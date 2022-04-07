U.S. markets close in 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,513.49
    +32.34 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,647.42
    +150.91 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,955.79
    +66.97 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.54
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.53
    +0.30 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.40
    +12.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.71
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9930
    +0.1930 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,552.21
    -155.75 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.15
    +7.49 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

Global Ground Support Equipment Market (2022 to 2027) - by Type, Power Source, Mode of Operation, Point of Sale, Application and Geography

·7 min read

DUBLIN, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ground Support Equipment Market (2022-2027) by Type, Power Source, Mode of Operation, Point of Sale, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Ground Support Equipment Market is estimated to be USD 5.4 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 13.47 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.06%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Ground Support Equipment Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aero Specialities, Inc, Aeroservices Ltd. , Alvest Group company, AGP Corporation, Aviation Spares and Repairs Ltd, Cavotec SA, Global Ground Support, LLC, GSE Support India Pvt Ltd, Guangtai, Imai Aero-Equipment Mfg.Co.,Ltd., ITW GSE, Jalux Inc, JBT Corporation, Kalmar Motor AB, Mak Controls and Systems Pvt Ltd, Mallaghan, McIvor Aviation, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Ground Support Equipment Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase in the Investment in the Airport and Space Station Infrastructure
4.1.2 Demand to Speed Up Cargo and Passenger Handling
4.1.3 Apdoption of Electric Ground Support Equipment (GSE)
4.1.4 Increasing Demand in Cabin Services and Aircraft Maintenance & Security
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Capital Expenditure and High Maintance Cost
4.2.2 Various Government Laws and Regulations in Government Contracts
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Research and Development to Improve GSE Technology
4.3.2 Adoption of Automation and iOps Platforms in GSE
4.3.3 Launch of the Quick Recharge and Durable Batteries
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Ground Support Equipment Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Mobile Ground Support Equipment
6.3 Fixed Ground Support Equipment

7 Global Ground Support Equipment Market, By Power Source
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Non-Electronic Ground Support Equipment
7.3 Electronic Ground Support Equipment
7.4 Hybrid Ground Support Equipment

8 Global Ground Support Equipment Market, By Mode of Operation
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Conventional /Manned Ground Support Equipment
8.3 Remotely Operated Ground Support Equipment
8.4 Autonomous Ground Support Equipment

9 Global Ground Support Equipment Market, By Point of Sale
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Equipment
9.3 Maintenance

10 Global Ground Support Equipment Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Commercial
10.3 1.Aircraft Handling
10.4 2.Passenger Handling
10.5 3.Cargo Handling
10.6 Military

11 Americas' Global Ground Support Equipment Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Argentina
11.3 Brazil
11.4 Canada
11.5 Chile
11.6 Colombia
11.7 Mexico
11.8 Peru
11.9 United States
11.10 Rest of Americas

12 Europe's Global Ground Support Equipment Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Austria
12.3 Belgium
12.4 Denmark
12.5 Finland
12.6 France
12.7 Germany
12.8 Italy
12.9 Netherlands
12.10 Norway
12.11 Poland
12.12 Russia
12.13 Spain
12.14 Sweden
12.15 Switzerland
12.16 United Kingdom
12.17 Rest of Europe

13 Middle East and Africa's Global Ground Support Equipment Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egypt
13.3 Israel
13.4 Qatar
13.5 Saudi Arabia
13.6 South Africa
13.7 United Arab Emirates
13.8 Rest of MEA

14 APAC's Global Ground Support Equipment Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Australia
14.3 Bangladesh
14.4 China
14.5 India
14.6 Indonesia
14.7 Japan
14.8 Malaysia
14.9 Philippines
14.10 Singapore
14.11 South Korea
14.12 Sri Lanka
14.13 Thailand
14.14 Taiwan
14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
15.3.1 M&A and Investments
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

16 Company Profiles
16.1 Aero Specialities, Inc
16.2 Aeroservices Ltd.
16.3 Alvest Group company
16.4 AGP Corporation
16.5 Aviation Spares and Repairs Ltd
16.6 Cavotec SA
16.7 Global Ground Support, LLC
16.8 GSE Support India Pvt Ltd
16.9 Guangtai
16.10 Imai Aero-Equipment Mfg.Co.,Ltd.
16.11 ITW GSE
16.12 Jalux Inc
16.13 JBT Corporation
16.14 Kalmar Motor AB
16.15 Mak Controls and Systems Pvt Ltd
16.16 Mallaghan
16.17 McIvor Aviation
16.18 Sinfonia Technology Co.Ltd.
16.19 Sojitz Aerospace Corporation
16.20 Suzuyo Sky Holdings Co.,Ltd.
16.21 TCR International
16.22 Textron Ground Support Equipment, Inc
16.23 Tronair Inc
16.24 Victory Ground Support Equipment

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uh81ei

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ground-support-equipment-market-2022-to-2027---by-type-power-source-mode-of-operation-point-of-sale-application-and-geography-301520149.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Sign

  • U.S. cracks down on Russian airlines after flights violated export controls

    Previously, the United States had identified more than 170 Boeing airplanes that Russian airlines were operating in violation of U.S. sanctions, including about 40 Aeroflot Boeing 737 and 777 airplanes, 21 Azur Boeing planes and 17 UTair Boeing aircraft. Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves said the message was clear: "Defy our export controls at your own peril."

