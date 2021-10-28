U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

Global Guardian Named NASA's Medical Evacuation Partner for Johnson Space Center

·3 min read

Leading Duty of Care Company Will Support NASA Travelers With Global Medical Evacuation Services for Johnson Space Center

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has appointed Global Guardian as its chosen International Medical Evacuation Services provider for Johnson Space Center (JSC)—the center of human space exploration—effective October 1, 2021 until September 30, 2023. Global Guardian, a veteran-owned, global security and duty of care provider, signed a contract worth $470,000 to provide NASA employees with medical support and evacuation services anywhere in the world.

Global Guardian
Global Guardian

The global leader in space exploration, NASA has a diverse workforce of just under 18,000 civil servants and a responsibility for the safety and wellbeing of their employees, many of whom are employed at JSC. Home to the nation's astronaut corps and International Space Station mission operations, JSC plays a pivotal role in enhancing technological and scientific knowledge to benefit all of humankind. As NASA's chosen medical evacuation partner for the International Space Station Program at JSC, Global Guardian is responsible for supporting space exploration initiatives by providing assistance to NASA's esteemed astronauts, launch teams, and employee base, throughout the duration of their travel. NASA employees have around-the-clock access to Global Guardian's suite of medical services, including aeromedical transportation, assistance obtaining medications, vaccines, blood transfers, and medical devices, medical translation and interpretation services, accessible via a smartphone app or by calling Global Guardian's 24/7 Operations Center.

"Although synonymous with space travel, most NASA employees stay on earth and travel the globe on behalf of the administration. When medical attention is needed, a reliable service that can get them the best care possible is paramount," says Dale Buckner, CEO, Global Guardian. "We have a global footprint and are vastly experienced in providing emergency medical evacuation services to people that need it the most. NASA is a bastion of American innovation and ingenuity, and we are honored to be its trusted partner."

Global Guardian has made a concerted effort to grow its public sector business, as demonstrated by the announcement earlier this year of several new hires with vast public sector experience. Angie Grandizio and Mike Coleman have deep relationships with the U.S. Army, Department of State, Federal Reserve and Department of Homeland Security, and are charged with spearheading Global Guardian's efforts to expand its service offering to government agencies.

With an on-the-ground presence in 98% of the world and some of the top security personnel in the industry, Global Guardian is a leader in comprehensive duty of care services, covering security as well as medical services. Global Guardian's in-country response teams are local, well-connected, speak English as well as the local languages, and can be deployed immediately, providing a faster and better emergency response for NASA and the rest of its client base.

About Global Guardian
Global Guardian is a McLean, VA based global security firm that provides its clients with access to a comprehensive suite of duty of care services. Its capabilities include personnel tracking supported by a dedicated 24-hour Operation Center, a full range of personnel-based security and executive protection services, medical support and transportation, travel intelligence and emergency response and evacuation services in over 125 countries. Global Guardian's suite of risk mitigation services provides organizations with innovative and cost-effective solutions to help them protect their staff and business operations around the world. Find out how our team can support your security needs. For assistance, call our 24/7 Operations Center at 703.566.9463 or visit www.globalguardian.com

Media Contact:
Shannon Scully
sscully@globalguardian.com

NASA
NASA
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-guardian-named-nasas-medical-evacuation-partner-for-johnson-space-center-301410564.html

SOURCE Global Guardian

