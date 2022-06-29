U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

Global Ground Station Services Market to be Transformed by Innovative Business Models

·2 min read

Emerging business models help users cost-effectively schedule their data exchange tasks with their respective satellites, says Frost & Sullivan

SAN ANTONIO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple aggregator business models are a prominent factor in the evolution of the ground station market, according to Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Growth Opportunities for Global Ground Station Services. The models integrate excess/idle ground station terminal capacity into an automated digital platform, helping users cost-effectively schedule their data exchange tasks with their respective satellites. Driven by a surge in demand for cloud-based ground station services, the global ground station services market is expected to reach $7.96 billion by 2030, an uptick at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2%.

Ground station services market
Ground station services market

For further information on this analysis, please click here.

"Optical communication payloads will witness deployment across space and ground segments for mission operations, especially for low earth orbit (LEO)-based small satellite missions," said Ehrar Shariff, Aerospace & Defense Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "This move to optical communication will help decrease interference from other satellites and significantly reduce installation costs."

Shariff added: "In the next three years, multiple aggregator business models and new ground stations will evolve globally. Further, the trend of ground station-as-a-service (GSaaS) will remarkably reduce costs with its pay-as-you-go model. Also, the adoption of this model will significantly lower the bar to entry for small satellite operators."

New technological advancements and an expansion to the ground station network will unlock growth opportunities in the ground station services market, including:

  • Leveraging the increasing demand for aggregated business models to meet government and commercial customers' needs by offering cost-effective end-to-end services.

  • Offering affordable services to attract new customers entering the ground station services market. Although optical communication is faster and more secure, it is more expensive.

  • Incorporating optical payload capabilities to improve or expand service providers' portfolios. Existing satellites cannot communicate with payloads using laser communication.

Growth Opportunities for Global Ground Station Services is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Aerospace & Defense research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Growth Opportunities for Global Ground Station Services

K706

Contact:

María Celeste Bailo

Corporate Communications

E: celeste.bailo@frost.com

https://www.frost.com/

 

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

