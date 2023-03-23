U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

Global Guanidine Market Set to Reach USD 465.0 Million by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 2.8% | Growth Market Reports

PR Newswire
·5 min read

PUNE, India, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Guanidine Market by Types (Guanidine Nitrate, Guanidine Hydrochloride, Guanidine Carbonate, and Others), by Applications (Pharmaceutical, Pesticide, and Dye), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) 2021-2028 and Region: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market was valued at USD 362.8 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 465.0 million, expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to the growing use of guanidine as an ingredient in cosmetics, detergents, and textiles manufacturing.

Growth Market Reports Logo
Growth Market Reports Logo

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

  • Borealis AG

  • Vihita Chem Private Limited.

  • Sanwa Chemical CO. Ltd.

  • Alzchem Group AG

  • Merck KGaA

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • MP BIOMEDICALS.

  • Shizuishan Pengsheng Chemical Co., Ltd

  • NIPPON CARBIDE INDUSTRIES CO., INC.

  • Suvchem

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/4938

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include component, deployment mode, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Guanidine Market

Based on the type, the market is classified into guanidine nitrate, guanidine hydrochloride, guanidine carbonate, and others. The guanidine nitrate segment is anticipated to expand substantially during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for guanidine nitrate in the manufacturing of pesticides for agricultural applications.

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/4938

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into guanidine nitrate, guanidine hydrochloride, guanidine carbonate, and others. The guanidine nitrate segment is projected to register a considerable CAGR during the forecast period with growing use in pesticide manufacturing for agricultural applications. The application of guanidine in cosmetics such as lip gloss, hair care, and skincare is anticipated to increase the guanidine demand.

Based on regions, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the projection period due to the increased demand for detergent, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals in the region.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/guanidine-market-global-industry-analysis

Key Takeaways from the Study:

  • Cosmetic products with guanidine carbonate are used as raw materials for face and body care in skin care products and fragrances.

  • Guanidine hydrochloride and guanidine thiocyanate are used in biopharmaceuticals

  • as protein denaturants.

  • Guanidine is found to be useful in diagnostics for the extraction of DNA and RNA.

  • Substrates of guanidine find widescale applications in pharmaceutical industries for manufacturing medicines

  • Guanidine derivatives are used in producing antibiotics and as disinfectants in swimming pools, fabric conditioning, and for healing wounds.

  • Guanidine is primarily used in antibiotic drugs majorly used in urinary tract infections while chlorhexidine derivatives are used as antibiotic drugs.

  • The guanidine market is expanding in Europe with the growing use of guanidine in cosmetics such as shampoos.

  • Rise in the consumption of guanidine as raw material for cosmetics, detergents, and textiles has provided a substantial growing landscape for the guanidine market.

  • The development of airbags for passenger safety in vehicles made of guanidine nitrate-based components are major market growth opportunity in producing disposal safety apparatus for safe transportation.

  • Governments imposed strict rules regarding environmental factors governing the application of guanidine in most countries around the world which manufacturers need to adhere to is a market growth opportunity.

Read 161 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Guanidine Market by Types (Guanidine Nitrate, Guanidine Hydrochloride, Guanidine Carbonate, and Others), by Applications (Pharmaceutical, Pesticide, and Dye), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) 2023-2031"

Get Full Access to this Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/checkout/4938

Key Segments Covered

Type

  • Guanidine Nitrate

  • Guanidine Hydrochloride

  • Guanidine Carbonate

  • Others

Applications

  • Pharmaceutical

Region

  • Asia Pacific

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Middle East & Africa

Other Related Reports:

  • Global Fluorspar Market by Product Type (Acidspar, Metaspar, and Ceramic), By Application (Aluminium Production, Steel Production, Hydrofluoric acid Production, and Others) and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa)

  • Global Nitroguanidine Market by Type (Product Type I, Product Type II, Product Type III), By Application (Pharmaceutical Intermediates, Pesticide intermediates, Explosive, Smokeless Powder, Automotive Airbags,) And By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

  • Global Diphenyl Oxide Market by Type (Colorless Crystal, Liquid), By Application (Industrial, Cosmetics, Others) and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa), Forecast To 2028

  • Global Threonine Acid Market by Type (Animal Based Threonine Acid, Plant Based Threonine Acid), By Application (Food & Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Others) and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as small & medium businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews
7th Floor, Siddh Icon,
Baner Road, Pune.
Maharashtra – 411045. India.
Phone: +1 909 414 1393
Email: sales@growthmarketreports.com
Web: https://growthmarketreports.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/growth_reports
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/growth-market-report/

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980656/Growth_Market_Reports_Logo1.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-guanidine-market-set-to-reach-usd-465-0-million-by-2031--with-a-sustainable-cagr-of-2-8--growth-market-reports-301779854.html

SOURCE Growth Market Reports

