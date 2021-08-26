U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,472.60
    -23.59 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,296.73
    -108.77 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,952.52
    -89.34 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.09
    -11.18 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.58
    -0.78 (-1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.00
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3530
    +0.0110 (+0.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3716
    -0.0047 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0020
    +0.0190 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,798.51
    -1,625.73 (-3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.43
    -21.88 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,127.19
    -22.93 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Global Groundfish Market, Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, by Product, Application, Growth, Opportunity Company Analysis

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Groundfish are essential contributors to food security, livelihoods, employment, export earnings, and economic growth across the globe. The groundfish fishery is an essential step towards addressing long-term economic sustainability in fisheries worldwide.

New York, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Groundfish Market, Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, by Product, Application, Growth, Opportunity Company Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130567/?utm_source=GNW
The growing awareness about the health advantages of ground-fish leads the market to grow significantly in the forthcoming years. There is a worldwide increasing demand for seafood products due to being rich in protein, selenium, and phosphorous. It acts as a critical source of low-fat protein for muscle building from bodybuilders and athletes, driving the ground-fish market. According to the research, the Global Groundfish Market is projected to reach US$ 13.18 Billion by 2027.

Since the past half-decade, consumers have been inclining towards protein-rich fishes such as Alaska Pollock, Blue whiting, Atlantic cod, Hake and Others. Alaska Pollock are highly preferred due to their good selenium, protein, vitamin B12, and phosphorous. Apart from the nutritional abundance, its low risk of environmental toxins and price play a significant part in consumer inclination towards Alaska Pollock.

Moreover, the Atlantic codfish is famous for having a meaty texture, mild flavor, and blistering white flesh. Codfish livers are used to make cod liver oil in the food processing industry. The market is estimated to gain significant market share during the forecast period owing to large size preferences by the consumers. As per our research findings, Worldwide Groundfish Industry is likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.07% during 2020-2027.

Types of Groundfish
It is an umbrella term that refers to many species of fish that dwell near the ocean floor. While there are numerous ground-fish fisheries includes over 50 species of Rockfish, eight species of Sole, and Sablefish (Black Cod), Lingcod, Pacific Cod, Thornyheads, Flounders Skates or Pacific Sanddabs worldwide. In addition, ground-fish exclusively works with the West Coast, encompassing 90+ different species of fish native to the Pacific and abundant off the coast of California, Oregon and Washington State.

Based on the Application
The ground-fish market has been segmented into Grocery Retail, Full Service Restaurant, Quick Service Restaurant, Hotels, and Institutional Foodservice. Grocery Retail holds the largest market share, this support both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) operations. At a B2C level, retailers offer their products on their websites or through established e-commerce sites. Major retailers also provide home delivery or in-store pick up of ground-fish products. As per this research report, Global Ground-fish Market Size was US$ 9.97 Billion in 2020.

Regional Analysis
Besides, North America accounts for the highest market for ground-fish due to the increased production of ground-fish in the region. In Europe, the United Kingdom is one of those critical countries wherein the preferences of ground-fish consumption are mainly with a growing number of restaurants, hotels, and resorts and growing preferences to spend holidays on beach locations have an increasing demand for ground-fish. Mowi ASA, Nomad Foods Ltd, Royal Greenland, Performance Food Group are the key players in the ground-fish market covered in this report

COVID-19 Pandemic

Ongoing outbreak of the COVID-19, the production of the ground-fish market was affected because the food industry’s supply chain has been completely disturbed. The foodservice industry is one of the leading applications of ground-fish. However, the ongoing pandemic has led to a decline in foot traffic in various foodservice sectors, affecting the demand for ground-fish. In particular, prices for fresh fish are under pressure, while frozen and packaged products remain the preferred choice among consumers.

This latest report “Global Groundfish Market by Product (Alaska Pollock, Blue whiting, Atlantic cod, Hake and Others) by Application (Grocery Retail, Full Service Restaurant, Quick Service Restaurant, Hotels, and Institutional Foodservice) by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, South America) Companies (Mowi ASA, Nomad Foods Ltd, Royal Greenland, Performance Food Group)” provides a detailed analysis Worldwide Ground-fish Industry.

Product - Global Ground-Fish Market has been covered from 5 Viewpoints:
1. Alaska Pollock
2. Blue whiting
3. Atlantic cod
4. Hake
5. Others

Application - Global Ground-Fish Market has been covered from 5 Viewpoints:
1. Grocery Retail
2. Full Service Restaurant
3. Quick Service Restaurant
4. Hotels
5. Institutional Foodservice

Region- Global Ground-Fish Market has been covered from 5 Viewpoints:
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia Pacific
4. Middle East
5. South America

Company Insights:
• Overview
• Company Initiatives
• Sales Analysis

Companies Covered:
1. Mowi ASA
2. Nomad Foods Ltd
3. Royal Greenland
4. Performance Food Group
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130567/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • China’s boycott of Australia has redirected global flows of coal

    Since Beijing instituted an unofficial boycott of Australian coal last October in a major escalation of the two countries’ trade conflict, global flows of coal have undergone a major reshuffling. While Chinese imports of Australian coal have effectively dropped off to zero, imports from other countries have shot up to fill the gap. After all, coal makes up nearly 60% of China’s energy consumption, so its steady supply is critical for the country’s energy security.

