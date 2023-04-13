The Global Gum Arabic Market is forecast to grow by $435.13 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.34% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Gum Arabic Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the gum Arabic market and is forecast to grow by $435.13 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.34% during the forecast period.

Our report on the gum Arabic market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for natural and clean-label ingredients in food and beverages, growing use of gum Arabic in pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries, and sustainable harvesting practices and ethical sourcing initiatives.



The gum Arabic market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Confectionery

• Beverages

• Bakery

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others



By Source

• Acacia Senegal

• Acacia Seyal



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing use of gum Arabic in producing plant-based meat alternatives as one of the prime reasons driving the gum Arabic market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of new applications of gum Arabic in the nutraceutical industry and the growing trend of sugar reduction in food and beverages will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gum Arabic market covers the following areas:

• Gum Arabic market sizing

• Gum Arabic market forecast

• Gum Arabic market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gum Arabic market vendors that include Agrigum International Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Inc., ASIYLA GUM Co. SARL, Colony Gums Inc., Farbest Brands, Foodchem International Corp., Gulf Agency Co. Ltd., Gum Arabic Co Nigeria Ltd., Hawkins Watts Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, NEXIRA, RR Srl, Alpha Agriculture Processing Co. Ltd., Jumbo Trading Co. Ltd., Morouj Commodities UK Ltd., and SOMAR Corp. Also, the gum Arabic market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