  • Brazil picks technocrat to lead Petrobras after succession plan mess

    After two messy, drama-filled weeks struggling to fill the top job at state-run oil company Petrobras Brazil's government turned this week to low-profile technocrat José Mauro Coelho, and investors welcomed the move. Coelho's record indicates he is not keen on sacrificing Petrobras profits to keep fuel prices low for Brazilian drivers, or to accomplish other policy aims. Last week, energy consultant Adriano Pires backed out of the government's nomination to take the helm at Petrobras, shortly after soccer magnate Rodolfo Landim declined a nomination as chairman.

  • AAP Team Gives the Lowdown on Costco, Ford, ChargePoint

    Retail titan Costco Wholesale reported that comparable sales surged 12% in March from a year earlier, excluding the impact of gasoline prices and foreign exchange. Costco's net sales rose 17% to $130 billion in the first 31 weeks of the company's current fiscal year compared with a year ago. As of March 31, Costco had 829 warehouse locations, up 2.7% from 807 a year earlier.

  • Tesla’s Austin Gigafactory Opening Isn’t the Biggest EV Party This Week

    There is another event happening in Austin that is also big deal for the stock, even though the impact isn't as direct as a new manufacturing facility: Tesla-Con.

  • Why Tesla Stock Was Riding High This Morning

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock galloped out of the gate Thursday morning -- up 2.3% as of 10:25 a.m. ET before falling back around midday -- as the company announced a "Cyber Rodeo" to celebrate the opening of its Austin, Texas, Gigafactory barely two weeks after opening a Gigafactory in Germany. It's starting to get hard to remember all the places Tesla now has Gigafactories up and running. The Austin Gigafactory will initially produce Model Y electric vehicles, and thus contribute to Tesla's goal of building 1.5 million or more EVs this year.

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • What Amazon’s first union means for Google, Activision Blizzard, and other tech companies

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss what Amazon’s first union means for Google, Activision Blizzard, and other tech companies.

  • Expert: Retirees returning to work should skip 'career obituary' when job-hunting

    For older workers who retired and are considering a return to the workplace, the tight labor market is promising.

  • I’m 41, and my partner is 50. We have $800,000 in retirement savings and make $250,000. We want to retire ASAP but know our money won’t last. What can we do?

    You are certainly far from alone in wanting to retire as soon as you can but not knowing when it would be appropriate, or how much money is enough. Don’t get me wrong: $800,000 in retirement accounts plus the $400,000 in nonretirement assets is a lot of money, but not if you need that money to last for both of your lifetimes. Ask yourselves what exactly it is you want to do in retirement, or why it is you want to retire right now.

  • Gas prices: Big Oil execs on why they can't make consumer costs go down

    Oil executives told lawmakers on Wednesday they can't take away the pain consumers are feeling at the pump.

  • Walmart raises pay for truck drivers to as much as $110,000 in the first year

    Walmart announced increased pay for its private fleet of truck drivers and a new driver program, part of an effort to enhance its supply chain capabilities.

  • Updating Our Bullish Strategy for Pioneer Natural Resources

    Pioneer Natural Resources is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company and like many stocks in the energy sector, its charts are pointed higher. In this daily bar chart of PXD, below, we can see that prices have rallied the past 12 months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows strength from early September with buyers of PXD being more aggressive than sellers with heavier volume being transacted on days when PXD has closed higher.

  • Gogoro EV startup aims to be a 'game-changer' in electric transport, CEO says

    Gogoro CEO Horace Luke joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss taking the EV startup public via SPAC and the outlook for electric mobility.

  • Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Big Oil isn’t as rich as everybody thinks

    Big oil companies aren't the money-gushers they once were, and efforts to punish them for high gas prices could make the problem worse.

  • Global Energy Upheaval Threatens Years of Natural Gas Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- The natural gas market’s delicate balance is crumbling, putting the global economy under further strain as nations struggle to secure enough fuel.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemWar, the energy transition,

  • Uber Eats Has a Customer-Service Problem

    Customer service has been tricky for companies whose services rely on third parties and gig workers. Uber Eats faces this issue. The food-delivery service's approach to customer service is not actually focused on fixing problems.

  • Diesel and Jet Fuel Markets Rocked by Russian Aggression

    (Bloomberg) -- The most dramatic action in global oil markets since Russia invaded Ukraine isn’t the soaring price of crude: it’s in the fuels that power the world’s trucks, planes and machinery.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia Fro

  • JetBlue CEO says the airline is ‘pro-competition’ with Spirit bid

    JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the airline's $3.6 billion bid for Spirit Airlines, which competes with Frontier's offer.