  • Malaysian chip makers still struggling to meet demand, association says

    Global demand for chips from Malaysia is still outstripping supply after a surge in COVID-19 cases disrupted production at a time when car firms and makers of phones and medical equipment are ramping up their output, an industry executive said. Still, the semiconductor shortage could start to ease by the end of the year as more workers in Malaysia return to factories once they have been vaccinated and the government eases restrictions on critical sectors, Wong Siew Hai, president of the Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association told Reuters. Malaysia is home to suppliers and factories serving semiconductor makers such as Europe's STMicroelectronics and Infineon, as well as major carmakers including Toyota Motor Corp and Ford Motor Co.

  • I’m 62, live in Missouri but work in Florida and have $1.8 million — ‘have I positioned myself well?’

    You ask if you’ve positioned yourself well for retirement. Ultimately, “your success will be a function of your savings, investments and your cash flow,” said Erika Safran, a certified financial planner and principal of Safran Wealth Advisors. If you’re not planning to sell your home and use the proceeds to fund your retirement, it shouldn’t be in the calculations, Safran said.

  • J&J’s latest booster shot news, Moderna pushes for FDA approval, Pentagon’s vaccine mandate

    Anajalee Khemlani joins Julie Hyman&nbsp;to break down the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: Johnson & Johnson’s latest studies showing that a booster shot would provide a ‘rapid and robust increase’ to COVID fighting antibodies, Moderna completing the filing process for full approval of its vaccine in ages 18-up,&nbsp;and The Pentagon enacting a vaccine mandate for all active-duty troops.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for September 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • The World Economy’s Supply Chain Problem Keeps Getting Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.A supply chain crunch that was meant to be temporary now looks like it will last well into next year as the surging delta variant upends factory production in Asia and disrupts shipping, posing more shocks to the world economy.Manufacturers reeling from shortages of key components and higher raw material and energy costs are being forced into bidding wars to get space on

  • Cummins is Poised and Ready for the 4th Industrial Revolution

    Cummins Inc. officially launched its Manufacturing Industry 4.0 strategy with its first-annual Industry 4.0 Virtual Symposium. Over the course of four days, the company hosted 17 sessions introduci...

  • Top Industrial Stocks for September 2021

    These are the industrial stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Delta Air Lines to charge $200 monthly to unvaccinated workers

    Julie Hyman breaks down Delta Air Lines' new policy requiring non-vaccinated employees to pay a surcharge of $200 a month.

  • Planning on a Long Retirement? Rethink Your Equity Exposure

    Between longer lifespans and a seemingly never-ending bull market, you might be tempted to invest heavier in equities during retirement than the “110 minus your age” rule dictates. But new research from Dimensional Fund Advisors shows why retirees should be … Continue reading → The post Planning on a Long Retirement? Rethink Your Equity Exposure appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • My Retirement Portfolio Doubled; Can I Save Less Now?

    Retirement planning question No. 1? Again and again, clients ask advisors, "How much do I need to retire?" Does that change if your portfolio doubles?

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Thanks to technological advancements, our energy mix is starting to trend toward more and more on renewable energy sources like wind and solar power. Integrated oil giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the largest oil companies in the world, and while renewables will play a huge part in the future, here are three reasons why Chevron could still be a great investment today. Oil companies have long powered our world, but that is steadily changing.

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • Trade disruption to continue despite world’s third-biggest port reopening

    Ongoing delays are expected to global freight despite the full reopening of the world's third-busiest port in China.

  • Delta Calls Out 'Financial Risk' Of Unvaxxed Staff; American Warns On Demand

    Delta Air Lines on Wednesday said unvaccinated employees face mandatory Covid testing and higher insurance costs.

  • Home Depot and Lowe's Q2 Earnings: A Motley Fool Senior Analyst Takes a Deep Dive

    How do the second-quarter reports from these two home improvement retail giants affect their long-term investment potential?

  • U.S. Food Suppliers Are Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain. Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-inte

  • Bitcoin Miners Hold Onto Rigs, Betting the Bull Run Will Continue

    Supply has dried up despite a glut of available bitcoin mining rigs since China’s crackdown in May.

  • FedEx And UPS Who? Sendle Muscling Its Way Into E-Commerce Shipping Space

    On Nov. 5, 2014, a new company announced its arrival in Australia, promising to take on the monopoly of package delivery that was the Australia Post. Sendle's founders saw e-commerce's potential and realized the volume would create inefficiencies and add cost. "Sendle estimates between 30-40 million parcels are sent between Australians each year, and collectively we are wasting millions of hours traveling to and queuing up at the local post office," the press release on that day stated. James Ch

  • Pure Storage Stock Rallies as Earnings Top Estimates

    Pure Storage CEO Charles Giancarlo told Barron's that new products contributed to earnings, and 35% of revenue was from Pure's expanding subscription business.