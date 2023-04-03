U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

Global Gut Microbiome Growth Opportunities 2023: Targeted Gut Microbiome Technologies to Drive Transformational Growth Across the Global Healthcare Landscape

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gut Microbiome Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study identifies and analyzes research initiatives focused on the development of gut microbiome therapeutics. Disruption of the gut microbiome causes a range of health issues, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncological diseases, and metabolic diseases. Over the last decade, gut microbiome therapeutics have largely relied on untargeted approaches, such as fecal microbiome therapy (FMT), probiotics, prebiotics, and synbiotics.

However, technological advancements have resulted in the development of and demand for targeted interventions for microbiome therapeutics. Emerging technologies in this space include targeted drugs, cultured commensals, bio-engineered commensals, and bacteriophage therapies. There has been an increase in investments and government funding for the development of gut microbiome therapeutics. The market for gut microbiome therapeutics is expected to see significant growth over the next five years.

Key Questions this Study will Answer:

1. What are the factors driving and restraining the development of gut microbiome therapeutics?
2. What are the venture funding and patent landscapes like for gut microbiome therapeutics?
3. Who are the key industry participants developing gut microbiome therapeutics?
4. What are the clinical trends emerging across each targeted and untargeted approach for the development of gut microbiome therapeutics?
5. What are the key growth opportunities emerging from the shifts in this space? How should market players and stakeholders leverage these opportunities?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative 8: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Gut Microbiome Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Introduction

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Driver Analysis

  • Growth Restraints

  • Growth Restraints Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation

  • Research Methodology

3 Regulatory Landscape

  • Regulatory Landscape for Microbiome in Europe

  • Regulatory Landscape for Microbiome across the Asia-Pacific

  • Regulatory Landscape for Microbiome in North America

  • Summary of Global Probiotic Regulations

4 Untargeted Approaches (Clinical Trials Analysis)

  • Untargeted Approaches for Treating Oncology Conditions

  • Untargeted Approaches for Treating Gastrointestinal Conditions

  • Untargeted Approaches for Treating Metabolic Conditions

  • Untargeted Approaches for Treating Neurological Conditions

  • Untargeted Approaches for Treating Other Conditions

  • Analyst Insight - Untargeted Approaches

5 Targeted Approaches (Clinical Trials Analysis)

  • Targeted Approaches for Treating Oncology Conditions

  • Targeted Approaches for Treating Gastrointestinal Conditions

  • Targeted Approaches for Treating Neurological Conditions

  • Targeted Approaches for Treating Other Conditions

  • Analyst Insights - Targeted Approach

6 Innovation Ecosystem

  • Innovation Spotlight in Untargeted Approach

  • Innovation Spotlight in Targeted Approach

  • R&D Activities (Basic/Applied and Exploratory Research)

  • Research Landscape: Analyst Insights

  • Increasing Collaborations and Partnerships to Promote the Development of Gut Microbiome Therapeutics

7 IP and Funding

  • Patent Landscape for Microbiome Industry

  • Significant Venture Capital and Private Equity Funding Boost Innovations in the Gut Microbiome Industry

  • Government Grant Funding Supporting Innovations in the Gut Microbiome Industry

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Gut Microbiome Targeted Approaches

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Gut-Brain Axis Applications

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Oncological Applications

9 Next Steps

  • Your Next Steps

  • About the Publisher

  • Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i1ftvx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


    (Bloomberg) -- Australia sees its booming lithium sector matching thermal coal’s importance within five years as the world increasingly shifts from fossil fuels to clean energy. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaOil Surges 8% After OPEC+ Blindsides Market With Productio