles down on job cuts at town hall meeting with employees

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai defended his decision to trim the tech giant's workforce during a company-wide town hall meeting.

  • EU gas storage hits record high in blow for Putin

    European gas storage has hit an all time high for this time of year while natural gas prices have fallen for a third day as ample supplies and the return of milder weather deal a blow to Vladimir Putin.

  • U.S. senator demands FTC investigate possible price-gouging as egg prices more than double in past year

    U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Amid DoJ Antitrust Lawsuit, Job Cuts?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • GE earnings: Aerospace recovery ‘finally coming through,’ analyst says

    Bank of America analyst Andrew Obin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss General Electric earnings and the health of the conglomerate's businesses following its health care spin-off.

  • U.S. Diesel and Gasoline Prices Drop on New Inventory Data

    Wholesale gasoline and diesel prices dropped this morning after the release of a government report indicating an unexpectedly large rise in gasoline reserves and a smaller than expected reduction of distillate fuel stocks, including those of diesel and heating oil. NY Harbor ultralow sulfur diesel and RBOB gasoline futures dropped about 1.5% and 1%, respectively, in the hour after the 10:30 a.m. ET release of the Energy Information Administration report, which detailed U.S. commercial inventorie

  • Retiring early can trigger financial shortfall

    Retiring three years earlier than expected significantly increases the chances of not meeting retirement income needs, putting greater emphasis on the benefits of working longer or working part time in retirement years. Each year of early retirement before age 65 significantly increases the chance of running out of money in retirement, according to new research from Allspring Global Investments. In fact, part-time work can reduce the risk of a retirement income shortfall—from 12% to 5%, according to Allspring’s research.

  • Should retirees buy fixer-uppers? Experts weigh in on the pros and cons of renovating later in life.

    We asked with a few pros with experience in the field. Here are some of the factors to consider before you decide to purchase a fixer-upper house in retirement.

  • Gasoline Prices Are on the Rise Again—and Stocks of Refiners Are Soaring

    U.S. prices are up an average of 35 cents a gallon so far in 2023. The rise is helping propel stocks like Valero, Phillips 66, and Marathon Petroleum.