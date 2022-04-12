ReportLinker

KEY FINDINGS The global ground support equipment market is forecasted to record a CAGR of 11. 42% over the estimated years of 2022 to 2030. The market growth is primarily credited to the rise in air traffic, the increasing construction of terminals and airports, and the predicted growth in the number of air travelers.

New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL GROUND SUPPORT EQUIPMENT MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05597357/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Ground support equipment is found at airports, generally on the apron, characterized as the servicing region by the terminal. While the equipment is utilized to service the aircraft between flights, they also support its operations when on the ground.

As per the International Air Transport Association (IATA), growth in consumer expenditure on air travel is expected, on account of the depreciation in average one-way fares as well as surcharges, compared to recent years.Furthermore, the value of international trade shipped is projected to record a slow upward trend, registering promising progress during the forecast period.



Low airfares across international airline firms have also contributed to the rise in global air traffic. Emerging economies spanning the Middle East and Asia-Pacific are presumed to observe substantial international passenger increment, followed by Latin America and Africa.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global ground support equipment market growth assessment encompasses the evaluation of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to develop with the highest CAGR over the forecasting years.



The regional market’s growth is attributable to the increasing investments in airport and terminal expansions, affordable air travel, and the surging population base.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market is dominated by a few players, occupying the majority of the revenue share. As a result, the intensity of industry rivalry across the global ground support equipment market is likely to be high.

Some of the leading firms operating in the market are Aero Specialties Inc, Tronair, Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. AERO SPECIALTIES INC

2. AIR+MAK INDUSTRIES INC

3. CAVOTEC SA

4. CHAMPION GSE

5. CHARLATTE AMERICA

6. CIMC TIANDA HOLDINGS CO LT

7. COBUS INDUSTRIES GMBH

8. HYDRO SYSTEMS KG

9. ITW GSE APS

10. JBT AEROTECH

11. KALMAR MOTOR AB

12. MALLAGHAN

13. MERLINHAWK AEROSPACE

14. MULAG FAHRZEUGWERK

15. RHEINMETALL AG

16. TEXTRON GROUND SUPPORT EQUIPMENT INC

17. TLD-GROUP

18. TRONAIR

19. WEIHAI GUANGTAI AIRPORT EQUIPMENT CO LTD

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05597357/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



