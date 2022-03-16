U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

Global Gummy (Omega Fatty Acids, Vitamins) Market Report 2021-2028

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gummy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Omega Fatty Acids, Vitamins), by End User (Adults, Kids), by Distribution Channel (Store-, Non-store-based), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gummy market size is expected to reach USD 42.06 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 12.6%

The advent of organic, clean, and natural formulated gummy supplements by key market participants; coupled with increasing customer demand for nutrition with taste and flavor is a major factor fueling the market growth.

Gummies are easy to chew and can be consumed on the go, thereby providing an easy supplementation solution during busy working schedules for adult consumers. Besides, gummies are highly popular among kids due to the availability of different flavors, colors, and attractive shapes.

Moreover, the prevailing trend of adopting preventive healthcare measures by parents since the birth of a baby is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. In addition, the busy lifestyle of individuals has encouraged on-the-go eating habits; thus, a shifting focus towards an alternative form of nutrients which is expected to stimulate growth for convenient and easy-to-swallow gummy.

The vitamin gummies segment dominated the market in 2020. With the increasing complexity in consumer dynamics, owing to professional and personal commitments, along with stressful lifestyles and changes in eating habits, consumers are seeking dietary supplements to meet the daily vitamins & minerals requirement.

The increasing availability of gummy supplements for various health conditions, including heart health, brain health, or in nutricosmetic categories, such as skincare and hair care, is expected to augment the market growth. Moreover, prenatal vitamin gummies utilized by women during pregnancy are expected to boost the growth of the vitamin gummies segment in the coming years.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest regional market by 2028 growing at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The presence of highly populous countries, such as China and India, where awareness regarding preventive health is increasing along with several untapped markets, such as Southeast Asian nations, is expected to boost the product demand in the region.

Non-store-based distribution channels, such as online distribution and network marketing or direct selling, are witnessing robust growth in the market. Increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet coupled with the convenience of shopping and lucrative discounts offered by e-commerce platforms are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Gummy Market Report Highlights

  • In 2020, the vitamins application segment accounted for the highest revenue share of over 55% on account of high consumption of vitamin gummies due to benefits, such as enhanced bone, teeth & ophthalmic health and improvement in overall immunity

  • North America dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 38% in 2020 due to high product awareness and high per capita spending on healthcare & wellness

  • The non-store distribution channel segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

  • Easy availability of a wide range of brands, increasing internet penetration in developing economies, and convenience offered by online platforms are the key factors driving the segment growth

  • Many companies are increasingly outsourcing manufacturing to Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) as it allows brands to focus more on research & development, product distribution, and branding & marketing activities

  • In addition, outsourcing also reduces capital-intensive operations, such as the construction of their manufacturing unit, staff training, raw material procurement, procurement of machines, regulatory approvals, and certifications

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

Chapter 4. Gummy Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5. Gummy Market: End-User Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Gummy Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Gummy Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

  • Procaps Group

  • Superior Supplement Manufacturing

  • Supplement Factory Ltd

  • Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd

  • LEXICARE PHARMA PVT. LTD

  • Nutravail LLC

  • HERBALAND CANADA.

  • AJES Pharmaceuticals LLC

  • Gelita AG

  • Vitux AS

  • Bettera Brands

  • Santa Cruz Nutritionals

  • Prime Health Ltd

  • SMPNutra.com

  • Superior Gummy Manufacturer

  • Lactonova Nutripharm Pvt Ltd

  • Ion Labs Inc

  • Well Aliments

  • Allsep's Pty Ltd

  • NutraStar Manufacturing Ltd

  • Mr. Gummy Vitamins

  • Better Nutritionals

  • Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc.

  • Boscogen, Inc.

  • Amapharm GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xi9bi6

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


